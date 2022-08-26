Read full article on original website
Related
WTVC
Hamilton, Walker Co man 2 of 25 gang members who pled guilty to multiple charges, DOJ says
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — A Walker and Hamilton County man were one of 25 Ghostface Gangsters Gang members who pleaded guilty to multiple charges, the U.S. Department of Justice says. Twenty-five defendants, including three of the seven founders of the Ghostface Gangsters Gang, pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including...
Metro-Atlanta man sentenced to prison for distributing meth
MACON, Ga. (WRBL) — A Cartersville, Georgia, resident was sentenced to 150 months in prison for distributing meth in Peach County, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District Georgia. Victor Penaloza Sanchez, 27, pled guilty to the aiding and abetting the distribution of methamphetamine on March 15. His sentence runs consecutively with […]
Polk Jail report – Wednesday, August 31, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Wednesday, August 31, 2022 report below.
WTVC
Teen girl dies while in custody at Dalton detention center
DALTON, Ga. — A 16-year-old girl in custody at the Elbert Shaw Youth Detention Center in Dalton passed away early Saturday morning, according to Whitfield County Coroner Greg Bates. Bates tells our newsroom in an email that the girl had been transferred to the center from Gilmer County Friday...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
weisradio.com
Murder Trial Resumes Monday in Chattooga County, Georgia Following COVID Scare
The murder trial of Renee Lanham got underway last week, but came to a halt when Lanham’s defense attorney tested positive for COVID-19. Lanham is standing trial for the murder of her husband. The fifty-three-year-old hair dresser is standing trial for felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit murder and criminal solicitation. Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader says that Lanham is the only charged in connection with the murder. Lanham’s defense lawyer, Summerville attorney Albert Palmour said on Monday of last week in opening statements that she did not commit the murder.
Lumpkin Co man charged in brother’s murder
A man is facing charges in the death of his brother after investigators found human remains near the Mill Creek community in Lumpkin County. Channel 2 first brought you this story in May of last year, when 52-year-old Tony Lamar Cates of Dahlonega disappeared. On May 10, 2021, Lumpkin County...
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Tuesday, August 30th
Michelle Maxwell, age 49 of Henagar -UPOCS, UPODP (x2) and UPOM 2;. Richard Neese, age 37 of Piedmont – DUI/Alcohol;. Melissa Reese, age 38 of Centre – DV 3rd/Menacing;. Timothy Stephens, age 30 of Cedar Bluff – Court Order and Making a False Report;. and. Joshua Ellison,...
WDEF
Three People Stabbed Tuesday Evening in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Three people were taken to a local hospital after being stabbed on Tuesday evening. Chattanooga Police say that they responded to a call in the 2000 block of E. 23rd Street after receiving reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found three victims with stab wounds.
RELATED PEOPLE
weisradio.com
Three Arrested Locally on Drug Charges Sunday
Three people were arrested on drug charges Sunday in Cherokee County. Jerrad Kent, age 25 of Gaylesville; Taz Cox, 28 of Centre; and Melissa Thornberry, age 44 of Leesburg were all taken into custody and charged with the Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, the Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and with the Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree.
WTVC
New details revealed in deadly interstate road rage incident in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — We're now learning more about the circumstances that led to a deadly road rage shooting that happened on I-24 in Marion County last week, in traffic backup that was caused by a deadly helicopter crash. Friends have identified the victim as Heath Steele of Jackson...
WDEF
Suspect arrested for Food City fire
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Investigators have charged a suspect with setting the fire at a Food City entrance just after midnight on Sunday. The fire was set in a garbage can and a shopping cart display outside the 23rd Street grocery. Police and fire investigators arrested 47 year old Christopher...
WTVC
Shots fired at home that was targeted, say Cleveland Police; No one hurt
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Shots rang out at a home in Cleveland Tuesday night in what police are calling a targeted act. This happened at about 10 p.m. in the area of 20th Street NE and Michigan Avenue. Officers on the scene found several shell casings. There were also several...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Grundy County Chief Deputy Headed to Prison
A former Grundy County Chief Deputy was convicted of use of excessive force on two occasions by a federal judge on Friday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. 61- year-old Anthony “Tony” Bean was sentenced to 72 months in prison. Bean was convicted of using excessive force...
Polk Jail report: Monday, August 29, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Monday, August 29, 2022 report below.
WTVC
Distracted driver in Chattanooga strikes utility truck Monday, then runs away, says THP
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A distracted driver struck a parked utility truck on Interstate 75 Monday morning, and then ran away from the scene, leaving his injured passenger behind, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). The incident happened just after 8 a.m. on the 5 mile marker of I-75,...
WTVC
Child held hostage in Soddy-Daisy rescued Sunday night, weapons recovered from home
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A child is safe after authorities say a man held them against their will Sunday night. That man now faces several charges. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) says this happened at a home on the 9000 block of West Ridge Trail Road in Soddy-Daisy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVC
How to navigate small claims court with the Law Office of Warren and Griffin
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Attorneys C. Mark Warren and John Mark Griffin discuss how to navigate small claims court. Stay connected with Law Office of Warren & Griffin. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Arrest Made in Fentanyl Investigation
On August 23, 2022, Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit executed a search warrant as part of an ongoing investigation into the distribution of Fentanyl at a room at the Microtel Motel located at 7014 McCutcheon Road in Chattanooga. During the execution of...
WTVC
Broken down vehicle catches fire on Highway 27 in Soddy-Daisy Wednesday, CPD says
SODDY DAISY, Tenn. — A broken down vehicle caught fire on Highway 27 in Soddy-Daisy Wednesday, the Chattanooga Police Department says. It happened at 1500 Highway 27 near where you merge from Thrasher Pike:. Dispatch says the fire has been put out and the vehicle was taken by a...
WTVC
Hamilton Co Schools confirm mom's claim that bus dropped her daughter off at wrong stop
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Chattanooga mother says that a bus driver dropped her 6-year-old daughter off at the wrong stop. Monday Hamilton County Schools confirmed this. Vanessa feared the worst when her daughter was driven home by a stranger who saw her walking alone. "You can't help but...
Comments / 1