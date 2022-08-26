Read full article on original website
Opelika-Auburn News
Things to do: Go to the Auburn game, or not
Auburn University football season is back, which means tailgates, a fun halftime show and people galore. If you’re not as excited about the football game at Jordan-Hare this Saturday, we’ve got two suggestions for out-of-town music events that may pique your curiosity. There’s Soulfest 2022 in Columbus, which...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika High student decided to join a lot of clubs after COVID, and now she's a national officer of one of them
Alexandria Torbert, a senior at Opelika High School, has become the first student from the school to hold a national position in Future Business Leaders of America. FBLA helps high school students prepare for careers in business through academic competitions, leadership development and educational programs. Torbert, 17, was named the...
WTVM
Laurel Hotel and Spa officially opens in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - In East Alabama - You may have noticed construction on your way to downtown Auburn that has now cleared up. That’s because a new ultra-luxury hotel is open, as of today, also serving as an avenue to teach students at Auburn University. Once guests arrive,...
Opelika-Auburn News
Cheeburger Cheeburger still open for now
Downtown Auburn burger staple, Cheeburger Cheeburger, is still open for business. Late Friday afternoon, a social media post spread rapidly around local message boards saying that Cheeburger Cheeburger’s last day of business would be Sunday, Aug. 28th. The post went on to thank the Auburn community for its support...
Opelika-Auburn News
Former Troy AD: Auburn is ‘one of the very best jobs in the entire country’
Utah State athletic director John Hartwell didn’t shy away from talking about Auburn’s AD vacancy Wednesday, noting his familial ties to the university and that he was “flattered” his name has been tied to the job in the media, during a radio call on WNSP 105.5 FM in Mobile.
Missing Alabama man’s body found in Macon County
The family of a man reported missing from Loxley last week tells WKRG News 5 Joshua Barber’s body was found in Macon County, Ala. Tuesday.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn legacy says he's flattered to be mentioned for AD job: 'I would absolutely listen'
Auburn is searching for a new athletics director in the wake of Allen Greene’s departure, one of the early candidates appears to be a sitting AD who has strong ties to Auburn in his family. John Hartwell of Utah State explained to an Alabama radio station Wednesday that not...
Family desperate for info as search continues for missing father from Alabama
VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – Valley Investigators have determined a missing man’s cell phone last pinged in Macon County, Alabama. This update comes a week after Joshua Barber was last seen on Monday, August 22nd. Barber was in Valley, Alabama, and said he planned on returning to Loxley, where he was staying with friends. His family […]
Opelika-Auburn News
The first Prep Power Poll of the season is here. See where your team ranks
The high school football season is in full swing, and so is the Opelika-Auburn News Prep Power Poll. So far this season, area teams have excelled. Two Fridays ago on the first weekend of the regular season, Auburn High and Central-Phenix City both won showcase games against Hoover and Hewitt-Trussville, respectively, proving that they’ll be state title contenders again this season — and proving that East Alabama is home to some of the best football in the state.
Opelika-Auburn News
Loachapoka seeks money from Lee County Commission for city park
Two years after Loachapoka tore down its old community center to make way for a 4-acre park, the town is still struggling to find funds to continue with its plans for the space. While the walking trail that was installed on the property last year gets regular use, and fireworks...
Goodwill to hold grand opening event for new retail store and donation center in Eufaula on Sept. 13
EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers announced it would hold a grand opening event for a newly built retail store and donation center located in Eufaula, Alabama. The new store is set to open on Sept. 13 and is located at 1234 North Eufaula Ave., in the former Sears […]
This sprawling Lake Martin mansion was called Alabama’s most expensive home
You don’t have to get away from it all if you’re going to this Alabama mansion - it’s all been brought to you. This home on Willows End on Lake Martin was once billed as Alabama’s most expensive home when it hit the market for $10.5 million.
Opelika-Auburn News
East Alabama Health asks Lee County for $6 million in COVID relief funds
East Alabama Health has requested $6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds from Lee County in order to help the hospital get back on its feet financially after COVID-19. Sam Price, executive vice president and chief financial officer for East Alabama Health, told the Lee County Commission on Monday night that the hospital faces a $36.5 million shortfall and is looking for help after facing the challenges of the pandemic.
rollingout.com
Alabama State drum major Ja’Vonta Price recounts preparation for halftime show
Everybody loves a good football matchup between two HBCUs, but what gets the people going is the band performances during halftime. On Aug. 27, Alabama State University and Howard University played the longest MEAC/SWAC Challenge in series history, starting at 7:38 p.m. and ending at 1:18 a.m., which included three weather delays totaling two hours, but it was the battle of both bands that everyone was interested in.
Opelika-Auburn News
'A lot of bashing-the-key moments': Piano-playing Auburn kid wows audience at Carnegie Hall
In most respects, Andrew Zhang is like any middle schooler. He enjoys Minecraft, college football and playing with his little brother. Except that the 12-year-old is also an award-winning concert pianist coming off a solo performance at Carnegie Hall this summer. “It was intense and exciting at the same time,”...
Former Calera standout Kobe Prentice named Alabama starter
Former Calera High School standout Kobe Prentice was named a starter by Alabama on its initial depth chart of the season, released Monday. Prentice, a freshman, is listed alone as the starter at “H” wide receiver, the slot position occupied last season by Slade Bolden. The other starting...
Alabama man riding bicycle struck, killed by motorist, state police report
An Alabama man riding a bicycle was critically injured and later died after he was struck by a car on Monday. Raymond P. Butler, 74, of Eclectic, was critically injured Monday evening, when he was struck while riding his bicycle by a 2008 Nissan Altima driven by Shawniquie D. Butler, 31, of Tallassee, Alabama state police reported.
Coroner’s Office: Body discovered in Macon County confirmed as missing Valley man, Joshua Barber
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — Macon County Coroner Hal Bentley confirms that a body found along U.S. 29 on Aug. 30 has been identified as missing man, Joshua Barber, who was last seen on Aug. 22. Investigators said that Barber’s phone last pinged in Macon County. Barber was previously in Valley, Alabama, and planned to return to […]
WTVM
Fatal wreck leaves 79-year-old Fla. man dead in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A car accident leaves a Jacksonville man dead in Columbus, says Coroner Buddy Bryan. According to Bryan, 79-year-old Ronald Middlebrook was visiting the area. Middlebrook’s brother was driving the car at the time of the accident. The victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional, where...
WTVM
Columbus men receive life in prison for 2020 Coweta Co. murder
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two Columbus men were found guilty in a 2020 Newnan murder and sentenced to life in prison by a Coweta County court judge. According to official documents, on Aug. 26, Mikelle Howard Harrison, 23, and Cody Lamar Mercer, 20, were found guilty by a jury of the following charges:
