Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
foxlexington.com
Chris Johnson’s forecast: Another round of storms ahead Tuesday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Scattered showers and storms make a return to the Commonwealth as the unsettled start to the work week continues. Storm chances hang around into Tuesday before an early Fall feel briefly settles in mid to late week. Monday night, a slow-moving cold front continues...
foxlexington.com
Golden Alert issued for 51-year-old Lexington man
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department is searching for a missing man. The police department announced a golden alert for 51-year-old Kenneth Smith. Wilson was last seen at around 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday in the 700 block of South Limestone. Wilson is about 5-feet 6-inches tall...
foxlexington.com
‘You can only live about 72 hours without water’: Water cleaning system installed in Whitesburg
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington business, Square1 Technologies, has just installed one of its own innovative water cleaning systems at Carquest Auto Parts, in Whitesburg. Square1 Technologies provides water cleaning systems to developing countries, mainly in Africa and south Asia. However, with the recent eastern Kentucky floods, it...
foxlexington.com
EKU football is following Walt Wells’ blueprint past adversity
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Game week got off to a rocky start for Eastern Kentucky University football, losing head coach Walt Wells indefinitely after he suffered a cardiac episode. The Colonels, much like Wells would bark out on the sidelines, are now pushing through adversity ahead of their season opener Friday against Eastern Michigan.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxlexington.com
Lexington restaurant celebrates 5 years of second chances
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A special anniversary for a Lexington restaurant serving up second chances. DV8 Kitchen, which employs more than 150 employees trying to overcome substance abuse, celebrated its 5th birthday. FOX 56 took a trip to find out their recipe for success. DV8 serves food made...
foxlexington.com
Ky. politician’s vehicle stolen, AAA warns of theft uptick
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A state politician’s vehicle was stolen overnight in Lexington. State Representative Cherlynn Stevenson, who represents portions of Fayette and Scott Counties, shared via Facebook that the vehicle was stolen from the Lexington Green parking lot. The license plate has markings that indicate the...
foxlexington.com
Decomposing body found in Richmond shed
Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our sites, to personalize content and advertisements, to provide social media features, for analytics, and to provide you with a better experience. By clicking “Accept” or by continuing to use our Properties, you accept the use of cookies. You can learn more about how we use cookies and California residents can exercise their right to opt out of the sale of their data by clicking here.
foxlexington.com
EKU football coach in hospital after ‘cardiac episode’
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — Eastern Kentucky Football Head Coach Walt Wells is under medical care after experiencing a “cardiac episode” on Sunday. EKU’s Vice President and Director of Athletics Matt Roan released a statement on Sunday night, sharing coach Wells’ situation. “President McFaddin and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxlexington.com
3 ways to save on Kentucky Football tailgating
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Football season is nearly here with a mere three days until the Kentucky Wildcats kick off their season opener. This year, the Cats’ first game also coincides with National Tailgating Day, and many diehard fans are making their preparations. Unfortunately, there’s no way...
foxlexington.com
Texting a picture sign can help those facing evictions in Lexington
Lexington's Catholic Action Center is trying to help people facing evictions. Through their program, "Save Their Homes", the center is compiling an inventory of available rentals, amid a shortage in the rental market.
foxlexington.com
New villain-themed pub opens in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — There’s no shortage of local businesses with unique styles in Lexington. Recently, a new one entered the mix. “Villainous” is a pub celebrating pop culture’s most evil and iconic bad guys. Customers will be greeted by life-sized replicas of the Terminator and Doctor Doom.
foxlexington.com
Man found with gunshot wound in road dies, Lexington police investigating
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police have confirmed the man who was shot has died as a result of the gunshot wound sustained on Wednesday. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that the man was 29-year-old Dletric Lavell Murray of Lexington. Murray was pronounced dead at 9:02 a.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxlexington.com
EKU names Garry McPeek acting head football coach
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Eastern Kentucky University officials announced Monday that Garry McPeek was named acting head football coach. The announcement came a day after head coach Walt Wells suffered a cardiac episode on Sunday morning. “These are not the circumstances in which we hoped to be operating...
foxlexington.com
Lexington family mourning gunned down father of 5
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating another deadly shooting after a man was found lying near a busy intersection this morning. The Fayette County Coroner has identified the victim as 29-year-old Dietrich Lavell Murray. It has been another week filled with gun violence in Lexington. A...
foxlexington.com
Former KSP Lt. Colonel, Scott County coroner convicted of stealing government property
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A former Kentucky State Police Lt. Col. and a former Scott County coroner were convicted on Tuesday of conspiracy to misappropriate weapons belonging to KSP. Michael Crawford, 58, of Georgetown conspired with former Scott County coroner, John Goble, 68, and KSP armorer, Mitch Harris,...
foxlexington.com
No. 8 UK men’s soccer nets shutout win over Seattle
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Kentucky men’s soccer team allowed just 11 goals in the 2021 season, led by goalkeeper Jan Hoffelner who had 12 shutouts in 18 starts. The 2022 Wildcats have picked up right where they left off. No. 8 Kentucky defeated Seattle with a...
foxlexington.com
Georgetown police warn of ecstasy disguised as kid’s vitamins
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — Police in Georgetown are warning the community of ecstasy pills disguised as children’s vitamins circulating the area. The announcement regarding the pills was made after officers seized a batch during a recent traffic stop. The Georgetown Police Department said many of the pills...
foxlexington.com
Gorton unsure if Lexington can recover stolen funds
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Police are continuing to investigate who stole $4 million from the City of Lexington. Mayor Linda Gorton said Tuesday that the investigation is beginning to look like the work of one person who managed to trick city employees over email to make them think they were part of the non-profit that money was supposed to go to.
foxlexington.com
Throwing out your old cell phones? Donate it to Kentuckians instead
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Something you may consider trash could provide another person a chance to call for help. The police department in Frankfort said they have seen their fair share of people in need of help and are asking you to walk through this door to drop off your cell phone because it could help save someone’s life.
foxlexington.com
Capital grants to assist 23 nonprofit organizations in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton announced on Wednesday that $6.4 million from the $120 million American Rescue Plan Act, also known as the COVID-19 stimulus package, will help local nonprofits to add new and expanded resources to their organizations. “The American Rescue Plan Act, also...
Comments / 0