Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After almost 4 decades, Andrea's Restaurant has a new ownerTina HowellJefferson Parish, LA
3-Year-Old New Orleans Girl Vanished In 1984. She Was Reported Missing In 2018The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson purchases former Chris Owens nightclubTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans famous Hubig's Pies finally on track for a returnTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Cantrell Recall Collects Thousands of New Orleans Signatures Over The Weekend
More than 2,000 people turned out to sign the recall petition against New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Monday, according to the organizers behind the recall. The petition has six months to collect roughly 53,000 signatures to get the recall election on the ballot. If the organizers' number holds up, that would mean they have around 50,000 signatures to go.
NOLA.com
Mayor LaToya Cantrell charged more than $29K in flight upgrades, despite strict rules against them
Since January 2021, Mayor LaToya Cantrell has spent roughly $29,000 extra on airfare so she can fly business or first class instead of coach, despite a city policy that forbids employees from doing so, records show. The city’s longstanding travel policy directs employees to pay the difference in price when...
fox8live.com
Nearly 2,100 sign Mayor Cantrell recall petition Monday in Lakeview, organizers say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Organizers of the effort to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said they’ve reached nearly 3,000 signatures after just three days, with roughly 2,100 registered voters signing the petition Monday night at an event held in Lakeview. The pop-up signing event at the corner of...
Cantrell recall organizers getting signatures, threats
Leaders of the recall effort to remove the mayor of New Orleans from office say they are getting overwhelming support. Recall Committee Chair Belden Batiste says, “I want the best for our city.”
theadvocate.com
Letters: Louisiana Bond Commission's targeting of New Orleans reeks of White Supremacy
In an attempt to make New Orleans officials enforce the state’s abortion ban, the Louisiana Bond Commission deferred an application for a $39 million line of credit for a project that would help mitigate flooding. Attorney General Jeff Landry said, “…we should not defer the ability to use the...
Organizers of Mayor Cantrell recall cite Newell Normand’s 14 reasons why
A petition was filed Friday to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell by a former city employee and former mayoral candidate who cite Newell Normand’s 14 reasons why the mayor should be ousted.
L'Observateur
Covington Couple Honors Hurricane Anniversaries with New Legacy
COVINGTON, LA (AUG. 26, 2022) — On any other day, there is much to debate in Greater New Orleans. Do you prefer Blues or Jazz, Cajun or Creole, Beignets or King Cakes? But Monday is the one day of the year when the things that separate Louisianians no longer matter. The day belongs to the thousands of stories that have brought everyone in Southeast Louisiana closer together with each passing year.
uptownmessenger.com
Cantrell recall organizers collecting signatures at Ms. Mae’s on Magazine
Uptown voters will have a chance today (Aug. 28) to sign a recently filed recall petition to oust Mayor LaToya Cantrell from office. Organizers will collect signatures at Ms. Mae’s Bar, 4336 Magazine St., at Napoleon Avenue, from 2 to 6 p.m. The Ms. Mae’s “signin’ party” is the first event in the recall effort.
NOLA.com
Quin Hillyer: How to start turning New Orleans' criminal tide
The Crescent City needs a dragnet. It also needs to relearn the combined wisdom of two conservative New Orleanians. And it really, really needs public officials who do their damn jobs. The subject, of course, is crime. No need to overwhelm you with statistics when the situation is so bad...
WDSU
Mayor LaToya Cantrell to attend Artemis 1 launch in Florida
NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell will travel to Florida to watch the launch of Artemis 1 at Kennedy Space Center. The launch is scheduled to take place on Monday. Parts of the launch system and spacecraft were built at NASA's Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans East. In...
Newell: Cantrell recall will succeed if organized right
The recall petition to remove LaToya Cantrell from the New Orleans Mayor’s Office can succeed in getting the more than 53,342 signatures it needs, if it is handled the right way.
theadvocate.com
Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo? Curious Louisiana investigates.
Baton Rouge native Leea Russell was surprised to be contacted about the question she asked Curious Louisiana to answer: "Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo?" That's because Russell didn't actually submit it. She did ask the question — but only to her colleague at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. Erin Douget, an Opelousas native who lives in Baton Rouge, thought Russell's question was worth investigating but wanted to give credit where it was due.
Councilman on Cantrell travel: Where are the results?
Another controversial topic that New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell addressed was her recent travel to other countries, which has cost taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars.
NOLA.com
Clancy DuBos: Questions for Mayor Cantrell, when she has time
Even in this era of performative politics, Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s Aug. 24 news conference failed to live up to anyone’s expectations (or standards) but Heronner’s. Over the course of nearly a half-hour, she entertained only a handful of questions — and answered none of them. Instead,...
Louisiana Middle School Administrator on Leave After Photo Shows Her Grabbing Student By Hair
A Louisiana middle school administrator is on leave after a mother posted a photo to social media showing an adult grabbing her daughter by the hair.
WWL-TV
Is Mayor Cantrell contacting crime victims?
NEW ORLEANS — The recall filing follows public outrage over the mayor's travel expenses, and her support of a teenage carjacker. The mayor said this week she doesn't take sides in the carjacking case and supports victims of crime as well. So we checked in with victims of recent...
NOLA.com
New Orleans East residents gather for "call to action" to rid of blight in their neighborhoods
Dozens of New Orleans East residents gathered at the old Pendleton Methodist Hospital Sunday to draw attention to blighted buildings in the neighborhood. The meeting was a “call to action” for the New Orleans East community, according to Anthony Jackson, Jr., who leads Flight Blight NOLA, an organization attempting to rid the city of blighted buildings.
NOLA.com
Mayor Cantrell held a press conference Wednesday evening, and boy, was it something!
As former New York Congressman and DM Casanova Anthony Weiner so poetically proved more than a decade ago, hastily called, defensive press conferences are never a good look. Yet politicians continue to hold them, hoping against hope that they’ll beat the odds and walk out in control of the news cycle.
Victims left waiting as New Orleans rape reports often considered 'non-emergencies'
NEW ORLEANS — Dozens of calls this year to report aggravated rapes to New Orleans police were reclassified from “emergencies” to a less urgent status, leaving some survivors waiting hours for officers from an overstretched and understaffed department. The result is that, increasingly, survivors are no longer...
