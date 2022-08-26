Read full article on original website
Man charged for strangling woman in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested after allegedly strangling a woman. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a home on Lincoln Avenue in Asheboro on Tuesday about a report of a fight. When they got there, they found David Nathaniel Grantham leaving the home. After an investigation, […]
WBTV
Police conduct homicide investigation at Salisbury strip mall
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – A 56-year-old man was killed in a homicide at a strip mall in Salisbury, according to police. That crime scene was off Statesville Boulevard at the Goldfish fish arcade. A WBTV crew saw investigators collecting evidence in the parking lot of the strip mall. Several...
WBTV
Rowan Co. man says he was held at gunpoint and his truck was set on fire
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man told deputies that he was held at gunpoint by two men with a sawed-off shotgun, and that the men set his truck on fire. The incident was reported to the Rowan Sheriff’s Office. The victims says it happened just after 1:00 a.m. on Monday at a residence on Highway 601.
Homicide investigation underway in Salisbury, police say
SALISBURY, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway near a shopping center in Salisbury, the Salisbury Police Department said overnight on Wednesday. Officers told Channel 9 they were investigating a death in the 2100 block of Statesville Boulevard near Jake Alexander Boulevard around 1 a.m. Salisbury police released no...
3 arrested after kids exposed to illegal drugs in North Carolina, deputies say
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people are facing charges after an investigation into children being exposed to illegal drugs at a home in Statesville, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said deputies received information on Aug. 25 about minors at a home on Twilight Lane who had been exposed to illegal […]
WBTV
Public’s assistance requested in identifying suspect that injured 4-year-old in southeast Charlotte shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) are requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a shooting on Monday. According to CMPD, the shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. Monday in the 7100 block of Wallace Road, near Parkwood Apartments, in southeast Charlotte.
Stanly News & Press
Sheriff’s Office arrests individual after bicyclist hit in Albemarle
Around 7 p.m. Aug. 28, Albemarle police officers responded to a hit and run collision on Dr. Martin Luther King Dr. near Dunlap St. The collision involved a vehicle striking a female on a bicycle. Stanly EMS arrived on scene and transported the female to the hospital. She is currently in stable condition.
Yadkin County man convicted of first-degree murder will go free
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – A Yadkin County man sentenced to life for first-degree murder is about to be released from prison. Clarence S. Beamer, now 48, of Hamptonville, convicted in January 1992 in Yadkin County Superior Court, will be released by the North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, the latest in a series of […]
WBTV
Third gun found in Rock Hill school in three days
iredellfreenews.com
Sheriff: Suspect faces drug trafficking charges after deputies seize fentanyl from vehicle following pursuit
A South Carolina man faces drug and weapons charges after Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputies seized more than $125,000 worth of fentanyl from his vehicle following a traffic stop and pursuit on Monday. Sheriff Darren Campbell announced the arrest of Muhammad Zakariyya Abdur-Rahim, 31, of Gemstone Drive, York, S.C.,...
1 suspect shot, 2 arrested in shooting at Concord Mills Mall
CONCORD, N.C. — A suspect is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot by Concord police officers at Concord Mills Mall Wednesday. Two other suspects, who were not injured, have also been arrested. Police officers responded to the mall after a shopper called 911 to say her credit cards...
Cabarrus County prosecutors gave some accused high-speed drivers sweet deals, formal complaint filed
Despite being pulled over for excessive speed, up to 40 mph over the limit in some cases, defendants drove away with special deals to avoid heavy fines. Sarah Beckman, Nate Morabito (WCNC) Published: 8:01 AM EDT August 31, 2022. Updated: 11:48 PM EDT August 31, 2022. CONCORD, N.C. Despite being...
WBTV
Charlotte police still looking for July murder suspect
Vehicle identified in hit-and-run that killed 2-year-old in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina state troopers released a photo Wednesday of a possible suspect vehicle related to a hit-and-run crash that killed a 2-year-old in Cabarrus County earlier this month. North Carolina State Highway Patrol was called to a crash on NC 73 at Fitzgerald Street Northwest...
WBTV
Longtime Hickory restaurant closing due to staff shortage
NC police involved in shooting at Concord Mills Mall
Concord, N.C. — The Concord Police Department was involved in a shooting Wednesday afternoon at the Concord Mills Mall. According to the police department, there is no ongoing threat to the public. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate the shooting. Authorities were planning...
WBTV
Police release photos of car involved in drive-by shooting
wfmynews2.com
Bond reduced for Lexington woman charged in deadly DWI crash
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A judge reduced the bond for a Lexington woman charged in a deadly DWI case. Amber Whitaker was in custody on a $500,000 bond. That bond is now $75,000. Whitaker was charged in a deadly DWI crash in June that killed an 8-year-old child and injured three other kids.
Man found not guilty after being imprisoned for 5 years, accused of killing boy in 2017
CHARLOTTE — Christopher Sims was released from prison five years after he was arrested, accused of killing his girlfriend’s son. A jury found Sims not guilty of murder last week after a trial that lasted nearly three weeks. Sims, of Charlotte, told Channel 9 anchor Allison Latos that...
WBTV
Suspect arrested for murder of man near Northlake Mall in June
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has arrested a suspect in the murder of a 26-year-old man that took place in June. Police have arrested 30-year-old Drakwan Butler for the murder of Herbert Eaton. Eaton was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Philadelphia Court near Northlake...
