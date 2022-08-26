Read full article on original website
seattlerefined.com
Stomping Grounds: Maddison's 5 favorite spots in West Seattle
Welcome to 'Stomping Grounds' — a new series where Seattle Refined staff and colleagues take you to their hometowns, either where they grew up or currently live. We want this series to show you all the cool places to eat, things to do and places to go in these lovely cities and towns across the Pacific Northwest. Today's feature is from Seattle Refined intern Maddison Newell.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces back-to-back shows in Seattle
What is the holiday season without Trans-Siberian Orchestra?. The progressive rock group will bring their winter tour "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More" to Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, Nov. 26, for two shows — one at 3 p.m. and another at 7:30 p.m.
The Weekend Report: What's Cookin' Sept. 2-5
Welcome to the Weekend Report, where we tell you what's up in Seattle this weekend — new and fun things to do, see and try. We're guaranteed to miss some, so email us at hello@seattlerefined.com if there is something wonderful we need to know about!. Friday, Sept. 2. Trans...
Your guide to the 2022 Washington State Fair
Every local knows what it means to "Do The Puyallup." They even know how many ways you can do it, e.g. at a trot, at a gallop or real slow (so your heart don't palpitate). If you have no idea what any of that means, welcome friend! We're glad you're here. Back when we were kids, the Washington State Fair was called the Puyallup Fair and it had an unforgettable jingle and a hokey-yet-endearing commercial with farm animals that aired every year. It's a core childhood memory like watching "Hey Dude" or that one Christmas Folgers commercial (I might've watched too much TV as a kid).
Mercer Island man creates official drink of the US Open
Advantage, PNW! We were as surprised as you might be to learn that a Mercer Island resident invented the official drink of the US Open, which takes place this year from August 29 through September 11. Being the creator of the Honey Deuce is merely one item on Nick Mautone's vast, impressive CV.
