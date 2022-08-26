Read full article on original website
Greater Charlotte Heart Walk returns to uptown
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Greater Charlotte Heart Walk is returning in person this year to First Ward Park this fall. Join WCNC Charlotte’s Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich on Saturday, October 1 at First Ward Park, 301 E. 7th Street. WCNC Charlotte is a proud media parter of the...
A new Black-owned book cafe just opened on Beatties Ford Road
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Black-owned bookstore and cafe opened in Charlotte featuring items ranging from HBCU yearbooks, vintage photography and more. Archive, located on Beatties Ford Road, will host an array of events such as coffee tastings, monthly book clubs, wellness and community engagement events with much more to be added to the calendar.
Bags are not allowed in Cabarrus County high school athletic events
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Cabarrus County Schools announced Tuesday that spectator bags will no longer be allowed inside Cabarrus County Schools' high school stadiums and gymnasiums for athletic events. The school district cited student and fan safety as the reason for this change. This policy will be in effect...
Popular Charlotte restaurant closing next week before relocating to Uptown
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Midnight Diner, the popular '50s-style diner in Charlotte's South End, will be closing next week ahead of its relocation to Uptown, the restaurant announced Monday. According to a post on Midnight Diner's Facebook page, the busy diner at the corner of South Tryon and East Carson...
Here's when apple picking begins at Carrigan Farms
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — It's time to officially celebrate Fall! Carrigan Farms announced Wednesday that they will soon be ready for apple picking. Carrigan Farms said the apple picking will start on Sept. 6 and is anticipated to last through Sept. 25. Apple Picking at Carrigan Farms is an authentic pick-your-own experience, with tractor-drawn hayrides that visit the orchard and include a half-peck bag of apples.
Filipino Americans from the Carolinas help foreign exchange teachers in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Across the United States schools are losing teachers dramatically, resulting in a nationwide teacher shortage. WCNC Charlotte has reported some districts in our area are heading back into the year with hundreds of teacher openings. Shortages have made the critical role of international teachers coming to the United States to teach even more important.
How to check if your expired at-home COVID test is still good to use
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friday is your last chance to order free at-home COVID-19 tests from the government. The federal government is ending the free at-home test program this week, citing a lack of funding. Many have been complaining about the program saying their tests expire in just a few...
Local official works to bring professional tennis to Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Monday is the first day of the U.S. Open, and while all eyes are on Serena Williams' likely retirement, a Charlotte leader is working on a plan to bring professional tennis to the Queen City. Currently, tennis is the only major professional sport that doesn't have...
Organizations work to de-stigmatize substance use disorders, recognize the grief of loved ones left behind
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Aug. 31 marked International Overdose Awareness Day, and organizations in and around the Charlotte area are working hard to shed light on the issues surrounding substance abuse disorders. International Overdose Awareness Day marks the start of National Recovery Month in September, according to an Aug. 31...
Medic: 1 killed in I-485 crash in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All lanes of Interstate 485 are back open in south Charlotte after a deadly crash caused major delays and backups Tuesday morning. Medic was called to a crash on the inner loop of I-485 just past Exit 65 for South Boulevard and North Polk Street around 6 a.m. Officials confirmed one person was pronounced dead on the scene.
'I don’t know why this is even being considered' | Mt. Holly neighbors push back against plans for a funeral home and crematory
MT HOLLY, N.C. — Those who live near Smith Road in Mt. Holly are concerned about a possible new neighbor coming to the area in the form of a funeral home and crematory business. The proposed site for the plan is where Day Star Baptist Church currently stands. The...
Charlotte plus-size store slammed by fatphobic social media comments and phone calls
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A popular Charlotte clothing store is making strides despite a wave of nasty phone calls and comments on social media in response to a feature on NBC's "Today" show. Summer Lucille, the owner of Juicy Body Goddess, became a social media star after making a name...
Sen. Thom Tillis shows support for Piedmont Lithium, looking to mine in Gaston County
BELMONT, N.C. — On Wednesday, Piedmont Lithium, a diversified developer of lithium resources, opened the doors to its new headquarters in Belmont. U.S. Senator Thom Tillis was in attendance showing his support for the company. The Senator said Gaston County should be the next leader for lithium, but he wants it done responsibly.
Fahrenheit was just named one of the best rooftop bars in America
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fahrenheit was ranked number 27 noting its excellent views as one of the reasons it made the list. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. "Soaring 21 stories above Second Ward, you’re guaranteed an excellent view wherever you...
'Everything looked legit' | Job scams on the rise
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The pandemic has changed the workforce with more employers offering hybrid or remote positions. It has also opened the door to scammers looking to take advantage of those looking for a job. According to the Better Business Bureau, job scams increased by 42% in 2021 from...
CMPD: 1 person dead, 1 injured after shooting in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One man has died and another person is seriously injured after a reported shooting in southwest Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Medic responded to Rose Ridge Place, near Pressley Road, Tuesday around 8 p.m. after reports of a shooting. Paramedics pronounced one man dead...
Gaston County educators are warning of a faulty payroll system. NCDPI says CMS is next in line to use the program
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County Schools continues to have issues with a new payroll system the district adopted in January, and now WCNC Charlotte has learned Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is next in line to use the program. The payroll system, operated by CherryRoad Technologies and Oracle, is causing many...
Cabarrus County prosecutors gave some accused high-speed drivers sweet deals, formal complaint filed
Despite being pulled over for excessive speed, up to 40 mph over the limit in some cases, defendants drove away with special deals to avoid heavy fines. Sarah Beckman, Nate Morabito (WCNC) Published: 8:01 AM EDT August 31, 2022. Updated: 1:04 PM EDT August 31, 2022. CONCORD, N.C. Despite being...
Duke Energy to close Mountain Island Park until 2026
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — Mountain Island Park in Mount Holly will be closed for several years due to renovations to a Duke Energy dam, the company announced. Duke Energy made the decision to close the park in conjunction with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the city of Mount Holly. The required maintenance is expected to be completed in early 2026. Mountain Island Park at Mount Holly will close on Sept. 7.
CMPD: Police investigating homicide in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died after a shooting in south Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police are investigating it as a homicide. The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Sharon Road West, which is near the intersection with South Boulevard. Police responded to the...
