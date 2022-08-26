ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Stateside: Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022

A landmark petition campaign over abortion rights in Michigan heads for approval from the Board of State Canvassers. But the ballot language is in flux for November. Also: comparing politics in Michigan and Wisconsin — another bellwether state on the edge. And we visit the motor pool for the Detroit Bus Company, on the rebound from a break-in.
State board set to determine fate of constitutional amendment proposals

Two petition campaigns face a critical test Wednesday as a state election panel determines whether they’ve gathered enough signatures to put a pair of proposed amendments to the Michigan Constitution on the November ballot. One proposal would expand voting rights. That would include making it easier to vote by...
EMU faculty agrees to work past contract deadline, but strike still possible

Eastern Michigan University professors said Wednesday that they’ll continue working after a deadline to negotiate a new contract expires at midnight, but their union said a strike is still on the table if contract talks break down. Classes began at EMU this week. The American Association of University Professors...
Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency wins federal equity grant

Michigan is receiving millions in federal grant money to address disparities in gaining jobless benefits. The grant funding will help pay for translation services, new community partnerships, and analysis to track progress in closing equity gaps. Julia Dale directs Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency. She said there will also be seminars...
MSP reworks marijuana analysis because of potential inaccuracies

Michigan State Police said Wednesday that it's reworking its marijuana toxicology testing process after temporarily halting it due to potentially inaccurate results. In a statement, MSP Director Col. Joe Gasper said THC toxicology results may have misidentified the substance in samples containing CBD. According to Gasper, a technical issue resulted in CBD being converted into THC.
Power outages could continue for days for some Michigan residents

Hundreds of thousands of Michigan residents woke up Wednesday to another morning without power and, for some, the lights could be off for days to come. Severe thunderstorms with wind gusts of over 70 miles per hour knocked down trees and utility poles, bringing down thousands of power lines across the lower half of the state's Lower Peninsula.
Stateside: Monday, Aug. 29, 2022

Today on Stateside, reporter Colin Jackson of the Michigan Public Radio Network ran through the happenings at the Michigan Republican Party convention in Lansing this past weekend. Then, as school starts back up around the state, Stateside education commentator Matinga Ragatz and teacher Mike Kaechele joined to discuss a book they co-wrote on problem-based learning. Interlochen Public Radio's Taylor Wizner looked into "problem" tourists. To wrap up, Michigan Radio reporter Briana Rice provided the details on another recent active shooter incident in Detroit and the police response that followed.
State DNR proposes changes to the endangered and threatened species list

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources wants to change the state's endangered and threatened species list. A periodic review is required by law. Usually the DNR proposes changes every decade. It’s been 13 years since the last update. In that time, trumpeter swans have become more common. Merlins and...
Storms leave hundreds of thousands of Michiganders without power

Hundreds of thousands of people in Michigan are without power Tuesday morning because of severe weather. Thunderstorms with 70 mile per hour winds knocked tree branches onto electrical wires and caused widespread blackouts. As of Tuesday morning, Consumers Energy is reporting more than 115,000 customers without power. And DTE Energy...
