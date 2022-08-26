Fact check: False claim of traffickers targeting victims through markers, shopping carts

The claim: Human traffickers marking cars to identify future victims in Pennsylvania

Days after the FBI announced hundreds of human trafficking victims were found in a nationwide operation, some social media users claimed traffickers in Pennsylvania were using various tactics to identify future victims shopping at a popular grocery chain.

"Potential human traffickers at Uniontown Wal Mart. Cars are being marked and blocked by shopping carts," read part of the Aug. 23 Facebook post that was shared more than 300 times in three days. "The police are already here, but if you're walking back to your car and see people waiting, if your car is blocked in by carts, or a marker of some sort is placed on your vehicle, DO NOT GO TO YOUR VEHICLE."

But police said there was no such incident reported at that location, and experts told USA TODAY human traffickers are not known to use such measures to identify potential victims.

USA TODAY reached out to the user who shared the claim for comment.

Traffickers often use long-term tactics, develop relationships with victims

Pennsylvania State Police did respond to Uniontown’s Walmart on Aug. 23, but it was for a report of retail theft.

“No report of a human trafficking incident,” Cpl. Brent Miller told USA TODAY.

Walmart declined to comment on the claim.

Alicia Peters , an associate professor of anthropology at the University of New England, told USA TODAY she’s “never heard of one of those big-box stores as a place for trafficking recruitment or relationship-building.”

Peters, who has studied human trafficking for the last two decades and wrote the book “Responding to Human Trafficking: Sex, Gender, and Culture in the Law,” said a “mythology” exists when it comes to how human trafficking typically happens.

Though Peters said many think of trafficking beginning with abduction by a stranger – as shown in popular media and movies such as “Taken” – it’s much more common for a person to be trafficked by someone with whom they have an existing relationship, such as a romantic partner.

Despite that, Peters said false claims like the one in the Facebook post have circulated for years. She said she’s not aware of any cases where traffickers have used such methods as shopping carts and zip ties to target potential victims.

Ivania Delgado , a Florida International University professor whose experience includes working with foster-care children affected by human trafficking, said that while kidnappings do happen, most stories from survivors include a "complex recruitment and grooming process."

"It is not uncommon to hear that they knew their trafficker and it is not uncommon to hear that these folks that cause harm will go to great lengths to form these bonds by identifying and exploiting the vulnerabilities of the person they are targeting," Delgado told USA TODAY.

Claims similar to those in the Facebook post were previously debunked by outlets including USA TODAY , The Kansas City Star and PolitiFact .

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that human traffickers are marking cars to identify future victims in Pennsylvania. Law enforcement said no such incident took place, and experts say human trafficking is not known to occur through such methods.

