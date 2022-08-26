Read full article on original website
Related
michiganradio.org
Board of State Canvassers deadlock on approving abortion rights ballot initiative
The State Board of Canvassers deadlocked on a second ballot initiative today, this time splitting along party lines over whether to certify the Reproductive Freedom for All measure that would enshrine abortion access in the state Constitution. Attorney Eric Doster says the abortion rights petition is riddled with typos and...
michiganradio.org
Stateside: Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022
A landmark petition campaign over abortion rights in Michigan heads for approval from the Board of State Canvassers. But the ballot language is in flux for November. Also: comparing politics in Michigan and Wisconsin — another bellwether state on the edge. And we visit the motor pool for the Detroit Bus Company, on the rebound from a break-in.
michiganradio.org
State board set to determine fate of constitutional amendment proposals
Two petition campaigns face a critical test Wednesday as a state election panel determines whether they’ve gathered enough signatures to put a pair of proposed amendments to the Michigan Constitution on the November ballot. One proposal would expand voting rights. That would include making it easier to vote by...
michiganradio.org
EMU faculty agrees to work past contract deadline, but strike still possible
Eastern Michigan University professors said Wednesday that they’ll continue working after a deadline to negotiate a new contract expires at midnight, but their union said a strike is still on the table if contract talks break down. Classes began at EMU this week. The American Association of University Professors...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
michiganradio.org
Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency wins federal equity grant
Michigan is receiving millions in federal grant money to address disparities in gaining jobless benefits. The grant funding will help pay for translation services, new community partnerships, and analysis to track progress in closing equity gaps. Julia Dale directs Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency. She said there will also be seminars...
michiganradio.org
MSP reworks marijuana analysis because of potential inaccuracies
Michigan State Police said Wednesday that it's reworking its marijuana toxicology testing process after temporarily halting it due to potentially inaccurate results. In a statement, MSP Director Col. Joe Gasper said THC toxicology results may have misidentified the substance in samples containing CBD. According to Gasper, a technical issue resulted in CBD being converted into THC.
michiganradio.org
Power outages could continue for days for some Michigan residents
Hundreds of thousands of Michigan residents woke up Wednesday to another morning without power and, for some, the lights could be off for days to come. Severe thunderstorms with wind gusts of over 70 miles per hour knocked down trees and utility poles, bringing down thousands of power lines across the lower half of the state's Lower Peninsula.
michiganradio.org
Stateside: Monday, Aug. 29, 2022
Today on Stateside, reporter Colin Jackson of the Michigan Public Radio Network ran through the happenings at the Michigan Republican Party convention in Lansing this past weekend. Then, as school starts back up around the state, Stateside education commentator Matinga Ragatz and teacher Mike Kaechele joined to discuss a book they co-wrote on problem-based learning. Interlochen Public Radio's Taylor Wizner looked into "problem" tourists. To wrap up, Michigan Radio reporter Briana Rice provided the details on another recent active shooter incident in Detroit and the police response that followed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
michiganradio.org
Men wanted to blow up Whitmer boat "mafia style" before settling on kidnapping plans, FBI agent testifies
A group of men discussed blowing up Governor Gretchen Whitmer's boat “mafia style” before settling on a plan to kidnap her, according to an FBI agent who testified against them Monday in northern Michigan. FBI special Agent Henrik Impola said, at one point, he had to notify Whitmer’s...
michiganradio.org
State DNR proposes changes to the endangered and threatened species list
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources wants to change the state's endangered and threatened species list. A periodic review is required by law. Usually the DNR proposes changes every decade. It’s been 13 years since the last update. In that time, trumpeter swans have become more common. Merlins and...
michiganradio.org
You can get an 'absurdly low' credit on your power bill as reimbursement for a power outage
People who lost power this week might be throwing out food and dealing with other costs. Under the Michigan Public Service Commission rules you could get a credit on your power bill. It's complicated, but in some cases you could get a one-time $25.00 credit as a reimbursement for the outage.
michiganradio.org
Storms leave hundreds of thousands of Michiganders without power
Hundreds of thousands of people in Michigan are without power Tuesday morning because of severe weather. Thunderstorms with 70 mile per hour winds knocked tree branches onto electrical wires and caused widespread blackouts. As of Tuesday morning, Consumers Energy is reporting more than 115,000 customers without power. And DTE Energy...
Comments / 1