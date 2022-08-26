ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

Opelika-Auburn News

Things to do: Go to the Auburn game, or not

Auburn University football season is back, which means tailgates, a fun halftime show and people galore. If you’re not as excited about the football game at Jordan-Hare this Saturday, we’ve got two suggestions for out-of-town music events that may pique your curiosity. There’s Soulfest 2022 in Columbus, which...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika High student decided to join a lot of clubs after COVID, and now she's a national officer of one of them

Alexandria Torbert, a senior at Opelika High School, has become the first student from the school to hold a national position in Future Business Leaders of America. FBLA helps high school students prepare for careers in business through academic competitions, leadership development and educational programs. Torbert, 17, was named the...
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Laurel Hotel and Spa officially opens in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - In East Alabama - You may have noticed construction on your way to downtown Auburn that has now cleared up. That’s because a new ultra-luxury hotel is open, as of today, also serving as an avenue to teach students at Auburn University. Once guests arrive,...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Cheeburger Cheeburger still open for now

Downtown Auburn burger staple, Cheeburger Cheeburger, is still open for business. Late Friday afternoon, a social media post spread rapidly around local message boards saying that Cheeburger Cheeburger’s last day of business would be Sunday, Aug. 28th. The post went on to thank the Auburn community for its support...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

The first Prep Power Poll of the season is here. See where your team ranks

The high school football season is in full swing, and so is the Opelika-Auburn News Prep Power Poll. So far this season, area teams have excelled. Two Fridays ago on the first weekend of the regular season, Auburn High and Central-Phenix City both won showcase games against Hoover and Hewitt-Trussville, respectively, proving that they’ll be state title contenders again this season — and proving that East Alabama is home to some of the best football in the state.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Loachapoka seeks money from Lee County Commission for city park

Two years after Loachapoka tore down its old community center to make way for a 4-acre park, the town is still struggling to find funds to continue with its plans for the space. While the walking trail that was installed on the property last year gets regular use, and fireworks...
LOACHAPOKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

East Alabama Health asks Lee County for $6 million in COVID relief funds

East Alabama Health has requested $6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds from Lee County in order to help the hospital get back on its feet financially after COVID-19. Sam Price, executive vice president and chief financial officer for East Alabama Health, told the Lee County Commission on Monday night that the hospital faces a $36.5 million shortfall and is looking for help after facing the challenges of the pandemic.
LEE COUNTY, AL
rollingout.com

Alabama State drum major Ja’Vonta Price recounts preparation for halftime show

Everybody loves a good football matchup between two HBCUs, but what gets the people going is the band performances during halftime. On Aug. 27, Alabama State University and Howard University played the longest MEAC/SWAC Challenge in series history, starting at 7:38 p.m. and ending at 1:18 a.m., which included three weather delays totaling two hours, but it was the battle of both bands that everyone was interested in.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Former Calera standout Kobe Prentice named Alabama starter

Former Calera High School standout Kobe Prentice was named a starter by Alabama on its initial depth chart of the season, released Monday. Prentice, a freshman, is listed alone as the starter at “H” wide receiver, the slot position occupied last season by Slade Bolden. The other starting...
CALERA, AL
WTVM

Fatal wreck leaves 79-year-old Fla. man dead in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A car accident leaves a Jacksonville man dead in Columbus, says Coroner Buddy Bryan. According to Bryan, 79-year-old Ronald Middlebrook was visiting the area. Middlebrook’s brother was driving the car at the time of the accident. The victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional, where...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus men receive life in prison for 2020 Coweta Co. murder

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two Columbus men were found guilty in a 2020 Newnan murder and sentenced to life in prison by a Coweta County court judge. According to official documents, on Aug. 26, Mikelle Howard Harrison, 23, and Cody Lamar Mercer, 20, were found guilty by a jury of the following charges:
COLUMBUS, GA

