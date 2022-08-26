Read full article on original website
Letter: Give us all the facts on proposed regional transit authority
Local voters recently received a glossy, six-page mailing regarding a ballot question that will be voted on in November. The measure is proposing the creation of a regional transit authority to improve and expand local bus transit service in the county and a half-cent sales tax increase (estimated to raise $11.5 million annually) to pay for the same. The Vail Daily recently had an in-depth article regarding the proposal.
School Views: A community effort to create housing
In April 2020, Eagle County School District released a 10-year Housing Master Plan. In it, we outlined a goal of creating 120 housing opportunities for district employees and facilitating housing opportunities through partnerships, programs, and connecting employees with existing resources. We are making great progress toward achieving that goal by...
Vail, Eagle County liquor stores fret about ballot measure that would allow wine sales in grocery stores
A ballot initiative on the Nov. 8 ballot would allow wine sales in grocery and convenience stores. Local liquor retailers don’t think much of the idea. Jonathan Staufer for the past 20 years has owned Grappa, a wine and liquor store in Vail Village. Staufer said voters need to consider what they might gain, or lose, if the ballot measure passes.
Eagle County attorney Bruce Carey calling it a career
Bruce Carey is a familiar face in Eagle County’s courthouse. He’s going to cut back those appearances as he eases into retirement. Carey, 66, has practiced law for 37 years in Eagle County, first as a prosecutor, then as a criminal defense attorney. Carey landed in Colorado in...
Avon Town Council election: 5 candidates to run for 4 open seats
This November, voters in Avon will be voting on four open Town Council seats. These open seats are currently held by Mayor Sarah Smith Hymes and Council member Scott Prince, both of whom are term-limited, as well as Council members Tamra Underwood and Chico Thuon. Aspiring candidates had until Monday,...
Conflicting accounts over how bears entered Aspen home
Wildlife officers recently euthanized a sow and her four cubs partly out of concern that they had entered an Aspen home through a closed, unlocked window, according to a Colorado Parks and Wildlife report of the incident. The officers’ determination contradicts the homeowner’s statement to The Aspen Times that the bears accessed the residence through a ground-level window roughly 12 inches ajar.
Time Machine: 50 years ago, First Lady of Nebraska visits Vail on a fishing trip
Rideshare service Lyft announced it had started operations in the Vail area, the Vail Daily reported. “Gabe Cohen, Lyft’s general manager for the Rocky Mountain region, said the August launch was successful for both riders and drivers,” the Vail Daily reported. “The company doesn’t disclose its driver numbers, but Cohen said the service has ‘the right number’ of drivers right now.”
Vail’s Suzanne Silverthorn announces her retirement
A public information officer has a complicated job, from an organization’s messaging to handling questions and complaints from the public and the press. No one does it better than Suzanne Silverthorn. Silverthorn, the town of Vail’s communications director, recently announced her retirement after 28 years in the role.
A new approach to supporting the homeless in Eagle County
Homelessness has long been an underdefined and underserved issue in Eagle County, but that is beginning to change. Up until this year, the county’s ability to identify and support the local homeless population has been limited to the work of individual nonprofits and the sheriff’s office, but new funding opportunities have enabled the development of the county’s first organized program for homelessness services.
Vail Veterans Program brings back popular Golf in the Rockies program
After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Vail Veterans Program’s Golf in the Rockies event is back. The four-day golf outing brings military injured to championship golf courses for some rounds of golf, clinics with PGA professionals, meals with fellow veterans and other fun activities. Over a...
Letter to Biden from Bennet, Hickenlooper, Polis and Neguse urges ‘Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument’ creation
U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, along with Gov. Jared Polis and Rep. Joe Neguse, sent a letter to President Biden on Friday, urging the president to create a new national monument at Camp Hale. National monuments can be created by presidential decree as a result of the Antiquities...
Letter: Vail Resorts is a bad business partner
As I watch the Booth Heights slugfest over sheep habitat and housing play out, I am sad to see Vail Resorts continue to be the bad business partner causing it. Vail Resorts should simply abandon this housing location for the sake of green space and critical sheep grazing. Vail Associates...
Letter: Current Vail council members aren’t the bad guys
The recent letter to the editor regarding condemnation and fiscal responsibility by nine previous town council members certainly caught my attention. We can all agree on the importance of fiscal responsibility and the town’s historical legacy. However, the tone of the letter and its insinuation of impending loss of financial well-being by condemning the Booth Heights parcel is a big stretch. Especially when the signers are basing their concerns on a “rumor” that the council has a “no price is too high philosophy.”
Eagle County adds new features to Freedom Park playground design
Two additional structures have been added to the Freedom Park Playground renovation design in response to requests from a recent public comment survey. Eagle County first announced the half-million dollar overhaul of the playground in July, explaining that the 16-year-old wooden structures were decaying and posing a safety hazard to users. The new design would replace the old structures with more weather-resistant materials and include new features, as well as increased ADA accessibility.
Mountain Youth offers ease of use navigating Healthy Kids Colorado survey results with local dashboard
The Healthy Kids Colorado Survey (HKCS) is an important tool for educators, nonprofit leaders, policymakers and community program providers to truly understand issues facing young people and exploring how we can work together to help them learn and thrive. The survey invites youth to share their feelings and experiences anonymously...
Colorado voters will be asked to approve meals for all students in November
This November, Colorado voters will see a ballot measure to approve a high-income tax, which would create a consistent funding source for free meals for all students in the state’s public schools. Dubbed Healthy School Meals for All, the Colorado ballot measure aims to create a permanent funding source...
Help build home libraries for Eagle County children with The Bookworm
The Bookworm of Edwards is not only a community-favorite spot for new books, gifts, coffee, and crepes, it is also a business that is invested in local children and raising literacy scores across the valley. Community support is essential to accomplishing this mission. One of the main ways that The...
Jack Oleson: A Gypsum kid who made it big
Jack Oleson, 97, always had an unlit cigar in his mouth, an entertaining story to share, and a purpose. He was a kid from humble beginnings in Gypsum, who made it big but never forgot where he came from. Hard-working, forward-thinking, and a risk-taker, Oleson did things his way. Not...
Haims: A personal experience with caregiving
People who take on the caregiving role for elderly family or friends either know ahead of time, or quickly find out, how very difficult it can be to manage and advocate for a loved one. Our Visiting Angels office advocates for many clients on a daily basis. We collaborate with...
