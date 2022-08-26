Read full article on original website
alreporter.com
Ecore International plans $25 million Alabama manufacturing facility
Alabama: Dairy plant closure threatens school milk supply
ALABAMA (WRBL) – Alabama schools are scrambling to find a new supplier for a cafeteria staple as a major dairy production plant prepares to close its doors. Borden Dairy plants in Dothan, Alabama and Hattiesburg, Mississippi are shutting down on September 30, 2022. Currently, more than 100 public school districts in Alabama rely on milk […]
WALA-TV FOX10
$25M manufacturing investment coming to south Alabama
Honey bee colonies buzzing in Alabama as state sees 7th largest increase
It is estimated that the honey bee’s annual contribution to the United States economy is at least $15 billion. Beyond the profitable products and byproducts harvested directly from honey bee colonies such as honey, wax, propolis, and royal jelly, more than 90 different crops—about one-third of total crop production in the U.S.—are dependent upon these prolific pollinators for their survival and prosperity.
wtvy.com
Ozark welcomes $25.5 million manufacturing facility
wdhn.com
Ozark will be receiving a multi-million dollar manufacturing facility
radio7media.com
State of Alabama Awarded Funds to Extend Broadband Internet Access
THE STATE OF ALABAMA RECENTLY AWARDED $26.6 MILLION DOLLARS IN GRANTS TO EXTEND BROADBAND INTERNET ACCESS IN 10 COUNTIES, INCLUDING LAUDERDALE AND COLBERT COUNTIES. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS THE BROADBAND ACCESSIBILITY FUND GRANTS ARE ADMINISTERED THROUGH THE ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNITY AND ECONOMIC AFFAIRS.
This Is The Most Dangerous Road In Alabama
Eat Spend Live compiled a list of the most dangerous roads in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
wbrc.com
Making sense of the latest unemployment numbers in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama has one of the lowest employment rates in the country and one of the lowest workforce participation rates. The unemployment rate is holding steady at 2.6% and measures the number of people who are unemployed and currently looking for work. The workforce participation rate considers...
ABC 33/40 News
Alabama Mobility and Power Center finding solutions, innovating electric vehicle industry
The Alabama Mobility and Power Center is working to find solutions through research, as well as innovating to advance the state's growing electric vehicle industry. The Center is a partnership between the University of Alabama, Alabama Power, and Mercedes-Benz. The goal is to bring all of the players in the electric vehicle industry together.
Homeless campsite fully cleaned out in south Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The homeless campsite by Lowe’s in Tillman’s Corner was cleaned out by volunteers last week. Since then, it has been fully cleaned out. The mountain of belongings was removed, and the entrance to the lot has been blocked off with a no trespassing sign posted. Many wondered where the homeless were […]
Government Technology
Alabama Co-Op Denied Broadband Expansion Funds
(TNS) — After being denied grant funding by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs that would have been used to deliver Sprout fiber optic Internet access to rural areas in Cullman County, the Cullman Electric Cooperative is "disappointed" but remains persistent. The nine Broadband Accessibility Fund grants...
violetskyadventures.com
Blue Springs State Park, Alabama’s Hidden Gem
This Alabama state park features two giant springs that flow from a natural aquifer below. Not only is this a great place to cool off on a hot summer day, the history of land surrounding these springs is also fascinating to learn about. About. Blue Springs has long been appreciated...
wtvy.com
Ecore International targets Ozark for new facility
FODAC is a non-profit organization based out of Stone Mountain, Georgia. Today they delivered pallets of diapers masks canes and other personal protection equipment to the ma-chis. It's been six days since a samson teenager was last seen or heard from.
Landfill expansion, sewage overflows, Trapper Keeper: Down in Alabama
If you don’t know what a Trapper Keeper is, then you clearly didn’t attend grade school during the 1980s. If you did, then your daily morning experience was the Pledge of Allegiance, maybe a stirring rendition of “My Country ‘Tis of Thee,” perhaps a moment of nondenominational silence, and then certainly a loud chorus of Velcro patches opening on a couple dozen Trapper Keepers.
wtvy.com
Some Alabama utility companies offering rebates to customers
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Companies like Alabama Power and Dixie Electric Cooperative are helping customers save money with regular rebates. Currently, Alabama Power is offering a rebate up to $200 if their customers install a smart thermostat by Dec. 1. Alabama Power southern division manager Mike Jordan says this is...
This sprawling Lake Martin mansion was called Alabama’s most expensive home
You don’t have to get away from it all if you’re going to this Alabama mansion - it’s all been brought to you. This home on Willows End on Lake Martin was once billed as Alabama’s most expensive home when it hit the market for $10.5 million.
alreporter.com
Governor awards $26.6 million for broadband to Alabama communities
Governor Kay Ivey has awarded more than $26 million in state funds to provide broadband services in numerous areas throughout Alabama. The nine grants totaling $26.6 million were awarded to broadband providers across the state. Once work is completed, the expanded broadband service will provide the capability to serve nearly 15,000 additional households, businesses and public facilities, including schools and police and fire services in areas currently without access to broadband service.
wdhn.com
Dental clinic coming to the Circle City in the next 2 years
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Currently, in the Circle City, there are only 60 dentists for nearly 500,000 people in a 50-mile radius. That averages out to about 1.4 dentists per every 10,000 people, whereas the national average is 6.1 dentists per 10,000 people. Within the next two years, the...
wtvy.com
UAB Dental Clinic coming to Southeast Alabama
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Rural areas continue to struggle with access to dental care, and in Monday’s Dothan Rotary Club meeting this issue was addressed by guest speaker Finis St. John, Chancellor of the University of Alabama System. “The national average, which is probably low even for the nation,...
Comments / 6