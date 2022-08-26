Read full article on original website
WWEEK
An Old Murder Case Stirs Questions About Prosecutors’ Practices
For the past 12 years, Jerrin Hickman has been incarcerated at the Oregon State Penitentiary for a murder he says he didn’t commit. Hickman claims he’s behind bars because a high-profile prosecutor broke the rules. That prosecutor, former Multnomah County District Attorney Rod Underhill, has denied any misconduct....
WWEEK
Mayor Rebukes Portland Police Bureau’s Claims of Understaffing: “Bullshit”
When Portlanders call 911, they can’t rely on the police to show up. When bicyclists called the police in fear of an apparently armed man who was driving down a closed street, the cops didn’t come, WW reported last week. When neighbors called the cops after street racers shut down the intersection of Sandy and Fremont over the weekend, they were told nothing could be done, KGW reported on Monday.
WWEEK
Portland Car Thefts Surge Again
After three months of declines, car theft is back on the rise in Portland. July saw 867 vehicles stolen, 36 more than the previous month, according to a Portland Police Bureau dashboard that was updated last week. Last year set a 25-year record for car theft in Portland, with just...
WWEEK
Three Dead in Shooting at Bend Safeway
A man wielding an AR-15-style rifle killed two people at a Bend Safeway on Sunday. The shooter, who has not been identified, was found shot dead when police arrived. The man fired shots into a Big Lots store in Bend’s east side around 7 pm, before storming a neighboring Safeway, killing one person in the entryway and another in the rear of the store, according to an account of the incident given by a spokeswoman for the Bend police at a press conference last night.
WWEEK
State Rep. James Hieb Misted Downtown Portland With Pepper Spray Alongside the Proud Boys
For the past two weeks, a state lawmaker has faced intense scrutiny following his arrest for disorderly conduct at the Clackamas County Fair. On the night of Aug. 17, state Rep. James Hieb (R-Canby) was intoxicated and belligerent when Clackamas County sheriff’s deputies attempted to eject him from the fairgrounds. (A fair employee had asked him to stop smoking a cigarette.) After a sheriff’s deputy told Hieb he was going to perform a pat-down, the legislator revealed he was carrying a concealed handgun.
WWEEK
Hundreds of Portland City Workers Resist Calls to Return to Downtown Offices
Two years after the COVID-19 pandemic first emptied downtown Portland, its comeback remains lethargic, in large part because workers have not returned to their cubicles. Tech, insurance, utility and law firm employees have fled. So too have office workers in city bureaus: At least 40% of city employees are still working remotely, according to city of Portland estimates, most of them required to come to the office only one day a week.
WWEEK
Murmurs: Renewable Diesel Seeks Plant on Columbia River
RENEWABLE DIESEL SEEKS PLANT ON COLUMBIA RIVER: Next Renewable Fuels, a Houston-based company that wants to make renewable diesel fuel out of fish guts, says it’s received an air quality permit from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality to build a plant at Port Westward, Ore., on the Columbia River. After an 18-month review, DEQ determined that Next “is not a major source of EPA-listed hazardous air pollutants,” Next says. Getting the permit is a big deal because Oregon has some of the most stringent air quality standards in the nation, says Next spokesman Michael Hinrichs. The company hopes to complete the permitting process next year and start construction of its refinery soon afterward. Like biodiesel, renewable diesel is made from biomass like vegetable oil and animal fat. In addition to those ingredients, Next plans to use “fish grease” generated by seafood processors, most of which is discarded, Hinrichs says. The Columbia Riverkeeper opposes the project, saying the refinery would emit smog-forming compounds and bring the risk of fuel spills to the banks of the Columbia because the ground around the proposed refinery is often sodden and unstable.
WWEEK
For 20 Years, Betsy Johnson Battled State Agencies. Now She Wants to Run Them.
Betsy Johnson needed help in her quest to become governor. She went to the Tillamook County Fair earlier this month to get it. Most years, the fair’s biggest draw is the Pig-N-Ford races. Drivers pilot Model T’s around a dirt track while clutching 20-pound piglets on their laps.
WWEEK
Spending for the First Year of a Regional Homelessness Tax Shows Promising Results. But One County Lags Behind.
The three counties in the Portland metro area housed 1,639 homeless people in the past year using the first chunk of tax dollars collected by a 10-year tax on high income earners and businesses. But 1,129 of those were in Multnomah County—and nearby Clackamas County has barely begun spending its portion.
WWEEK
It May Not Be a Hipster Magnet, but the Oregon State Fair Has Added Food Carts and Motorcycles
High-flying rides, fried food of all sorts, and farm animals are back at the Oregon State Fair, which kicked off Friday, Aug. 26, in Salem. In addition to traditional attractions, like the carnival, livestock pavilion and 4-H exhibits, some new events are on the schedule. A food cart pod and bar can be found in the Homegrown Oregon area, two shows feature riders on motorcycles, horses make their debut, and teens of the ‘90s and aughts will appreciate the concert lineup (Nelly, TLC).
WWEEK
Summer Is Fading, but Its Flavors Don’t Have To. Try a Boozy Milkshake From Any of These 10 Restaurants Serving Them Year-Round.
Does it feel as if you blinked and now summer is nearly over? You’re probably not alone. From the chilly, damp conditions that kept us hunkered down indoors until July to soaring consumer prices that made even a jaunt to the coast a wallet-walloping affair to news of yet another outbreak (thanks, monkeypox!) while everyone seemed to be coming down with their second or third case of COVID, our summer barely got started. And now we’re staring down Labor Day weekend, marking the season’s unofficial conclusion.
WWEEK
State Treasurer Tobias Read Wants Distant Employees to Come to Salem—and Bear Their Own Travel Costs
The state’s new policy for employees electing to work remotely on a permanent basis is causing conflict at the Oregon State Treasury. Specifically, union-represented employees at the agency are balking at State Treasurer Tobias Read’s request that they come to the office once a quarter—and pay their own travel expenses.
WWEEK
Snag a Free Cake on Sept. 1 at All Nothing Bundt Cakes Locations in the Portland Metro Area
Sex and the City made the boutique bakery cupcake all the rage. Doughnuts took off a few years later, thanks to enhanced artistry and Pinterest-inspired wedding walls of the ringed treat. And it was only a matter of time before the macaron became the darling of Instagram. But what of...
WWEEK
What to Do in Portland (Aug. 31-Sept. 6, 2022)
Before he electrified the world with Rent, Jonathan Larson was a young man struggling to make his mark in the theater. This semi-autobiographical musical looks back at Larson’s life as he seeks his big break, tries to make ends meet while working at a diner, and juggles a relationship. Oh, and all of this takes place with a looming milestone: turning 30. Set in 1990 and scored by the music that redefined a genre, tick, tick…BOOM! celebrates the power of finding your voice and holding on to a dream. Portland Center Stage at the Armory, 128 NW 11th Ave., 503-445-3700, pcs.org. 7:30 pm Wednesday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 pm Saturday-Sunday, 2 pm select Thursdays, through Sept. 18. $25-$98.
WWEEK
Pearl District Italian Marketplace Cooperativa Is Closing Its Doors
Following months of pandemic pivots, Italian-style marketplace Cooperativa is shutting down its sprawling food hall. Chefs Sarah Schafer and Anna Caporael, both formerly of the now-closed Irving Street Kitchen, announced the news today via email. “As you all know, we opened during a time when uncertainty was the only constant,”...
WWEEK
Westward Whiskey’s Flagship Tasting Room Has Reopened Following Extensive Renovations
While many businesses were slow to recover from the pandemic closures, there’s one Portland company that saw nothing but skyrocketing growth: Westward Whiskey. That demand allowed the distiller to renovate its flagship tasting room, which has just reopened following the 90-day construction process. The brand officially welcomed the public...
WWEEK
Where to Eat This Week
515 SW Broadway, #100, 971-865-2930, tercetpdx.com. 5:45-10 pm Wednesday-Saturday. Located in the mezzanine of downtown’s historic Morgan Building, Tercet is the rebirth of beloved prix fixe seafood restaurant Roe, and you’ll find the new iteration maintains its predecessor’s high standards. Head chef John Conlin has expanded the menu to include meat—a recent visit saw morels draped over a tender beef tartare—though fish dishes are still superb, like a lightly poached wild Chinook in a green sorrel sauce.
WWEEK
Realtors, Farm Bureau Endorse Republican Christine Drazan for Governor
Republican candidate for governor Christine Drazan claimed the endorsement of a key business group today: the Oregon Association of Realtors. That group is a force in Salem, especially with housing a hot button issue in the state. The Realtors’ political action committee raises nearly $1 million a year and spends generously. The group gave Knute Buehler, the Republican nominee for governor in 2018, $100,000 for his race against Gov. Kate Brown.
WWEEK
Where to Drink This Week
8668 Crosby Road NE, Woodburn, 503-765-1645, topwirehp.com. 11 am-8 pm Thursday and Sunday, 11 am-9 pm Friday-Saturday. Hop harvest is officially underway, which means you need to head to Crosby Hop Farm soon if you want to take in the view of 18-foot bines. Those emerald curtains are quickly coming down—the cutting, separating and kilning is a fascinating process on its own to watch—and the aeromatic green cones will soon end up in beers all over the Northwest, including those pouring at the farm’s beer garden.
WWEEK
“Rent” Creator Jonathan Larson Battles His Way Toward Broadway in “tick, tick…BOOM!”
It’s fitting that Portland Center Stage chose to kick off its 35th season with tick, tick…BOOM!, a play about how people mark the milestones in their lives. More importantly, it’s a story about the feeling of time being stolen—a theme that will resonate with anyone who’s survived the past few years.
