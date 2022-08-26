Read full article on original website
N.J. reports 1,642 COVID cases, 17 deaths as feds approve updated vaccine booster
New Jersey health officials on Wednesday reported another confirmed 1,642 COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths, as federal officials authorized the first update to COVID-19 vaccines booster doses that target the most common omicron strains. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests was 1,631 on Wednesday, a 6% decrease from...
One year after 150 mph tornado shredded their houses, N.J. families struggle to rebuild
Ashley Thomas was eight months pregnant as she huddled with her husband and two daughters in the basement of their Harrison Township home in Gloucester County while a tornado packing winds of up to 150 mph roared above them on the evening of Sept. 1, 2021. It was over quickly.
fox29.com
New Jersey man thanks hospital staff after recovering from massive heart attack
CAMDEN - A New Jersey man returned to a local hospital where he spent 75 days after suffering a massive heart attack to thank the staff that nursed him back to health. Erik Leach said the staff at Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Camden "mean a lot to him" after his life changing health scare.
Number of NJ districts face crossing guard shortage. Here’s what one town is doing to combat the problem.
A number of districts across New Jersey, as well as the country, are facing a crossing guard shortage as some kids start walking to school.
New Jersey ranks near the lowest of all states for this …
We may be at or near the bottom of the list of states for things like business-friendly climates or affordable tax rates, but this one, many people might actually like. New Jersey is famously anti-gun. Not only the government, but most of the population will clutch their pearls if you tell them that you own a firearm.
N.J. state park closes for 2nd day to search for possibly rabid fox
Double Trouble State Park in Ocean County remained closed Tuesday as officials tried to remove a potentially rabid fox that has had “encounters” with visitors, state officials said. The fox was behaving erratically, the state Department of Environmental Protection said in announcing that the park was off limits...
Bear sightings in N.J. are up. Murphy rejects hunt, says are officials seeking a ‘non-lethal’ response.
Gov. Phil Murphy acknowledged Tuesday night that an increase in bear sightings in New Jersey is a concern, although he said he remained against having a bear hunt in the state. Instead, he said state officials have been meeting to discuss a “non-lethal” response to the spike in ursine activity....
goleader.com
What It Means for N.J. Residents As Real ID Deadline Approaches
STATE – Domestic travelers who either do not have or do not want to carry a passport are coming up against a deadline to obtain the new federally-issued and allegedly more secure Real ID. Though the deadline to obtain the new ID has already been pushed back twice due to complications posed by the pandemic, officials said earlier this year that the current launch date of May 3, 2023 is not likely to be moved again.
Missing boater who prompted NJ coast search is found
A boater who the Coast Guard and State Police had searched for all night was found safe and sound on Tuesday morning after a harrowing night. Christian Johnathon Hosford Jr., 33, was reported missing by a friend when he did not return from a sail when expected around 6:30 p.m. Monday. Friends notified the Coast Guard around 9:30 p.m. The friend had been concerned because Hosford did not have a life jacket, whistle or any other safety gear on board his boat.
Serious Crash Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)
A serious crash occurred in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash happened at about 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31 on Malaga Road in Winslow Township, initial reports said. Multiple medical helicopters were requested. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free...
Phys.org
Gun ownership in New Jersey: Who owns them and how safely do they store them?
The Rutgers New Jersey Gun Violence Research Center has gathered data to determine how common gun ownership has become in New Jersey and how gun owners store and use their weapons. Michael D. Anestis, executive director of the Gun Violence Research Center, discusses the reasons for compiling the report and...
Small earthquakes shake N.J. county, agency says
Morris County residents experienced a small earthquake Tuesday evening, USGS officials told NJ Advance Media. The 2.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded a less than one mile west of White Meadow Lake, an unincorporated community in Rockaway Township at 5.14 p.m., according to USGS reports.
21 things that happened at my overwhelming 1st N.J. diner visit
Since moving to New Jersey three months ago, I’ve been asked this question time and again by my newly adopted New Jersey brethren. Back in Alabama, where I spent the last 33 years, there were luncheonettes and the like, but very few establishments folks around here would consider a diner. And where I grew up in Syria, such a place — offering just about every food item known to man — was a very foreign concept.
Weather Experts Predict Problematic 2022 Fall Season In New Jersey
This August has been one of the hottest months in New Jersey since 2016. I feel like we had more days over 90 degrees than with rain. Great for our beachgoers but not so great for people who like to drink water. So what does this mean we should expect...
followsouthjersey.com
NJDOH Warns New Jersey Residents Of Security Breach
SOUTH JERSEY — The New Jersey Department of Health released a press release on August 19 notifying residents about a network security incident that occurred at hospitals in the state. The announcement came after an investigation that was launched due to an incident that occurred nearly two months ago....
NBC New York
Magnitude-2.3 Earthquake Hits Morris County in NJ
A magnitude-2.3 earthquake struck parts of northern New Jersey Tuesday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The small quake hit around 5:14 p.m., and lasted about 30 seconds, according to a USGS official. The entire event likely passed in less than a minute and struck less than three miles west of Morris Plains, in Morris County, and was about three miles below ground.
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, July 25-31, 2022.
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for July 25-31, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com.
Investigation underway after toddler found dead in car in Franklin Township
Officials are investigating the death of a young child found in a car in New Jersey on Tuesday afternoon.
Deaths at N.J. home were apparent murder-suicide, prosecutor says
Two people were found dead Wednesday in an apparent murder-suicide after officers responded to a shooting at a residence in Woodbridge, authorities said. Police received a 911 call about an “unresponsive female” lying on the front lawn on Soren Street around 4:40 p.m., according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Woodbridge Police Director Robert Hubner.
After NJ closes roller coaster, Six Flags experts recommend repairs
JACKSON — A section of the El Toro roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure was found to need repair following an incident Thursday night that has kept the ride closed since. Nineteen people were injured including five who were hospitalized for treatment of a neck injury, two for...
NJ.com
NJ
