Governor Abbott Said While Biden Ignores the Crisis, Texas Steps UpTom HandyTexas State
Texas Sent More Migrants to New York - Overall, the City Will Spend $300 Million Supporting MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Coming Back To New York, Performing Stand Up Shows For His ''Nobody Does This'' TourFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Brooklyn affordable apartments available for $1,437 a month with one-month free rentBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
11 Popular Coffee Spots to Visit in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Murphy issues strongest rebuke yet of NYC congestion pricing toll plan
Gov. Phil Murphy issued his strongest criticism of New York’s proposed congestion pricing plan that could charge as much as $23 to drive south of 60th Street in Manhattan, calling it “an idea whose time has not come” Monday. His comments came after the NJ Turnpike Authority...
Washington Examiner
NYC establishing 'welcome center' for migrants arriving on buses from border
The Democratic mayor of New York City said the Big Apple is moving forward on plans to establish a "welcome center" for migrants dropped off in Manhattan on buses from Texas. Mayor Eric Adams defended the delay in opening up a center that can serve as a one-stop shop for migrants seeking temporary housing, food, and other assistance. Adams told reporters at a press conference Tuesday afternoon that the city was trying to "get it right." The extent of the center remains unclear, as well as the timeline of completion.
marketplace.org
Proposed Manhattan congestion fee could make return to office even harder
Residents of New York City have been expressing themselves — as only New Yorkers can — at a series of public hearings considering the city’s plan to charge motorists a toll to drive in Manhattan’s central business district. Known as congestion pricing, this strategy to reduce...
Enjoy $3 Movies in NYC and Nearby this Saturday
Families can see a movie for only $3 per ticket at most movie theaters across the country, including here in the metro area.
Curbed
I Went to Trash School
The white elephant, as it is sometimes affectionately called, is the Department of Sanitation’s standard collection truck. There are currently 2,100 of them in the city fleet, all standing nearly 12 feet high and 33 feet long. The vehicle’s tailgate — the overhanging rear end that raises skyward while the truck dumps mounds of garbage — is held in place with two locking pins, like hinge joints in a massive body. Hydraulic oil pumps through vein-like cylinders, with a nervous system composed of color-coded levers: red, red, black.
New York City Department of Education kicks off New Teacher Week
NEW YORK -- The New York City public school system kicked off New Teacher Week on Monday to welcome new educators to the Department of Education. Schools Chancellor David Banks told them they have the opportunity to make a big impact on the lives of students. "That a word from you can help to transform the life of a young person. It can steer them one way or the other," said Banks. The orientation event was held at the King's Theater in Flatbush, Brooklyn.Teachers were informed of department procedures as well as the challenges and rewards of being a New York City school teacher.
cuny.edu
Gayle King of CBS News to inaugurate Rick and Susan Goings Conversations in Leadership Series at the Colin Powell School
Thanks to a generous $1 million gift from Rick and Susan Goings in honor of the late General Colin L. Powell, the Colin Powell School for Civic and Global Leadership will launch a new national speakers’ series, the Rick and Susan Goings Conversations in Leadership. The series will feature discussions with marquee names from every sector who have taken unconventional paths to success at the highest levels of their professions.
cityandstateny.com
10th District campaigns dogged by what-ifs after Goldman victory
If you just look at the numbers, the case for consolidation was obvious – in hindsight. Dan Goldman, holder of the moderate banner in the 10th Congressional District primary, won with 26% of the vote, according to preliminary election night results. The three more progressive candidates who got second, third and fourth place got a combined 59% of the vote. That’s in a district where, according to a July poll from the Working Families Party, 51% of likely voters identified as progressive and another 29% as moderate leaning progressives. Just 18% called themselves moderates or conservative. So these lower Manhattan and western Brooklyn neighborhoods, which combine into what is described by some as one of the most progressive districts in the country, will be sending a white male former prosecutor, rich from generational wealth, to Congress – barring any shocking political developments between now and November, like a long shot challenge on the Working Families Party ballot line.
SNAP Schedule: New York Food Stamps Benefits for September 2022
SNAP provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income working people, senior citizens and the disabled. In New York, SNAP is administered by two different agencies: the Department of Social Services...
theodysseyonline.com
A Letter To New York City's Catcallers
Who the hell do you think you are? Please explain to the female population why you feel the need to whistle, hiss, gesture, or mumble at girls young enough to be your daughter. Please explain why you think a woman should feel flattered by your creepy, lust-filled stare. Please explain why you think any woman would be lucky to have you. And please, please, just stop.
More than 200 rally with GOP gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Congressman Lee Zeldin, Republican gubernatorial candidate, held a rally at the Elks Club in Greenridge Monday night that drew more than 200 supporters, including many of the Island’s elected Republicans. The overriding theme was the Island’s strong support for the GOP, with South Shore...
eastnewyork.com
Street Named In Honor of Community Legend ‘Melvin A Faulkner Way’ in East New York
Courtesy News 12 – pictured: Grandson of Melvin Faulkner. Dozens of people gathered in East New York to honor the legacy Melvin A Faulkner with a street renaming. In his early career in the 1980s, Faulkner oversaw the day-to-day operations of Alliance for Youth Action, until his death in early 2021.
Man who fatally jumped from East Village apartment building identified as controversial art critic Charlie Finch
One of the two men who jumped to their death just hours apart in separate incidents in New York City on Wednesday was renowned art critic Charlie Finch.
Meatpacker on Long Island accused of tampering with meat on the job
The entire bin of meat products that was set to be distributed to retailers was thrown out.
New York YIMBY
Tiffany Court Plaza Affordable Housing Project Debuts at 980 Westchester Avenue in Foxhurst, The Bronx
Tiffany Court, a new 151-unit affordable housing property recently debuted at 980 Westchester Avenue in The Bronx. The property is located in Foxhurst, residential micro-neighborhood that borders the Bronx River, the Bruckner Expressway, and Morrisania. Developed by The Doe Fund and Bolivar Development with support from New York City’s Housing...
WTGS
It's now illegal for anyone under 21 to buy canned whipped cream in New York
NEW YORK, N.Y. (WKRC) - A recently-passed state law prohibits anyone under the age of 21 from buying canned whipped cream in New York. While the legislation was instated in October of 2021, it has only just started to take effect in stores, likely due to an issue with the tracking of the law.
NYPD: Man opens fire in Midtown over game of three card monte
NEW YORK - Police are searching for a gunman who opened fire Sunday in Midtown Manhattan. Investigators said it started as an argument over a card game, before the suspect pulled out a gun and opened fire. More than a dozen people were shot over the weekend in at least 18 separate incidents since Friday in New York City, CBS2's Elijah Westbrook reported Monday. The Midtown shooting happened just before 6 p.m. near St. Patrick's Cathedral on West 50th Street between Fifth and Madison Avenues. Talk about a sore loser. The suspect who fired shots after playing a game of three-card monte is on...
One Green Planet
New Undercover Footage Reveals Living Conditions of NYC Carriage Horses Showing Horrific Signs of Abuse and Neglect
A new shocking undercover video exposes the abuse and neglect in the carriage horse industry as groups continue to call for an immediate shutdown. The heartbreaking new footage by Unbridled Heroes shows sick, mistreated horses with abysmal conditions who are held in tiny stables in midtown Manhattan. These poor horses go out every day and walk in the heat on the concrete and come back to stalls so small that they can barely turn around, if at all. The investigators walk through the tiny stables and reveal the horses with protruding ribs and scars from the abuse.
