Colfax County Sheriff’s Office investigating murder-suicide

RATON, N.M. (KRQE) – The Colfax County Sheriff’s Office says two people died in a murder-suicide on August 18. Deputies along with New Mexico State Police were sent to a home in Raton because of a domestic disturbance.

When they arrived, they say they found 70-year-old Larayne Graham and 71-year-old Rodger Graham with life-threatening injuries. The two later died at the hospital. Police say they are continuing to investigate what happened.

