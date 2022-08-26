FlexPods Now Open in MoCo; Fully Equipped Wellness Studios Available For Personal Trainers, Instructors, Coaches, Photographers, and More

Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Ninth Annual Montgomery County Free ‘Friendship Picnic’ to Celebrate Diverse Cultures and Faiths on Sunday, Sept. 18, in Wheaton
The ninth annual Montgomery County “Friendship Picnic” will again bring people of diverse cultures and faiths together to make new friends and discuss ways to build a stronger community. The free picnic will be held from noon-5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, at Wheaton Regional Park. Wheaton Regional...
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Collision Involving Ride On Bus Wednesday Morning in Gaithersburg
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a collision involving a Ride On Bus on North Frederick Ave (355) and Maryland Ave in Gaithersburg that occurred Wednesday morning, August 31 around 9am. Some lanes on northbound 355 are blocked and drivers should expect residual delays. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, there were no life-threatening injuries sustained. Per @mcfrsPIO on twitter: “N Fred Ave & Maryland Ave, Gaithersburg, collision, involving Ride On Bus. @MCFRS_EMIHS NLT injuries, some lanes NB Rt355 blocked. @mcfrs M708, A708B, T734, RS703, PE708 @MCFRSNews @mcfrsPIO19″
mocoshow.com
OmniFun Gaithersburg to Reopen in Partnership With Frederick’s Me Land This Week
OmniFun Indoor Play Center, located at 831 Russell Ave Gaithersburg, will be reopening on Friday, September 2nd. Two weeks ago we let you know that OmniFun would be reopening in partnership with Frederick’s Me Land. Me Land is an indoor playground located in Frederick, MD that opened in 2020. 20% off admission tickets will be available for the first week (9/2-9/8).
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Ride On Bus Schedule to Have Changes on 24 Routes Beginning Sunday, Sept. 11
The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) will adjust 24 Ride On bus route schedules starting Sunday, Sept. 11, to improve efficiency. Although service levels are staying relatively the same, the changes reflect a shift in resources to allow for more reliable service. The new schedules will be available at rideonbus.com and in print.
mocoshow.com
Ever/Body to Open First Maryland Location in Cabin John Village
Ever/Body, a woman-led beauty and wellness company that announced $55.5 million in series C funding earlier this summer, is opening it’s first Maryland location in Potomac’s Cabin John Village. At that time, Ever/Body announced plans to expand into new markets, starting with the opening of six locations across the East Coast by the end of 2022. In addition to its three existing NYC locations, Ever/Body will open three new locations in the greater New York City area, and three in the DC Metro area (Logan Circle in D.C. and Arlington in addition to Cabin John Village). Plans for further nationwide expansion are on the horizon in the near future. We don’t have an expected opening date, but we are told construction on the location will begin in the near future.
mocoshow.com
Current Planet Fitness Rockville to Close When New Rockville Location Opens
In July we let you know that Planet Fitness will be opening a new location at 5520 Randolph Rd in Rockville (Montrose Shopping Center) in the space that was formerly occupied by Gold’s Gym. Though an opening date has not yet been set, we were told today that the current Rockville location at 1776 E Jefferson St in Federal Plaza will close when the new location opens. The new location is currently under construction.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery Parks Announces September Special Events and Programs
Montgomery Parks has a full lineup of special events in September, including festivals, free salsa lessons, happy hours, and yappy hours to bring your furry friends along. There are events for all ages and interests. September Events in Montgomery Parks Include:. Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Celebration | September 3| 10...
mocoshow.com
Amazon Fresh to Open Second MoCo Location on September 1, According to Report
Amazon Fresh will open its second Montgomery County location at 8531 Chevy Chase Lake Terrace on Thursday, September 1, according to a BizJournals report. This will Also be the second Amazon Fresh in Chevy Chase with additional MoCo locations coming to Gaithersburg and White Oak. According to the article, Chevy...
mocoshow.com
Applications Now Being Accepted to Participate in the 2022 Montgomery County Thanksgiving Parade
Montgomery County is looking for colorful performing units and creative groups to march in the annual Montgomery County Thanksgiving Parade, which this year will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, in Silver Spring. Applications for units to participate are due on Sept. 19. The Montgomery County event is the only Thanksgiving Parade in the Washington metropolitan area.
mocoshow.com
Board of Education to Hold Business Meeting on September 8
The Montgomery County Board of Education will host their next business meeting on Thursday, September 8. A copy of the meeting agenda can be found here. Information on how to participate in the meeting below, per the Montgomery County Board of Education:. PLEASE NOTE: The next Board of Education business...
mocoshow.com
Vehicle Driven Into Home Causes Fire in Gaithersburg; Multiple People Rescued
A vehicle was driven into a house on the 400 block of Orchard Ridge Drive near Twin Lakes Drive in Gaithersburg, a little before 3pm on Monday afternoon, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) spokesperson, Pete Piringer. A neighbor has told us that a vehicle crossed the...
mocoshow.com
Landon School Prepares to Relocate Historic Building
Landon School, a private, college prep school for boys located at 6101 Wilson Ln in Bethesda, will be relocating a historic, 80+ year old building on their campus on Wednesday, August 31. According to the school, “It is a massive undertaking and preparations have been underway for the last several months to make sure the building, which was built more than 80 years ago, is properly preserved and prepared for the move.” Montgomery County based Coakley & Williams Construction is handling the move. A time lapse of the construction can be seen below.
mocoshow.com
Update on Two Water Main Breaks on Clopper Rd That Have Caused Parts of Gaithersburg and Germantown to Be Without Water
Latest update from WSSC: “Additional sections of pipe needing replacement. This is something we don’t know until we get into repairs. Water is estimated to be restored this evening. We know this is frustrating. We are working as quickly as possible 2 repair 2 large water main breaks.”
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to House Fire in Wheaton
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a house fire on Easecrest Dr (off University Blvd) in Wheaton around 7am on Monday morning. The fire was located in the sun room of the single-family house and has been extinguished. The single occupant of the home got out and there were no injuries reported, according to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer.
mocoshow.com
Traffic: Planned Major Lane Closures in Montgomery County Per MDOT
Southbound I-270 between MD 121 (Clarksburg Road) and MD 109 (Old Hundred Road) - I-270 acceleration lane expansion project – Single and multiple off-peak lane closures, weekdays 9:30 a.m.to 3:30 p.m. and overnight, Sunday through Thursday, 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. through late summer. MD 97 (Georgia Avenue) from...
mocoshow.com
Update: Detectives Investigate Vehicle Crash into Gaithersburg Townhomes
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on the afternoon of Monday, August 29, 2022, in the 400 block of Orchard Ridge Dr. in Gaithersburg. At approximately 2:48 p.m., Montgomery County and...
mocoshow.com
Latest Update on Clopper Rd Water Mane Break, Some Residents Still Without Water
Water is estimated to be restored by this evening to residents affected by last night’s water main breaks in the 11500blk of Clopper Rd in Gaithersburg and the 12400blk of Clopper Rd in Germantown. Below are the latest updates:. There is currently a WSSC water station set up at...
mocoshow.com
Update: Driver of Vehicle That Crashed Into Gaithersburg Townhomes Has Died
Victor Cascella, 62, of Gaithersburg has died from injuries sustained after crashing his car into two Gaithersburg townhomes on August 29. According to Montgomery County Police, “the investigation by detectives has revealed that the driver of a 2016 white BMW was traveling southbound on Orchard Ridge Dr. when, for reasons unknown at this time, crossed over the center median, left the roadway and crashed into the townhome residences of 432 and 434 Orchard Ridge Dr. The BMW and building engulfed in flames damaging both residences as well as 430 and 428 Orchard Ridge Dr.” Investigators believe the man was suffering from a medical emergency at the time of the crash.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Prince George’s County Public Schools to Drop Mask Requirement on September 6
Prince George’s County Public Schools has announced it will be moving to a mask-optional policy beginning Tuesday, September 6. PGCPS announced earlier this month that the school district would return to a “mandatory mask policy in all schools and facilities until further notice, effective Monday, August 15,” saying that the decision was recommended by the Prince George’s County Health Department. Montgomery County Public Schools ended its indoor mask requirement on March 8.
mocoshow.com
Update on Upcoming Lidl Location in Germantown
Last September we let you know that Lidl, a German international discount supermarket chain, was under contract to purchase the subject properties between Walter Johnson Road and Germantown Road and seeks to develop a Lidl Grocery Store with associated parking and open space areas. The Planning Board approved the Site Plan for the construction of the 30,000 square foot retail/service establishment, under certain conditions.
