Ocean County, NJ

Bergen County, NJ
Ocean County, NJ
Morris County, NJ
Morris County, NJ
Bergen County, NJ
Bergen County, NJ
Ocean County, NJ
Morris County, NJ
Ocean County, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey ranks near the lowest of all states for this …

We may be at or near the bottom of the list of states for things like business-friendly climates or affordable tax rates, but this one, many people might actually like. New Jersey is famously anti-gun. Not only the government, but most of the population will clutch their pearls if you tell them that you own a firearm.
goleader.com

What It Means for N.J. Residents As Real ID Deadline Approaches

STATE – Domestic travelers who either do not have or do not want to carry a passport are coming up against a deadline to obtain the new federally-issued and allegedly more secure Real ID. Though the deadline to obtain the new ID has already been pushed back twice due to complications posed by the pandemic, officials said earlier this year that the current launch date of May 3, 2023 is not likely to be moved again.
New Jersey 101.5

Missing boater who prompted NJ coast search is found

A boater who the Coast Guard and State Police had searched for all night was found safe and sound on Tuesday morning after a harrowing night. Christian Johnathon Hosford Jr., 33, was reported missing by a friend when he did not return from a sail when expected around 6:30 p.m. Monday. Friends notified the Coast Guard around 9:30 p.m. The friend had been concerned because Hosford did not have a life jacket, whistle or any other safety gear on board his boat.
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)

A serious crash occurred in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash happened at about 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31 on Malaga Road in Winslow Township, initial reports said. Multiple medical helicopters were requested. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free...
Phys.org

Gun ownership in New Jersey: Who owns them and how safely do they store them?

The Rutgers New Jersey Gun Violence Research Center has gathered data to determine how common gun ownership has become in New Jersey and how gun owners store and use their weapons. Michael D. Anestis, executive director of the Gun Violence Research Center, discusses the reasons for compiling the report and...
NJ.com

Small earthquakes shake N.J. county, agency says

Morris County residents experienced a small earthquake Tuesday evening, USGS officials told NJ Advance Media. The 2.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded a less than one mile west of White Meadow Lake, an unincorporated community in Rockaway Township at 5.14 p.m., according to USGS reports.
NJ.com

21 things that happened at my overwhelming 1st N.J. diner visit

Since moving to New Jersey three months ago, I’ve been asked this question time and again by my newly adopted New Jersey brethren. Back in Alabama, where I spent the last 33 years, there were luncheonettes and the like, but very few establishments folks around here would consider a diner. And where I grew up in Syria, such a place — offering just about every food item known to man — was a very foreign concept.
followsouthjersey.com

NJDOH Warns New Jersey Residents Of Security Breach

SOUTH JERSEY — The New Jersey Department of Health released a press release on August 19 notifying residents about a network security incident that occurred at hospitals in the state. The announcement came after an investigation that was launched due to an incident that occurred nearly two months ago....
NBC New York

Magnitude-2.3 Earthquake Hits Morris County in NJ

A magnitude-2.3 earthquake struck parts of northern New Jersey Tuesday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The small quake hit around 5:14 p.m., and lasted about 30 seconds, according to a USGS official. The entire event likely passed in less than a minute and struck less than three miles west of Morris Plains, in Morris County, and was about three miles below ground.
NJ.com

Deaths at N.J. home were apparent murder-suicide, prosecutor says

Two people were found dead Wednesday in an apparent murder-suicide after officers responded to a shooting at a residence in Woodbridge, authorities said. Police received a 911 call about an “unresponsive female” lying on the front lawn on Soren Street around 4:40 p.m., according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Woodbridge Police Director Robert Hubner.
