Gaston County educators are warning of a faulty payroll system. NCDPI says CMS is next in line to use the program
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County Schools continues to have issues with a new payroll system the district adopted in January, and now WCNC Charlotte has learned Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is next in line to use the program. The payroll system, operated by CherryRoad Technologies and Oracle, is causing many...
'A law is a law, but flexibility is flexibility' | NC lawmaker reacts to school boards defying state law
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Hundreds of thousands of students across our area returned to the classroom this week. School started later than usual for most this year, it’s all thanks to a North Carolina law state law forcing schools to start the Monday after the 26th. But this...
CMS adding body scanners for safety ahead of new school year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools students are less than 24 hours away from heading back to school for the new year. As a parent, you drop your little ones off for the first day of school and you want them to be safe. Backpacks are packed and ready....
Safety concerns from parents, teachers after guns found at schools
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A gun was found in a student's car at Rock Hill High School on Wednesday, according to the York County Sheriff's Office. It's the third time this week a gun has been found on a school campus in Rock Hill. The Rock Hill Schools district...
Area school districts announce new security measures to protect students
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With students returning to the classroom today, safety is at top of mind for parents. "We begin and end every day talking safety, that is the number one priority to make sure we have a safe environment for all of our students," John Kopicki, Cabarrus County superintendent, said.
WCNC
Yes, it is legal to take unpaid leave to attend your student's school activity
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Students across the Charlotte area will go back to school on Monday, Aug. 29, and this time of year can be hectic for many families. While parents struggle with finding the time to be present for school activities, a trending Facebook post says there could be a legal allowance. The post claims that North Carolina workers can legally take four hours of unpaid leave from work to attend a school activity or participate at their child's school.
Parent tried to bring gun inside Matthews high school, CMS says
MATTHEWS, N.C. — A parent attempted to bring a gun onto the campus of Butler High School in Matthews last week, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed Monday. A CMS spokesperson said the incident happened during an open house at Butler last week and the district has launched an investigation. No further...
WCNC
Understanding Medicaid
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Navigating health care coverage specifically Medicaid, can be challenging. And it's important to understand that there are options that can help. Joining us now to discuss and...
Filipino Americans from the Carolinas help foreign exchange teachers in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Across the United States schools are losing teachers dramatically, resulting in a nationwide teacher shortage. WCNC Charlotte has reported some districts in our area are heading back into the year with hundreds of teacher openings. Shortages have made the critical role of international teachers coming to the United States to teach even more important.
WCNC
Rising prices in Charlotte and nationwide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. According to Edward Jones, inflation and higher costs are delaying and changing major life milestones for Charlotte residents. In fact, a new study by financial services firm Edward Jones found that, in the last year, half (50%) of Charlotte residents adjusted their timelines for purchasing or selling a home, getting married, starting a family, changing careers, pursuing secondary education or retiring. They’re also feeling the impact of higher costs, rising interest rates and housing costs.
WCNC
Former grad student sues UNC over race discrimination
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A former graduate student of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Tuesday filed a federal lawsuit against the school and three of her teachers for racial discrimination and retaliation. Rose Brown's attorneys said she was the only Black female in the UNC...
'We don’t have a proportionate number of people of color working in theatre' | Nonprofit works to add diversity in the arts
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — How kids and young adults are represented in art, movies, books and more can inspire them to place themselves in potential careers. Now, a new nonprofit called the Theatre Gap Initiative is helping high school graduates who aspire for a job in the fine arts. There are currently 12 students enrolled in the program.
Bags are not allowed in Cabarrus County high school athletic events
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Cabarrus County Schools announced Tuesday that spectator bags will no longer be allowed inside Cabarrus County Schools' high school stadiums and gymnasiums for athletic events. The school district cited student and fan safety as the reason for this change. This policy will be in effect...
'We're as ready as we'll ever be' | CMS teachers start school year amid staffing and salary challenges
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg School students and staff head back to school Monday, August 29th. Teachers will be greeted by a 4.2% average pay raise, passed last week by the CMS Board of Education. "I think it's a fabulous start. It was more than what we were really anticipating....
How to get free Part 107 certification in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Goodwill is known for its thrift shops and job training, but did you know they also help train drone pilots?. Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont has a program that's all about training people to become FAA-certified drone pilots. "It's about you, it's about the student,"...
'Everything looked legit' | Job scams on the rise
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The pandemic has changed the workforce with more employers offering hybrid or remote positions. It has also opened the door to scammers looking to take advantage of those looking for a job. According to the Better Business Bureau, job scams increased by 42% in 2021 from...
4 easy ways to support teachers this school year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The school year is just beginning across the Carolinas, and we're getting some insight into how tough it is to be a teacher. An AdoptAClassroom.org survey of more than 4,600 pre-K through 12th grade teachers at public, private and charter schools paints a grim picture. The survey asked teachers a variety of questions to get a better understanding of the profession and how it changed during the 2021-22 school year.
WCNC
How to check if your expired at-home COVID test is still good to use
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friday is your last chance to order free at-home COVID-19 tests from the government. The federal government is ending the free at-home test program this week, citing a lack of funding. Many have been complaining about the program saying their tests expire in just a few...
Hundreds of students and parents descend on schools for open houses at CMS schools
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Students are just days away from entering the classroom in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area. While they get in their last summer memories, teachers and administrators have been preparing for weeks for the return. "There's a sense of nervousness because you never know, you can have the...
'Some of us live from paycheck to paycheck' | Gaston County teachers miss paychecks, say new system to blame
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — On the first pay day of the 2022-2023 school year for Gaston County, many teachers went home with incorrect or missing paychecks. The district acknowledged to WCNC Charlotte that it has been facing payroll issues for the last eight months. “It is just very disheartening...
WCNC
