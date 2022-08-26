ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

Vail Daily

Letter: Give us all the facts on proposed regional transit authority

Local voters recently received a glossy, six-page mailing regarding a ballot question that will be voted on in November. The measure is proposing the creation of a regional transit authority to improve and expand local bus transit service in the county and a half-cent sales tax increase (estimated to raise $11.5 million annually) to pay for the same. The Vail Daily recently had an in-depth article regarding the proposal.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

School Views: A community effort to create housing

In April 2020, Eagle County School District released a 10-year Housing Master Plan. In it, we outlined a goal of creating 120 housing opportunities for district employees and facilitating housing opportunities through partnerships, programs, and connecting employees with existing resources. We are making great progress toward achieving that goal by...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Vail, Eagle County liquor stores fret about ballot measure that would allow wine sales in grocery stores

A ballot initiative on the Nov. 8 ballot would allow wine sales in grocery and convenience stores. Local liquor retailers don’t think much of the idea. Jonathan Staufer for the past 20 years has owned Grappa, a wine and liquor store in Vail Village. Staufer said voters need to consider what they might gain, or lose, if the ballot measure passes.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Avon Town Council election: 5 candidates to run for 4 open seats

This November, voters in Avon will be voting on four open Town Council seats. These open seats are currently held by Mayor Sarah Smith Hymes and Council member Scott Prince, both of whom are term-limited, as well as Council members Tamra Underwood and Chico Thuon. Aspiring candidates had until Monday,...
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Conflicting accounts over how bears entered Aspen home

Wildlife officers recently euthanized a sow and her four cubs partly out of concern that they had entered an Aspen home through a closed, unlocked window, according to a Colorado Parks and Wildlife report of the incident. The officers’ determination contradicts the homeowner’s statement to The Aspen Times that the bears accessed the residence through a ground-level window roughly 12 inches ajar.
ASPEN, CO
Vail Daily

Time Machine: 50 years ago, First Lady of Nebraska visits Vail on a fishing trip

Rideshare service Lyft announced it had started operations in the Vail area, the Vail Daily reported. “Gabe Cohen, Lyft’s general manager for the Rocky Mountain region, said the August launch was successful for both riders and drivers,” the Vail Daily reported. “The company doesn’t disclose its driver numbers, but Cohen said the service has ‘the right number’ of drivers right now.”
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail’s Suzanne Silverthorn announces her retirement

A public information officer has a complicated job, from an organization’s messaging to handling questions and complaints from the public and the press. No one does it better than Suzanne Silverthorn. Silverthorn, the town of Vail’s communications director, recently announced her retirement after 28 years in the role.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

A new approach to supporting the homeless in Eagle County

Homelessness has long been an underdefined and underserved issue in Eagle County, but that is beginning to change. Up until this year, the county’s ability to identify and support the local homeless population has been limited to the work of individual nonprofits and the sheriff’s office, but new funding opportunities have enabled the development of the county’s first organized program for homelessness services.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Vail Resorts is a bad business partner

As I watch the Booth Heights slugfest over sheep habitat and housing play out, I am sad to see Vail Resorts continue to be the bad business partner causing it. Vail Resorts should simply abandon this housing location for the sake of green space and critical sheep grazing. Vail Associates...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Current Vail council members aren’t the bad guys

The recent letter to the editor regarding condemnation and fiscal responsibility by nine previous town council members certainly caught my attention. We can all agree on the importance of fiscal responsibility and the town’s historical legacy. However, the tone of the letter and its insinuation of impending loss of financial well-being by condemning the Booth Heights parcel is a big stretch. Especially when the signers are basing their concerns on a “rumor” that the council has a “no price is too high philosophy.”
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle County adds new features to Freedom Park playground design

Two additional structures have been added to the Freedom Park Playground renovation design in response to requests from a recent public comment survey. Eagle County first announced the half-million dollar overhaul of the playground in July, explaining that the 16-year-old wooden structures were decaying and posing a safety hazard to users. The new design would replace the old structures with more weather-resistant materials and include new features, as well as increased ADA accessibility.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Jack Oleson: A Gypsum kid who made it big

Jack Oleson, 97, always had an unlit cigar in his mouth, an entertaining story to share, and a purpose. He was a kid from humble beginnings in Gypsum, who made it big but never forgot where he came from. Hard-working, forward-thinking, and a risk-taker, Oleson did things his way. Not...
GYPSUM, CO
Vail Daily

Haims: A personal experience with caregiving

People who take on the caregiving role for elderly family or friends either know ahead of time, or quickly find out, how very difficult it can be to manage and advocate for a loved one. Our Visiting Angels office advocates for many clients on a daily basis. We collaborate with...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

