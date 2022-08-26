Colfax County Sheriff’s Office investigating murder-suicide
RATON, N.M. (KRQE) – The Colfax County Sheriff’s Office says two people died in a murder-suicide on August 18. Deputies along with New Mexico State Police were sent to a home in Raton because of a domestic disturbance.
When they arrived, they say they found 70-year-old Larayne Graham and 71-year-old Rodger Graham with life-threatening injuries. The two later died at the hospital. Police say they are continuing to investigate what happened.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
