The recent letter to the editor regarding condemnation and fiscal responsibility by nine previous town council members certainly caught my attention. We can all agree on the importance of fiscal responsibility and the town’s historical legacy. However, the tone of the letter and its insinuation of impending loss of financial well-being by condemning the Booth Heights parcel is a big stretch. Especially when the signers are basing their concerns on a “rumor” that the council has a “no price is too high philosophy.”

VAIL, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO