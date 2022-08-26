MOORESVILLE, N.C. — It's time to officially celebrate Fall! Carrigan Farms announced Wednesday that they will soon be ready for apple picking. Carrigan Farms said the apple picking will start on Sept. 6 and is anticipated to last through Sept. 25. Apple Picking at Carrigan Farms is an authentic pick-your-own experience, with tractor-drawn hayrides that visit the orchard and include a half-peck bag of apples.

MOORESVILLE, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO