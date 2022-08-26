(Percival) -- Debate continues over the possibility of establishing a new levee district in western Fremont County. In the wake of the 2019 flooding that devastated several communities along the Missouri River, business owners near Percival petitioned to create a levee district in the Interstate-29, Highway 2 corridor in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Transportation. After initial plans were presented in late 2021, the Fremont County Board of Supervisors requested additional details on the project. Then, after accepting an engineering report earlier this year, the board held a public hearing on the updated proposal on August 17. But, Jim Olmsted, a civil engineer with Olmsted and Perry, the firm selected to review the proposed district, says plans were pushed back slightly after some impacted residents expressed concerns with the location of the levee, which would surround a nearly 30-acre district.

