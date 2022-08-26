ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colfax County, NM

Colfax County Sheriff’s Office investigating murder-suicide

By Jordan Honeycutt
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y817t_0hX6pumt00

RATON, N.M. (KRQE) – The Colfax County Sheriff’s Office says two people died in a murder-suicide on August 18. Deputies along with New Mexico State Police were sent to a home in Raton because of a domestic disturbance.

Story continues below

When they arrived, they say they found 70-year-old Larayne Graham and 71-year-old Rodger Graham with life-threatening injuries. The two later died at the hospital. Police say they are continuing to investigate what happened.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KOAT 7

Murder-suicide case under investigation in couple's death in Raton

COLFAX COUNTY, N.M. — Colfax County Sherriff's Office responded to a residence where two people were experiencing life-threatening injuries. New Mexico State Police were also dispatched. They were transported to Miners Colfax Medical Center and died at the hospital. Through investigation, it was labeled and is being investigated as...
RATON, NM
kiowacountypress.net

Fatal crash Saturday claims life of Pueblo man

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash which occurred Saturday afternoon in Las Animas County. According to CSP Master Trooper David Conway, a 22-year-old Pueblo man was driving south on Interstate 25 near Aguilar. Around 2:40 p.m., the driver lost control of his Hyundai Sonata and crossed through the median before colliding with a northbound truck. The man died at the scene from his injuries.
LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, CO
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy