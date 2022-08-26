Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kmaland.com
kmaland.com
Judy Fastenau, 81, of Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, September 1, 2022. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. with family present 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Memorials: Page County 4-H Foundation. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery, Clarinda, Iowa. Notes:. Judy passed away...
kmaland.com
Steven Putnam, 66, of Essex, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Steven passed away Wednesday morning, August 31, 2022, at the Shenandoah Medical Center in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
kmaland.com
Norma R Byers, 93, Council Bluffs, Iowa
Visitation Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel. Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, September 3, 2022. Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels. Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmaland.com
Carmen Lundberg, 92, of Essex, Iowa
Memorials: Suggested to the Bethesda Lutheran Cemetery Association. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Bethesda Lutheran Cemetery-Bethesda, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
kmaland.com
Bernadine Hoose, 76, Malvern, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m.
kmaland.com
K-9 Raiko retires from Clarinda PD
(Clarinda) -- It's the end of an era for the Clarinda Police Department as their lone four-legged officer has officially retired. K-9 Officer Raiko retired today and was given to Officer Robert Reed, who has served as his handler since the male Dutch Shepherd joined the department in 2017. Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers tells KMA News the department obtained Raiko through I-80 K-9, LLC out of Lewis, Iowa. While he had been a fantastic asset to the department over the past six years, Brothers said the time had come for Raiko to move on from the police force.
kmaland.com
Razee pacing Shenandoah boys XC
(Shenandoah) -- They're still a work in progress, but Shenandoah boys cross country coach Andy Campbell likes what he saw from his team in the first two meets. The Mustangs finished fifth at their home meet last Tuesday and claimed ninth in Glenwood on Saturday. "We're trying to find ourselves,"...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kmaland.com
Longtime vet Connell calls it a career
(Shenandoah) -- This week marks the end of an illustrious career in veterinary medicine. For nearly a half-century, Dr. Gary Connell answered calls from local residents regarding livestock or pets. Those phone calls end on Wednesday--the final day of Connell's lifelong service to animal owners in Shenandoah and KMAland, in general. Born in 1947, Connell graduated from Shenandoah High School in 1965, then attended Iowa State University. He earned a bachelor's degree in distributive studies--with minors in math, chemistry, zoology and history--in 1970, and a doctorate in veterinary medicine in 1973. That same year, Connell returned to Shenandoah to work under the late Dr. Elvin Teachout. Connell tells KMA News earlier experiences as a high school student stoked his desire to become a vet.
kmaland.com
Everly Brothers mural erected along Highway 2
(Shenandoah) -- Another tribute to the Everly Brothers is now located along a KMAland highway. Work commenced Wednesday on the construction of a giant mural bearing Don and Phil Everly's likenesses on Highway 2, about a mile-and-a-half east of Shenandoah near the Southwest Regional Water Association's tower. Officials with the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association spearheaded the project, designed to alert tourists of the Everly Brothers Childhood Home located on West Sheridan Avenue next to the Greater Shenandoah Historical Museum. SCIA officials launched a fundraising drive earlier this year to secure California artist John Cerney's services in creating the mural. Cerney tells KMA News the mural is aimed at motorists who may not know of Everlys' rich history, and how the duo parlayed performances as young children on KMA in the 1940's to music superstardom as rock and roll pioneers in the 1950's and '60's.
kmaland.com
Carter Lake woman faces multiple charges
(Glenwood) -- A Carter Lake woman faces charges following her arrest in Glenwood. The Glenwood Police Department says 26-year-old Alesha Young was arrested Tuesday for driving while barred, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Young was taken to the Mills County Jail and held on $3,300...
kmaland.com
New SHS principal sets expectations for students
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah High School's new principal is on the job--and making his presence felt in the school and community. Back in February, the Shenandoah School Board selected Andrew Christensen to succeed Gayle Allensworth at the school's helm. A Neola native, Christensen graduated from Tri-Center High School in 2002. He then attended Iowa Central Community College, then graduated with a bachelor's degree in physical education with an emphasis on coaching from Dana College in 2007. Christensen comes to Shenandoah from Fort Calhoun Junior-Senior High School, where he spent seven years as a head football coach, strength and conditioning coordinator and PE instructor, then the last two as athletic director and assistant principal. Christensen and wife Julie have three children.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kmaland.com
State Patrol, Council Bluffs police conduct I-29 speed project
(Council Bluffs) -- With significant road construction work in and around Pottawattamie County, speeding in construction zones has become a concern for area law enforcement. On August 24 and 25, The Iowa State Patrol, in conjunction with the Council Bluffs Police Department and the Patrol's Commercial Motor Vehicle Unit, conducted a project primarily focused on Interstate 29 at the 53-mile marker near 9th Avenue in Council Bluffs in the reduced speed construction zone. Ryan Devault is the public resource officer with the Patrol's Council Bluffs Office. While excessive speeding, in general, has become an issue over the past year, Devault says construction zones, at least this summer, have been no exception to higher rates of speed.
kmaland.com
Clarinda man booked on Mills County drug charges
(Glenwood) -- A suspect faces drug charges in Mills County. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 23-year-old Cole Joseph Nothwehr of Clarinda was arrested Monday for possession of a controlled substance and two counts of unlawful possession of prescription drugs. The suspect was arrested on Highway 34 shortly before 5:30 p.m.
kmaland.com
Page County board hears concerns on O Avenue
(Clarinda) -- One Page County resident is expressing frustrations over "end-of-project" details on the recently re-paved O Avenue west of Clarinda. During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard comments from county resident Tom Wagoner who says he is frustrated with how a portion of the over 11-mile stretch of new pavement on O Avenue, or the "Stanton Road," was constructed. Wagoner says the north end of the project -- which sits at the Page-Montgomery County line -- has created a significant dip in the road. After notifying the county, Wagoner says he also feels there is a "lack of urgency" to address the issue.
kmaland.com
Blue Strings band to perform in Shenandoah ahead of Iowa Rock 'N' Roll HOF induction
(Shenandoah) -- A group of local music legends is getting inducted into the Iowa Rock ‘N’ Roll Hall of Fame this Labor Day weekend, and to celebrate, they’re returning to the stage in Shenandoah. The Blue Strings will make their way back to Iowa for a one-time-only...
kmaland.com
Fremont County board holds public hearing, tables discussion on proposed levee district
(Percival) -- Debate continues over the possibility of establishing a new levee district in western Fremont County. In the wake of the 2019 flooding that devastated several communities along the Missouri River, business owners near Percival petitioned to create a levee district in the Interstate-29, Highway 2 corridor in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Transportation. After initial plans were presented in late 2021, the Fremont County Board of Supervisors requested additional details on the project. Then, after accepting an engineering report earlier this year, the board held a public hearing on the updated proposal on August 17. But, Jim Olmsted, a civil engineer with Olmsted and Perry, the firm selected to review the proposed district, says plans were pushed back slightly after some impacted residents expressed concerns with the location of the levee, which would surround a nearly 30-acre district.
kmaland.com
Everly Brothers Mural Report
(Shenandoah) -- Another tribute to the Everly Brothers is now located along a KMAland highway.
kmaland.com
Page County park disturbance leads to arrest
(Clarinda) -- A Missouri man faces charges following an incident in Page County Monday morning. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 37-year-old David Duane James of Albany was arrested for disorderly conduct. The arrest took place after sheriff's deputies and Clarinda Police officers were dispatched to Nodaway Valley Park for an alleged disturbance.
kmaland.com
'Pleasantly surprised' Sterling off to 1-0 start, St. Edward up next
(Sterling) -- Following a dominant opening-week win, the Sterling football program hopes to continue its winning ways when they face St. Edward on Friday. The Jets kicked off their season with a 49-14 win over Heartland Lutheran last Thursday. The victory came with some new starters in the lineup after the graduations of several successful contributors from a Sterling program that was a state runner-up in 2020 and went 8-1 in 2021.
Comments / 1