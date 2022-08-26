ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC
Education
City
Charlotte, NC
WCNC

Yes, it is legal to take unpaid leave to attend your student's school activity

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Students across the Charlotte area will go back to school on Monday, Aug. 29, and this time of year can be hectic for many families. While parents struggle with finding the time to be present for school activities, a trending Facebook post says there could be a legal allowance. The post claims that North Carolina workers can legally take four hours of unpaid leave from work to attend a school activity or participate at their child's school.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Parent tried to bring gun inside Matthews high school, CMS says

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A parent attempted to bring a gun onto the campus of Butler High School in Matthews last week, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed Monday. A CMS spokesperson said the incident happened during an open house at Butler last week and the district has launched an investigation. No further...
MATTHEWS, NC
WCNC

Understanding Medicaid

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Navigating health care coverage specifically Medicaid, can be challenging. And it's important to understand that there are options that can help. Joining us now to discuss and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Filipino Americans from the Carolinas help foreign exchange teachers in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Across the United States schools are losing teachers dramatically, resulting in a nationwide teacher shortage. WCNC Charlotte has reported some districts in our area are heading back into the year with hundreds of teacher openings. Shortages have made the critical role of international teachers coming to the United States to teach even more important.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Rising prices in Charlotte and nationwide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. According to Edward Jones, inflation and higher costs are delaying and changing major life milestones for Charlotte residents. In fact, a new study by financial services firm Edward Jones found that, in the last year, half (50%) of Charlotte residents adjusted their timelines for purchasing or selling a home, getting married, starting a family, changing careers, pursuing secondary education or retiring. They’re also feeling the impact of higher costs, rising interest rates and housing costs.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Former grad student sues UNC over race discrimination

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A former graduate student of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Tuesday filed a federal lawsuit against the school and three of her teachers for racial discrimination and retaliation. Rose Brown's attorneys said she was the only Black female in the UNC...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WCNC

'We don’t have a proportionate number of people of color working in theatre' | Nonprofit works to add diversity in the arts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — How kids and young adults are represented in art, movies, books and more can inspire them to place themselves in potential careers. Now, a new nonprofit called the Theatre Gap Initiative is helping high school graduates who aspire for a job in the fine arts. There are currently 12 students enrolled in the program.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

How to get free Part 107 certification in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Goodwill is known for its thrift shops and job training, but did you know they also help train drone pilots?. Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont has a program that's all about training people to become FAA-certified drone pilots. "It's about you, it's about the student,"...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'Everything looked legit' | Job scams on the rise

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The pandemic has changed the workforce with more employers offering hybrid or remote positions. It has also opened the door to scammers looking to take advantage of those looking for a job. According to the Better Business Bureau, job scams increased by 42% in 2021 from...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

4 easy ways to support teachers this school year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The school year is just beginning across the Carolinas, and we're getting some insight into how tough it is to be a teacher. An AdoptAClassroom.org survey of more than 4,600 pre-K through 12th grade teachers at public, private and charter schools paints a grim picture. The survey asked teachers a variety of questions to get a better understanding of the profession and how it changed during the 2021-22 school year.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

How to check if your expired at-home COVID test is still good to use

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friday is your last chance to order free at-home COVID-19 tests from the government. The federal government is ending the free at-home test program this week, citing a lack of funding. Many have been complaining about the program saying their tests expire in just a few...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
Charlotte local news

