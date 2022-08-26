Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Mick Foley Comments On Nancy Benoit’s Legacy And Possible Hall Of Fame Induction
On the most recent Foley Is Pod episode, Mick Foley commented on Nancy Benoit’s legacy in the wrestling industry and how he believes she should be recognized in the WWE Hall of Fame (per Wrestling Inc). “The three different runs she’s had, she’s really deserving of more recognition. The...
411mania.com
Various News: Dakota Kai Sends Message to Triple H Following Loss on WWE Raw, Impact Wrestling Streaming Every Barbed Wire Massacre Match for Free
– Following last night’s WWE Raw, EVP Triple H congratulated Raquel Rodriguez and Aliya on winning the WWE WOmen’s Tag Team Titles in the finals of the tournament against Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai. Earlier today, Dakota Kai responded to Triple H’s congratulatory tweet with a message of her own. She tweeted, “Hey ‘boss,’ we need to talk.” You can view that exchange below:
411mania.com
Sami Zayn Clarifies Why He Didn’t Hit Kevin Owens On WWE Raw
Sami Zayn held back from attacking Kevin Owens on this week’s WWE Raw, and Zayn has taken to social media to explain why. There has been speculation that Zayn and Owens might reunite as friends in Owens’ current feud against the Usos, and that speculation intensified when Zayn refused to hit Owens with a chair during the latter’s match with Jey Uso on Raw, which Owens ultimately won.
411mania.com
W. Morrissey Appears On AEW Dynamite, Attacks The Wingmen
W. Morrissey has arrived in AEW, appearing on tonight’s Dynamite and taking out The Wingmen. The WWE and Impact Wrestling alumnus appeared on tonight’s episode of Dynamite and attacking the group, who were petitioning in the ring for more TV Time. After the attack, Stokely Hathaway came out and offered Morrissey his card.
411mania.com
Ricky Starks Weighs On Comparisons To The Rock, When He Realised He Was Getting Over
Ricky Starks has sometimes been compared to The Rock in terms of his wrestling character, and he recently weighed in on the comparisons. Starks spoke with The Ringer for a new interview and you can check out a couple of highlights below:. On the comparisons to The Rock: “I really...
411mania.com
Pro Wrestling Community Coming Together To Raise Money For Steve McMichael
Cu Communications has announced that the pro wrestling community is coming together to raise money for Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael. It was announced back in April that McMichael had been diagnosed with ALS, better known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Here’s the press release for the ‘Money for Mongo’ event:
411mania.com
Cash Wheeler Says He and Dax Wheeler Will Only Fight Again In One Situation
Don’t expect to see FTR in the ring against each other any time soon, unless they get one particular opportunity. Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood previously competed against each other as part of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament and during an interview with Louis Dangoor of Give Me Sport, Wheeler said a similar situation would be the only way they lock up again.
411mania.com
WWE News: Seth Rollins & Matt Riddle Brawl After Raw, Dominik Refuses to Fight Rhea Ripley
– Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle took it to each other all the way to the ring once tonight’s WWE Raw went off the air. Monday night’s show saw the two have an intense promo against each other and even battle in the parking lot outside the arena before the show. The post-show angle for WWE Raw saw the two fight their way down to the ring ahead of their match at Clash at the Castle on Saturday:
411mania.com
John Morrison on Vince McMahon Wanting to Sell ‘Drip Sticks’ for His Character in WWE
– While speaking to Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count, former WWE Superstar John Morrison discussed some scrapped plans for his character before his WWE released. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):. “First of all, I wrote, ‘I’m gonna moisten someone up with my drip stick,’...
411mania.com
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 08.29.22 – Edge and Judgment Continue Their Issues, and More!
-RAW was in Pittsburgh and I had friends there, but not me. My little man had his first day at Kindergarten so I stayed home to hear how his day was and watched from home. Let’s get to it!. -We start with video as Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez pull...
411mania.com
Note On Early Plans For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
Fightful Select has several notes on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW in Pittsburgh, the go-home show for Clash at the Castle. As previously noted, the current lineup includes:. * WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Dakota Kai and IYO SKY vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah. * Bobby Lashley vs....
411mania.com
Note On Backstage Discussion About Roman Reigns’ Title Reign (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
Roman Reigns is set to hit two years as the WWE Universal champion tomorrow, with a celebration planned for Friday’s Smackdown. However, the good times may be about to end soon. According to a new report from Wrestlevotes, there have been creative discussions backstage about Reigns dropping one or both of his championships.
411mania.com
ROH Pure Title Rematch Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced a ROH Pure Title match for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. It was announced on tonight’s Dynamite that Daniel Garcia will get a rematch against Wheeler Yuta for the championship on next week’s show. Yuta defeated Garcia in a successful defense of the...
411mania.com
Mims Wants To Beat Tyrus To Get Poetic Justice Against Him
Mims has Tyrus and the NWA Television Championship in his sights, seeking “poetic justice” for being injured by the champion. Mims suffered a concussion and a dislocated shoulder against Tyrus at June’s NWA Alwayz Ready and made his return at NWA 74. Speaking to MuscleManMalcolm, Mims talked about wanting revenge against Tyrus and you can check out the highlights below (per Fightful:
411mania.com
Shane Helms on How His Hurricane Gimmick Sold in Merch Numbers
– During a post on Twitter, former WWE Superstar Shane Helms noted it was the 21st century of the debut of his Hurricane Helms gimmick in WWE. He thanked WWE and those who supported him through the character. Also, he later noted that Helms was the first solo act under 200 pounds that was able to move “real merch” for the company. Later on, after Rey Mysterio debuted in WWE later in 2022, merchandise wasn’t just a game for the big guys anymore.
411mania.com
Hall’s WWE Raw Review 8.29.22
Location: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Commentators: Corey Graves, Byron Saxton, Jimmy Smith. It’s the go home show for Clash At The Castle but there is a lot to cover tonight as well. This week will see the finals of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles as Iyo Sky/Dakota Kai face Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah, plus a special appearance by hometown boy Kurt Angle. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
AEW News: Bryan Danielson Takes Out Chris Jericho On Dynamite, Women’s Tag Match Clip
– Bryan Danielson took advantage of a save by Daniel Garcia to take out his All Out opponent in Chris Jericho on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Danielson beat Jake Hager on Wednesday’s show and when Jericho tried to attack after the match, Garcia got involved which allowed Danielson to his Jericho with a running knee:
411mania.com
NWA Sets Another Show For Hard Times III Weekend
The NWA has added another show to its Hard Times III weekend in November. As reported over the weekend, the promotion announced that Hard Times III will take place from Chalmette, Louisiana on November 12th. PWInsider now reports that the company will host the Revolution Rumble along with Luke Hawx’s Wildkat Sports as an NWA Powerrr Trip event on November 13th.
411mania.com
Spoilers For AEW Saturday Night Dark
AEW is hosting a special Saturday night episode of Dark this week, and they taped matches after Dynamite. You can see the results below for the matches, per PWInsider:. * Keith Lee & Shane Strickland def. Storm Grayson & Jah-C * Hangman Page, John Silver & Alex Reynolds def. The...
411mania.com
WWE Has Reportedly Discussed Bringing Back Braun Strowman, Update On Bronson Reed
A couple more names have been discussed for potential WWE returns in Braun Strowman and Bronson Reed, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that Strowman has been among those names pitched or discussed within WWE to come back in, and they have also confirmed a report from last week that WWE has interest in bringing Reed back to the company.
