Florence County, SC

WBTW News13

‘Armed and dangerous’ Georgetown murder suspect arrested in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man wanted for murder in Georgetown was arrested Wednesday evening in Darlington County, according to the Georgetown Police Department. Stevion Marsh was taken into custody and investigators are headed to Darlington County Wednesday evening to transport him back to Georgetown. Chief William Pierce thanked the community for assistance. The […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
WBTW News13

1 dead, 1 critical after shooting on South Cashua Drive in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and another injured Tuesday night in a shooting in Florence, police said. It happened about 8:15 p.m. in the 500 block of South Cashua Drive. Police said the injured person was in critical condition and that officers believed that the suspect had left the area. No additional […]
wpde.com

Argument leads to deadly shooting in Lee County, sheriff says

LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An argument between two men Wednesday night led to a deadly shooting on Bulbs Drive off Browntown Road in Lee County, according to Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon. Simon said two men got into an argument and that’s when one pulled out a gunshot...
LEE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Man killed in Robeson County crash

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash in Robeson County, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Tony Locklear, 69, was killed after he failed to yield at the intersection of Barker Ten Mile Road and East Powersville Road in the Lumberton area and […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

69-year-old Lumberton man killed in crash, trooper says

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — Tony Locklear, 69, died in a crash Wednesday afternoon on Barker Ten Mile Road at East Powersville Road in Lumberton, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Lewis said Locklear's car failed to yield and collided with another car at the...
LUMBERTON, NC
WBTW News13

Darlington County authorities charge woman with involuntary manslaughter in man’s overdose death

Editor’s note: The spelling of Crystal Dawn Blackburn has been updated. DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County authorities have charged a woman with involuntary manslaughter in the overdose death of a 57-year-old man. According to an arrest warrant, Crystal Dawn Blackburn provided the man with fentanyl that led to his death on March 28. […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina deputy fired after inmate escapes hospital

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A deputy has been fired for her role in an inmate’s escape from a Monck’s Corner hospital on Saturday, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office. Ryan David Ellis escaped from Trident in Moncks Corner after he was taken there for a “medical emergency,” according to authorities. He was found […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
wfxb.com

Victim Identified in Georgetown Shooting

An update on the shooting in Georgetown we told you about yesterday.. The victim has been identified but the suspect remains at large. 25 year old Stevion Marsh is the suspect of the shooting which happened around 1 a.m. in the 2500 block of Prince Street, he is still considered ‘armed and dangerous’. The victim in that shooting has been identified as 51 year old Cornelius Smith. Smith was taken to the Georgetown Memorial Hospital and died later at MUSC. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Georgetown Police Department.
GEORGETOWN, SC
heraldadvocate.com

Driver arrested for hit and run

The Bennettsville Police Department filed the following reports:. –Police were patrolling the area of Stokes and Fletcher Streets at 1:45 p.m. when William Kinard, 57, was observed. Kinard had been the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit and run on July 30. A traffic stop was initiated in the parking lot of apartments on Fletcher Street. Kinard was informed there was an active warrant for his arrest for the motor vehicle accident (MVA) hit and run. A search of Kinard revealed a medicine bottle containing 43 (60 mg) morphine pills, 41 (100 mg) morphine pills, and one unknown tablet in his front right pocket. In his left pocket was a blue medicine bottle with 17 hydrocodone/acetaminophen. Kinard was arrested for an active confirmed warrant for MVA hit and run and possession of a controlled substance. In a supplemental report, a handgun and ammunition were found in his vehicle. Kinard was found to be a convicted of a violent felony so a warrant was obtained for felon in possession of a firearm.
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
