ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Various News: Dakota Kai Sends Message to Triple H Following Loss on WWE Raw, Impact Wrestling Streaming Every Barbed Wire Massacre Match for Free

– Following last night’s WWE Raw, EVP Triple H congratulated Raquel Rodriguez and Aliya on winning the WWE WOmen’s Tag Team Titles in the finals of the tournament against Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai. Earlier today, Dakota Kai responded to Triple H’s congratulatory tweet with a message of her own. She tweeted, “Hey ‘boss,’ we need to talk.” You can view that exchange below:
WWE
411mania.com

Sami Zayn Clarifies Why He Didn’t Hit Kevin Owens On WWE Raw

Sami Zayn held back from attacking Kevin Owens on this week’s WWE Raw, and Zayn has taken to social media to explain why. There has been speculation that Zayn and Owens might reunite as friends in Owens’ current feud against the Usos, and that speculation intensified when Zayn refused to hit Owens with a chair during the latter’s match with Jey Uso on Raw, which Owens ultimately won.
WWE
411mania.com

W. Morrissey Appears On AEW Dynamite, Attacks The Wingmen

W. Morrissey has arrived in AEW, appearing on tonight’s Dynamite and taking out The Wingmen. The WWE and Impact Wrestling alumnus appeared on tonight’s episode of Dynamite and attacking the group, who were petitioning in the ring for more TV Time. After the attack, Stokely Hathaway came out and offered Morrissey his card.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessicka
411mania.com

Pro Wrestling Community Coming Together To Raise Money For Steve McMichael

Cu Communications has announced that the pro wrestling community is coming together to raise money for Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael. It was announced back in April that McMichael had been diagnosed with ALS, better known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Here’s the press release for the ‘Money for Mongo’ event:
WWE
411mania.com

Cash Wheeler Says He and Dax Wheeler Will Only Fight Again In One Situation

Don’t expect to see FTR in the ring against each other any time soon, unless they get one particular opportunity. Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood previously competed against each other as part of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament and during an interview with Louis Dangoor of Give Me Sport, Wheeler said a similar situation would be the only way they lock up again.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: Seth Rollins & Matt Riddle Brawl After Raw, Dominik Refuses to Fight Rhea Ripley

– Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle took it to each other all the way to the ring once tonight’s WWE Raw went off the air. Monday night’s show saw the two have an intense promo against each other and even battle in the parking lot outside the arena before the show. The post-show angle for WWE Raw saw the two fight their way down to the ring ahead of their match at Clash at the Castle on Saturday:
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impact Wrestling#Axs Tv#Combat
411mania.com

Note On Backstage Discussion About Roman Reigns’ Title Reign (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

Roman Reigns is set to hit two years as the WWE Universal champion tomorrow, with a celebration planned for Friday’s Smackdown. However, the good times may be about to end soon. According to a new report from Wrestlevotes, there have been creative discussions backstage about Reigns dropping one or both of his championships.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

ROH Pure Title Rematch Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a ROH Pure Title match for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. It was announced on tonight’s Dynamite that Daniel Garcia will get a rematch against Wheeler Yuta for the championship on next week’s show. Yuta defeated Garcia in a successful defense of the...
WWE
411mania.com

Mims Wants To Beat Tyrus To Get Poetic Justice Against Him

Mims has Tyrus and the NWA Television Championship in his sights, seeking “poetic justice” for being injured by the champion. Mims suffered a concussion and a dislocated shoulder against Tyrus at June’s NWA Alwayz Ready and made his return at NWA 74. Speaking to MuscleManMalcolm, Mims talked about wanting revenge against Tyrus and you can check out the highlights below (per Fightful:
WWE
411mania.com

Shane Helms on How His Hurricane Gimmick Sold in Merch Numbers

– During a post on Twitter, former WWE Superstar Shane Helms noted it was the 21st century of the debut of his Hurricane Helms gimmick in WWE. He thanked WWE and those who supported him through the character. Also, he later noted that Helms was the first solo act under 200 pounds that was able to move “real merch” for the company. Later on, after Rey Mysterio debuted in WWE later in 2022, merchandise wasn’t just a game for the big guys anymore.
WWE
411mania.com

Hall’s WWE Raw Review 8.29.22

Location: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Commentators: Corey Graves, Byron Saxton, Jimmy Smith. It’s the go home show for Clash At The Castle but there is a lot to cover tonight as well. This week will see the finals of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles as Iyo Sky/Dakota Kai face Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah, plus a special appearance by hometown boy Kurt Angle. Let’s get to it.
PITTSBURGH, PA
411mania.com

NWA Sets Another Show For Hard Times III Weekend

The NWA has added another show to its Hard Times III weekend in November. As reported over the weekend, the promotion announced that Hard Times III will take place from Chalmette, Louisiana on November 12th. PWInsider now reports that the company will host the Revolution Rumble along with Luke Hawx’s Wildkat Sports as an NWA Powerrr Trip event on November 13th.
CHALMETTE, LA
411mania.com

Spoilers For AEW Saturday Night Dark

AEW is hosting a special Saturday night episode of Dark this week, and they taped matches after Dynamite. You can see the results below for the matches, per PWInsider:. * Keith Lee & Shane Strickland def. Storm Grayson & Jah-C * Hangman Page, John Silver & Alex Reynolds def. The...
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Has Reportedly Discussed Bringing Back Braun Strowman, Update On Bronson Reed

A couple more names have been discussed for potential WWE returns in Braun Strowman and Bronson Reed, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that Strowman has been among those names pitched or discussed within WWE to come back in, and they have also confirmed a report from last week that WWE has interest in bringing Reed back to the company.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy