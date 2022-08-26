ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

NYC establishing 'welcome center' for migrants arriving on buses from border

The Democratic mayor of New York City said the Big Apple is moving forward on plans to establish a "welcome center" for migrants dropped off in Manhattan on buses from Texas. Mayor Eric Adams defended the delay in opening up a center that can serve as a one-stop shop for migrants seeking temporary housing, food, and other assistance. Adams told reporters at a press conference Tuesday afternoon that the city was trying to "get it right." The extent of the center remains unclear, as well as the timeline of completion.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Industry
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Business
City
Astoria, NY
City
Town Of Union, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Curbed

I Went to Trash School

The white elephant, as it is sometimes affectionately called, is the Department of Sanitation’s standard collection truck. There are currently 2,100 of them in the city fleet, all standing nearly 12 feet high and 33 feet long. The vehicle’s tailgate — the overhanging rear end that raises skyward while the truck dumps mounds of garbage — is held in place with two locking pins, like hinge joints in a massive body. Hydraulic oil pumps through vein-like cylinders, with a nervous system composed of color-coded levers: red, red, black.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New York City Department of Education kicks off New Teacher Week

NEW YORK -- The New York City public school system kicked off New Teacher Week on Monday to welcome new educators to the Department of Education. Schools Chancellor David Banks told them they have the opportunity to make a big impact on the lives of students. "That a word from you can help to transform the life of a young person. It can steer them one way or the other," said Banks. The orientation event was held at the King's Theater in Flatbush, Brooklyn.Teachers were informed of department procedures as well as the challenges and rewards of being a New York City school teacher. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cuny.edu

Gayle King of CBS News to inaugurate Rick and Susan Goings Conversations in Leadership Series at the Colin Powell School

Thanks to a generous $1 million gift from Rick and Susan Goings in honor of the late General Colin L. Powell, the Colin Powell School for Civic and Global Leadership will launch a new national speakers’ series, the Rick and Susan Goings Conversations in Leadership. The series will feature discussions with marquee names from every sector who have taken unconventional paths to success at the highest levels of their professions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
De Niro
cityandstateny.com

10th District campaigns dogged by what-ifs after Goldman victory

If you just look at the numbers, the case for consolidation was obvious – in hindsight. Dan Goldman, holder of the moderate banner in the 10th Congressional District primary, won with 26% of the vote, according to preliminary election night results. The three more progressive candidates who got second, third and fourth place got a combined 59% of the vote. That’s in a district where, according to a July poll from the Working Families Party, 51% of likely voters identified as progressive and another 29% as moderate leaning progressives. Just 18% called themselves moderates or conservative. So these lower Manhattan and western Brooklyn neighborhoods, which combine into what is described by some as one of the most progressive districts in the country, will be sending a white male former prosecutor, rich from generational wealth, to Congress – barring any shocking political developments between now and November, like a long shot challenge on the Working Families Party ballot line.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theodysseyonline.com

A Letter To New York City's Catcallers

Who the hell do you think you are? Please explain to the female population why you feel the need to whistle, hiss, gesture, or mumble at girls young enough to be your daughter. Please explain why you think a woman should feel flattered by your creepy, lust-filled stare. Please explain why you think any woman would be lucky to have you. And please, please, just stop.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Industry#Construction Workers#Business Industry#Construction Maintenance#Linus Business#Abc#The Nyc Bctc#Caucasian
New York YIMBY

Tiffany Court Plaza Affordable Housing Project Debuts at 980 Westchester Avenue in Foxhurst, The Bronx

Tiffany Court, a new 151-unit affordable housing property recently debuted at 980 Westchester Avenue in The Bronx. The property is located in Foxhurst, residential micro-neighborhood that borders the Bronx River, the Bruckner Expressway, and Morrisania. Developed by The Doe Fund and Bolivar Development with support from New York City’s Housing...
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Construction
CBS New York

NYPD: Man opens fire in Midtown over game of three card monte

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a gunman who opened fire Sunday in Midtown Manhattan. Investigators said it started as an argument over a card game, before the suspect pulled out a gun and opened fire. More than a dozen people were shot over the weekend in at least 18 separate incidents since Friday in New York City, CBS2's Elijah Westbrook reported Monday. The Midtown shooting happened just before 6 p.m. near St. Patrick's Cathedral on West 50th Street between Fifth and Madison Avenues. Talk about a sore loser. The suspect who fired shots after playing a game of three-card monte is on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
One Green Planet

New Undercover Footage Reveals Living Conditions of NYC Carriage Horses Showing Horrific Signs of Abuse and Neglect

A new shocking undercover video exposes the abuse and neglect in the carriage horse industry as groups continue to call for an immediate shutdown. The heartbreaking new footage by Unbridled Heroes shows sick, mistreated horses with abysmal conditions who are held in tiny stables in midtown Manhattan. These poor horses go out every day and walk in the heat on the concrete and come back to stalls so small that they can barely turn around, if at all. The investigators walk through the tiny stables and reveal the horses with protruding ribs and scars from the abuse.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy