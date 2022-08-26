ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

kmvt

Portions of the CJ Strike Reservoir closed to sturgeon fishing

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A portion of the CJ Strike Reservoir has been shut down to sturgeon fishing following 20 dead sturgeon found within the closure area. Between now and September 25th, sturgeon fishing is closed on a portion of the CJ Strike Reservoir between Canyon Creek and Rattlesnake Creek, this is after 20 sturgeon fish were found dead in that area.
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Community comes together to support injured Buhl firefighter

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The entire Magic Valley is coming together to support Buhl Firefighter Jared Nebeker, and his family, after he was severely injured in a motorcycle crash on Friday. Nebeker remains in critical condition in the surgical intensive care unit at the Utah University Hospital. A member...
BUHL, ID
kmvt

Former Idaho lawmaker sentenced to prison after rape conviction

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A former Idaho lawmaker is sentenced to prison after being convicted of raping a statehouse intern. Aaron von Ehlinger received a 20-year sentence, with eight of those years fixed, according to our sister station, KBOI, in Boise. The former representative from Orofino was found guilty...
IDAHO STATE
State
Idaho State
kmvt

Gas prices continue to drop ahead of Labor Day weekend

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the first time in a while, there’s some good news for holiday travelers at the gas pump. Gas prices are continuing to fall in spite of what’s expected to be a big Labor Day travel weekend, according to AAA. Idaho’s average price of a gallon of gas has fallen down to $4.50/gallon, which is still higher than the national average of $3.85.
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Leaky battleship in Texas completes trip for $35M repairs

LA PORTE, Texas (AP) — It’s the only surviving battleship that served in both world wars, having fought in Europe during World War I and against the Nazis and the Japanese Army during World War II. But the greatest challenge in recent years for the USS Texas has been a leaky, rusty hull that at times forced workers to pump out about 2,000 gallons (7,570 liters) of water per minute from the 110-year-old ship.
TEXAS STATE
kmvt

Missing Arkansas boy found safe; Amber Alert canceled

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 4-year-old who was reported missing and believed to be in danger, KAIT reported. Caleb Johnson has been found safe, Arkansas State Police said in a Facebook post Monday. According to initial information from law enforcement, the child’s mother picked him up from day care earlier in the morning and texted his grandmother saying that she would harm herself and the child.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR

