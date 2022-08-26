ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

KAGS

KAGS Exclusive: Longtime A&M worker gifted with home renovation

BRYAN, Texas — A Bryan resident had her bedroom and bathroom renovated by The Reach Project, Aggie Men’s Club, and was led by a local architect. Green has worked at Texas A&M University in different capacities for nearly 40 years. For most of her time on campus, Green has served on the custodial staff. She is now a Unit Director and said she manages more than 100 employees spread throughout the campus.
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Brazos Buddies featured friend of the week: Kingston

BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Kingston, a large mixed Labrador that's looking for his forever home. Kingston is the perfect companion for anyone with an active lifestyle. He loves to run and will happily accompany anybody on an outdoor excursion. If you'd like to adopt...
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Northgate bars face potential hour restrictions

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — According to a bar owner in the Northgate District, the College Station Police Department has urged bar-owners to close their doors at midnight, rather than 2 a.m. Trevor Goehl, the owner of the Hydro Fusion Lounge in Northgate, opened the doors to his business nearly...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KAGS

Hullabaloo Blues Fest coming to Bryan Sept. 2-4

BRYAN, Texas — Destination Bryan is set to host their second annual Hullabaloo Blues Fest starting Friday, Sept. 2 and running through Sept. 4. Amanda Kile, the Tourism Event Coordinator for Destination Bryan, said that the event started last year in 2021 and was planned on a tight timeline.
BRYAN, TX
fox44news.com

College Station HS fights trigger law enforcement response

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – There was a big law enforcement presence at College Station High School after several fights between students were reported. Brazos County Sheriff’s Office Deputy David Wilcox tells FOX 44 News that deputies were dispatched to College Station High School, located at 4002 Victoria Avenue, around 4 p.m. Friday – just as classes were letting out. The School Resource Deputy said there was a fight that began between a couple of students – which led to several other fights starting between students. At least 15 total students were involved in these fights.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KAGS

Navasota to host final Summer 2022 concert Fri Aug 26

NAVASOTA, Texas — The City of Navasota is set to host their final concert in their “Sounds of Summer” concert series on Fri, Aug 26 at 6:30 p.m. The concert will feature Houston-based Tejano group Ser Fiel. There will also be a range of activities for families in attendance including cornhole, water slides, and food vendors.
NAVASOTA, TX
KAGS

Local charter school celebrates "A" rating for student growth

BRYAN, Texas — Earlier this week, the Texas Education Agency released their performance ratings for school districts throughout the state and one local charter school is celebrating its "A" rating in student growth. Arrow Academy is a public charter school in Bryan that caters to children living in impoverished...
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Bryan Animal Center holds "Clear the Shelters" campaign

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Animal Center started their “Clear the Shelters” campaign on Tues. Aug. 23 as part of the national campaign to get sheltered pets adopted across the country. For the Clear the Shelters campaign, the Bryan Animal Center has decided to waive adoption fees...
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Texas A&M Fall 2022 Howdy Week to feature, food, fellowship, informational sessions, recreational activities for new and returning Aggies

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Students around the Lone Star state are beginning a new academic semester. Similarly, Texas A&M is getting back in the swing of things with Howdy Week, new and returning Aggies will be able to get themselves ready for the new semester with a myriad of activities, informational sessions, and more.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KAGS

Blinn College graphic design students create design for Circle of Women

BRYAN, Texas — Graphic Design students at Blinn College worked to create a design logo for a subgroup for Habitat for Humanity, Circle of Women. Tim Weaver, an instructor at the college, said he tasked his students to read the brief the organization provided them and create individual designs to pitch to their leaders.
BRYAN, TX
KHOU

Man struck and killed on I-45 near The Woodlands, officials say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — An investigation into a crash is underway after a man was found dead on the side of the highway near The Woodlands, according to officials. The crash happened Saturday morning just after midnight on I-45 southbound near Woodlands Parkway. First responders arrived and found the...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
KAGS

National Dog Day celebration with Destination Bryan

BRYAN, Texas — In celebration of National Dog Day, Destination Bryan is hosting its "Pints and Paws" event. This event will be held in Downtown Bryan on August 27 from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Residents are encouraged to bring their dogs to the event. If you wish to...
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Fire causes local meat market to start over

BRYAN, Texas — After a fire broke out at a local meat market damaging the store's interior, an owner has come up with a way to salvage the business. On Tuesday, Texas Meat Market caught fire after a smoker ignited in the back of the building. Investigators have not yet determined what caused the fire.
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

KAGS

Bryan College Station, TX
Bryan and College Station local news

 https://www.kagstv.com/

