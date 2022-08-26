ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 6

Related
alreporter.com

Ecore International plans $25 million Alabama manufacturing facility

Ecore plans to invest $25.5 million to open a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Ozark, where it will create 84 jobs. Ecore turns recycled tires into high-performance flooring and other materials. Ecore. Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced that Ecore International plans to invest $25.5 million to open a state-of-the-art manufacturing...
OZARK, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama: Dairy plant closure threatens school milk supply

ALABAMA (WRBL) – Alabama schools are scrambling to find a new supplier for a cafeteria staple as a major dairy production plant prepares to close its doors. Borden Dairy plants in Dothan, Alabama and Hattiesburg, Mississippi are shutting down on September 30, 2022. Currently, more than 100 public school districts in Alabama rely on milk […]
ALABAMA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

$25M manufacturing investment coming to south Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Ecore International has announced plans to invest $25.5 million to open a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Ozark. According to Gov. Kay Ivey, Pennsylvania-based Ecore specializes in transforming reclaimed materials into high-performance flooring and surface products. It is the largest converter of recycled rubber in North America, and its largest raw material is scrap truck tires.
OZARK, AL
AL.com

Honey bee colonies buzzing in Alabama as state sees 7th largest increase

It is estimated that the honey bee’s annual contribution to the United States economy is at least $15 billion. Beyond the profitable products and byproducts harvested directly from honey bee colonies such as honey, wax, propolis, and royal jelly, more than 90 different crops—about one-third of total crop production in the U.S.—are dependent upon these prolific pollinators for their survival and prosperity.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dothan, AL
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Dothan, AL
Business
Dothan, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Business
wtvy.com

Ozark welcomes $25.5 million manufacturing facility

OZARK, Ala. (Press Release) - Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced that Ecore International plans to invest $25.5 million to open a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Ozark, where it will create 84 jobs. Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based Ecore specializes in transforming reclaimed materials into high-performance flooring and surface products. The privately held...
OZARK, AL
wdhn.com

Ozark will be receiving a multi-million dollar manufacturing facility

OZARK, Ala (WDHN)—The office of Governor Kay Ivey announced the City of Ozark will be receiving a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, creating many high-paying jobs for the region. Ecore International, a Pennsylvania-based manufacturing company, will be investing $25.5 million dollars to open the facility which will create around 84...
OZARK, AL
radio7media.com

State of Alabama Awarded Funds to Extend Broadband Internet Access

THE STATE OF ALABAMA RECENTLY AWARDED $26.6 MILLION DOLLARS IN GRANTS TO EXTEND BROADBAND INTERNET ACCESS IN 10 COUNTIES, INCLUDING LAUDERDALE AND COLBERT COUNTIES. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS THE BROADBAND ACCESSIBILITY FUND GRANTS ARE ADMINISTERED THROUGH THE ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNITY AND ECONOMIC AFFAIRS.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Farmers#Dairy Industry#Dairy Farms#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Borden Plant
wbrc.com

Making sense of the latest unemployment numbers in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama has one of the lowest employment rates in the country and one of the lowest workforce participation rates. The unemployment rate is holding steady at 2.6% and measures the number of people who are unemployed and currently looking for work. The workforce participation rate considers...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Homeless campsite fully cleaned out in south Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The homeless campsite by Lowe’s in Tillman’s Corner was cleaned out by volunteers last week. Since then, it has been fully cleaned out. The mountain of belongings was removed, and the entrance to the lot has been blocked off with a no trespassing sign posted. Many wondered where the homeless were […]
MOBILE, AL
Government Technology

Alabama Co-Op Denied Broadband Expansion Funds

(TNS) — After being denied grant funding by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs that would have been used to deliver Sprout fiber optic Internet access to rural areas in Cullman County, the Cullman Electric Cooperative is "disappointed" but remains persistent. The nine Broadband Accessibility Fund grants...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
violetskyadventures.com

Blue Springs State Park, Alabama’s Hidden Gem

This Alabama state park features two giant springs that flow from a natural aquifer below. Not only is this a great place to cool off on a hot summer day, the history of land surrounding these springs is also fascinating to learn about. About. Blue Springs has long been appreciated...
CLIO, AL
wtvy.com

Ecore International targets Ozark for new facility

FODAC is a non-profit organization based out of Stone Mountain, Georgia. Today they delivered pallets of diapers masks canes and other personal protection equipment to the ma-chis. It's been six days since a samson teenager was last seen or heard from. Brent Johnson willingly got in the back seat of...
OZARK, AL
AL.com

Landfill expansion, sewage overflows, Trapper Keeper: Down in Alabama

If you don’t know what a Trapper Keeper is, then you clearly didn’t attend grade school during the 1980s. If you did, then your daily morning experience was the Pledge of Allegiance, maybe a stirring rendition of “My Country ‘Tis of Thee,” perhaps a moment of nondenominational silence, and then certainly a loud chorus of Velcro patches opening on a couple dozen Trapper Keepers.
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Some Alabama utility companies offering rebates to customers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Companies like Alabama Power and Dixie Electric Cooperative are helping customers save money with regular rebates. Currently, Alabama Power is offering a rebate up to $200 if their customers install a smart thermostat by Dec. 1. Alabama Power southern division manager Mike Jordan says this is...
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Governor awards $26.6 million for broadband to Alabama communities

Governor Kay Ivey has awarded more than $26 million in state funds to provide broadband services in numerous areas throughout Alabama. The nine grants totaling $26.6 million were awarded to broadband providers across the state. Once work is completed, the expanded broadband service will provide the capability to serve nearly 15,000 additional households, businesses and public facilities, including schools and police and fire services in areas currently without access to broadband service.
ALABAMA STATE
wdhn.com

Dental clinic coming to the Circle City in the next 2 years

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Currently, in the Circle City, there are only 60 dentists for nearly 500,000 people in a 50-mile radius. That averages out to about 1.4 dentists per every 10,000 people, whereas the national average is 6.1 dentists per 10,000 people. Within the next two years, the...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

UAB Dental Clinic coming to Southeast Alabama

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Rural areas continue to struggle with access to dental care, and in Monday’s Dothan Rotary Club meeting this issue was addressed by guest speaker Finis St. John, Chancellor of the University of Alabama System. “The national average, which is probably low even for the nation,...
DOTHAN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy