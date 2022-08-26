ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dalton, GA

WRBL News 3

Metro-Atlanta man sentenced to prison for distributing meth

MACON, Ga. (WRBL) — A Cartersville, Georgia, resident was sentenced to 150 months in prison for distributing meth in Peach County, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District Georgia. Victor Penaloza Sanchez, 27, pled guilty to the aiding and abetting the distribution of methamphetamine on March 15. His sentence runs consecutively with […]
WTVC

Teen girl dies while in custody at Dalton detention center

DALTON, Ga. — A 16-year-old girl in custody at the Elbert Shaw Youth Detention Center in Dalton passed away early Saturday morning, according to Whitfield County Coroner Greg Bates. Bates tells our newsroom in an email that the girl had been transferred to the center from Gilmer County Friday...
weisradio.com

Murder Trial Resumes Monday in Chattooga County, Georgia Following COVID Scare

The murder trial of Renee Lanham got underway last week, but came to a halt when Lanham’s defense attorney tested positive for COVID-19. Lanham is standing trial for the murder of her husband. The fifty-three-year-old hair dresser is standing trial for felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit murder and criminal solicitation. Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader says that Lanham is the only charged in connection with the murder. Lanham’s defense lawyer, Summerville attorney Albert Palmour said on Monday of last week in opening statements that she did not commit the murder.
WGAU

Lumpkin Co man charged in brother’s murder

A man is facing charges in the death of his brother after investigators found human remains near the Mill Creek community in Lumpkin County. Channel 2 first brought you this story in May of last year, when 52-year-old Tony Lamar Cates of Dahlonega disappeared. On May 10, 2021, Lumpkin County...
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Tuesday, August 30th

Michelle Maxwell, age 49 of Henagar -UPOCS, UPODP (x2) and UPOM 2;. Richard Neese, age 37 of Piedmont – DUI/Alcohol;. Melissa Reese, age 38 of Centre – DV 3rd/Menacing;. Timothy Stephens, age 30 of Cedar Bluff – Court Order and Making a False Report;. and. Joshua Ellison,...
WDEF

Three People Stabbed Tuesday Evening in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Three people were taken to a local hospital after being stabbed on Tuesday evening. Chattanooga Police say that they responded to a call in the 2000 block of E. 23rd Street after receiving reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found three victims with stab wounds.
Adrian Garcia
weisradio.com

Three Arrested Locally on Drug Charges Sunday

Three people were arrested on drug charges Sunday in Cherokee County. Jerrad Kent, age 25 of Gaylesville; Taz Cox, 28 of Centre; and Melissa Thornberry, age 44 of Leesburg were all taken into custody and charged with the Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, the Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and with the Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree.
WDEF

Suspect arrested for Food City fire

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Investigators have charged a suspect with setting the fire at a Food City entrance just after midnight on Sunday. The fire was set in a garbage can and a shopping cart display outside the 23rd Street grocery. Police and fire investigators arrested 47 year old Christopher...
eastridgenewsonline.com

Arrest Made in Fentanyl Investigation

On August 23, 2022, Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit executed a search warrant as part of an ongoing investigation into the distribution of Fentanyl at a room at the Microtel Motel located at 7014 McCutcheon Road in Chattanooga. During the execution of...
