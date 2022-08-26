Read full article on original website
Related
‘Armed and dangerous’ Georgetown murder suspect arrested in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man wanted for murder in Georgetown was arrested Wednesday evening in Darlington County, according to the Georgetown Police Department. Stevion Marsh was taken into custody and investigators are headed to Darlington County Wednesday evening to transport him back to Georgetown. Chief William Pierce thanked the community for assistance. The […]
1 dead, 1 critical after shooting on South Cashua Drive in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and another injured Tuesday night in a shooting in Florence, police said. It happened about 8:15 p.m. in the 500 block of South Cashua Drive. Police said the injured person was in critical condition and that officers believed that the suspect had left the area. No additional […]
wpde.com
Argument leads to deadly shooting in Lee County, sheriff says
LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An argument between two men Wednesday night led to a deadly shooting on Bulbs Drive off Browntown Road in Lee County, according to Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon. Simon said two men got into an argument and that’s when one pulled out a gunshot...
Man killed in Robeson County crash
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash in Robeson County, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Tony Locklear, 69, was killed after he failed to yield at the intersection of Barker Ten Mile Road and East Powersville Road in the Lumberton area and […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMBF
Two-county chase led to deadly crash involving Marion County sergeant, crash report states
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A chase that started in Horry County led to a deadly crash in Marion County back in March, according to a South Carolina Highway Patrol crash report. WMBF News obtained the report through a Freedom of Information Act request and received it on Tuesday...
wpde.com
69-year-old Lumberton man killed in crash, trooper says
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — Tony Locklear, 69, died in a crash Wednesday afternoon on Barker Ten Mile Road at East Powersville Road in Lumberton, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Lewis said Locklear's car failed to yield and collided with another car at the...
WMBF
Coroner identifies victim of fatal Florence shooting; 1 still in critical condition
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence County Coroner’s Office identified the person killed after a shooting in Florence Tuesday night. Coroner Keith von Lutcken said Kalique Allen, 26, of Florence died in the shooting. Police responded to a call of a shooting around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 500...
Trial underway for man accused of killing 2 people in Galivants Ferry in 2017
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Testimony was scheduled for Tuesday in Horry County Circuit Court for an Aynor man accused of killing two people in 2017. Brandon Craig Gore is accused of murder in the deaths of killing Porscha Cobb, 25, and Dexter Cobb, 26. Police found the two of them dead inside a home on […]
RELATED PEOPLE
wpde.com
Crash with injuries reported on Highway 501 near Myrtle Beach: SCDPS
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are responding to a collision with injuries on Highway 501 Southbound, according to reports from the SC Dept. of Public Safety. The crash has caused a backup of traffic and SCDPS said the roadway is blocked. ABC15 will update if more information is...
U.S. Marshals join Marlboro, Darlington county authorities in hunt for wanted man
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A search is underway in Marlboro County for a man who has outstanding warrants, authorities said. U.S. Marshals, a Darlington County SWAT team and the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the man in the area of New Bridge Road near McColl, according to Marlboro County Chief Deputy Larry […]
Darlington County authorities charge woman with involuntary manslaughter in man’s overdose death
Editor’s note: The spelling of Crystal Dawn Blackburn has been updated. DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County authorities have charged a woman with involuntary manslaughter in the overdose death of a 57-year-old man. According to an arrest warrant, Crystal Dawn Blackburn provided the man with fentanyl that led to his death on March 28. […]
WMBF
Driver hospitalized, power out after single-car crash in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is hospitalized with injuries after a single-vehicle crash into a utility pole on Hwy 707. Horry County Fire Rescue said lanes are blocked on Hwy 707 and Big Block Road. South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating. HCFR responded to the call...
IN THIS ARTICLE
South Carolina deputy fired after inmate escapes hospital
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A deputy has been fired for her role in an inmate’s escape from a Monck’s Corner hospital on Saturday, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office. Ryan David Ellis escaped from Trident in Moncks Corner after he was taken there for a “medical emergency,” according to authorities. He was found […]
wfxb.com
Victim Identified in Georgetown Shooting
An update on the shooting in Georgetown we told you about yesterday.. The victim has been identified but the suspect remains at large. 25 year old Stevion Marsh is the suspect of the shooting which happened around 1 a.m. in the 2500 block of Prince Street, he is still considered ‘armed and dangerous’. The victim in that shooting has been identified as 51 year old Cornelius Smith. Smith was taken to the Georgetown Memorial Hospital and died later at MUSC. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Georgetown Police Department.
heraldadvocate.com
Driver arrested for hit and run
The Bennettsville Police Department filed the following reports:. –Police were patrolling the area of Stokes and Fletcher Streets at 1:45 p.m. when William Kinard, 57, was observed. Kinard had been the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit and run on July 30. A traffic stop was initiated in the parking lot of apartments on Fletcher Street. Kinard was informed there was an active warrant for his arrest for the motor vehicle accident (MVA) hit and run. A search of Kinard revealed a medicine bottle containing 43 (60 mg) morphine pills, 41 (100 mg) morphine pills, and one unknown tablet in his front right pocket. In his left pocket was a blue medicine bottle with 17 hydrocodone/acetaminophen. Kinard was arrested for an active confirmed warrant for MVA hit and run and possession of a controlled substance. In a supplemental report, a handgun and ammunition were found in his vehicle. Kinard was found to be a convicted of a violent felony so a warrant was obtained for felon in possession of a firearm.
wpde.com
Marlboro Co. man arrested for not filing tax returns, made more than $407K in 6 years
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Marlboro County man has been arrested and charged with six counts of failing to file Individual Income Tax returns, pay taxes, and keep records. George Ray Grier, 59, of McColl, failed to file Individual Income Tax returns for tax years 2014-2019 while he...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for murder after Georgetown shooting
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are looking for an “armed and dangerous” man wanted for murder after a shooting early Tuesday morning in Georgetown that killed one person. Georgetown police identified Stevion Marsh, 25, as a suspect in the shooting, which happened about 1 a.m. in the 2500 block of Prince Street. That’s where officers […]
Bennettsville man on bond for armed robbery makes 6th arrest in Marlboro County nightclub shooting
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Bennettsville man who was out of jail on bond for multiple charges marks the sixth arrest in a deadly July shooting at a nightclub, according to deputies. Omarion Ny-Sene Fair, also known as OD, is facing three charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission […]
WIS-TV
Williamsburg Co. deputies searching for missing 16-year-old girl
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing child. Jeterrius Daniels, 16, was last seen at her home Friday on Damascus Road in Kingstree, deputies say. She stands 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. Deputies...
wpde.com
Lawsuit settlement reached for special needs student attacked on SC school bus: Attorneys
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit filed in 2019 against the Chesterfield County School District involving a special needs child who was attacked by a fellow student on a school bus, according to a news release from the Wukela Law Firm of Florence.
Comments / 1