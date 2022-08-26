ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

WCNC

Greater Charlotte Heart Walk returns to uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Greater Charlotte Heart Walk is returning in person this year to First Ward Park this fall. Join WCNC Charlotte’s Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich on Saturday, October 1 at First Ward Park, 301 E. 7th Street. WCNC Charlotte is a proud media parter of the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

A new Black-owned book cafe just opened on Beatties Ford Road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Black-owned bookstore and cafe opened in Charlotte featuring items ranging from HBCU yearbooks, vintage photography and more. Archive, located on Beatties Ford Road, will host an array of events such as coffee tastings, monthly book clubs, wellness and community engagement events with much more to be added to the calendar.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Coronavirus
Rock Hill, SC
Health
City
Rock Hill, SC
WCNC

Here's when apple picking begins at Carrigan Farms

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — It's time to officially celebrate Fall! Carrigan Farms announced Wednesday that they will soon be ready for apple picking. Carrigan Farms said the apple picking will start on Sept. 6 and is anticipated to last through Sept. 25. Apple Picking at Carrigan Farms is an authentic pick-your-own experience, with tractor-drawn hayrides that visit the orchard and include a half-peck bag of apples.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WCNC

Filipino Americans from the Carolinas help foreign exchange teachers in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Across the United States schools are losing teachers dramatically, resulting in a nationwide teacher shortage. WCNC Charlotte has reported some districts in our area are heading back into the year with hundreds of teacher openings. Shortages have made the critical role of international teachers coming to the United States to teach even more important.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

How to check if your expired at-home COVID test is still good to use

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friday is your last chance to order free at-home COVID-19 tests from the government. The federal government is ending the free at-home test program this week, citing a lack of funding. Many have been complaining about the program saying their tests expire in just a few...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Medic: 1 killed in I-485 crash in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All lanes of Interstate 485 are back open in south Charlotte after a deadly crash caused major delays and backups Tuesday morning. Medic was called to a crash on the inner loop of I-485 just past Exit 65 for South Boulevard and North Polk Street around 6 a.m. Officials confirmed one person was pronounced dead on the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Fahrenheit was just named one of the best rooftop bars in America

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fahrenheit was ranked number 27 noting its excellent views as one of the reasons it made the list. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. "Soaring 21 stories above Second Ward, you’re guaranteed an excellent view wherever you...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'Everything looked legit' | Job scams on the rise

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The pandemic has changed the workforce with more employers offering hybrid or remote positions. It has also opened the door to scammers looking to take advantage of those looking for a job. According to the Better Business Bureau, job scams increased by 42% in 2021 from...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

CMPD: 1 person dead, 1 injured after shooting in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One man has died and another person is seriously injured after a reported shooting in southwest Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Medic responded to Rose Ridge Place, near Pressley Road, Tuesday around 8 p.m. after reports of a shooting. Paramedics pronounced one man dead...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Duke Energy to close Mountain Island Park until 2026

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — Mountain Island Park in Mount Holly will be closed for several years due to renovations to a Duke Energy dam, the company announced. Duke Energy made the decision to close the park in conjunction with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the city of Mount Holly. The required maintenance is expected to be completed in early 2026. Mountain Island Park at Mount Holly will close on Sept. 7.
MOUNT HOLLY, NC
WCNC

CMPD: Police investigating homicide in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died after a shooting in south Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police are investigating it as a homicide. The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Sharon Road West, which is near the intersection with South Boulevard. Police responded to the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
Charlotte local news

