ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man told deputies that he was held at gunpoint by two men with a sawed-off shotgun, and that the men set his truck on fire. The incident was reported to the Rowan Sheriff’s Office. The victims says it happened just after 1:00 a.m. on Monday at a residence on Highway 601.

ROWAN COUNTY, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO