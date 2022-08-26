ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowan County, NC

Comments / 2

Related
FOX8 News

Man charged for strangling woman in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested after allegedly strangling a woman. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a home on Lincoln Avenue in Asheboro on Tuesday about a report of a fight. When they got there, they found David Nathaniel Grantham leaving the home. After an investigation, […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Police conduct homicide investigation at Salisbury strip mall

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – A 56-year-old man was killed in a homicide at a strip mall in Salisbury, according to police. That crime scene was off Statesville Boulevard at the Goldfish fish arcade. A WBTV crew saw investigators collecting evidence in the parking lot of the strip mall. Several...
SALISBURY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Homicide investigation underway in Salisbury, police say

SALISBURY, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway near a shopping center in Salisbury, the Salisbury Police Department said overnight on Wednesday. Officers told Channel 9 they were investigating a death in the 2100 block of Statesville Boulevard near Jake Alexander Boulevard around 1 a.m. Salisbury police released no...
SALISBURY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Rowan County, NC
State
North Carolina State
City
Salisbury, NC
Rowan County, NC
Crime & Safety
Salisbury, NC
Crime & Safety
Stanly News & Press

Sheriff’s Office arrests individual after bicyclist hit in Albemarle

Around 7 p.m. Aug. 28, Albemarle police officers responded to a hit and run collision on Dr. Martin Luther King Dr. near Dunlap St. The collision involved a vehicle striking a female on a bicycle. Stanly EMS arrived on scene and transported the female to the hospital. She is currently in stable condition.
ALBEMARLE, NC
FOX8 News

Yadkin County man convicted of first-degree murder will go free

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – A Yadkin County man sentenced to life for first-degree murder is about to be released from prison. Clarence S. Beamer, now 48, of Hamptonville, convicted in January 1992 in Yadkin County Superior Court, will be released by the North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, the latest in a series of […]
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wayne Massey#Simple Assault#Violent Crime#Wbtv
WBTV

Third gun found in Rock Hill school in three days

Man arrested, facing murder charges of father, 4-month-old son in Monroe. Three months after a father and his 4-month-old son were shot and killed at a home in Monroe, an arrest has been made. Concord Mills mall closed after one of 3 suspects shot by officers. Updated: 1 hour ago.
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

1 suspect shot, 2 arrested in shooting at Concord Mills Mall

CONCORD, N.C. — A suspect is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot by Concord police officers at Concord Mills Mall Wednesday. Two other suspects, who were not injured, have also been arrested. Police officers responded to the mall after a shopper called 911 to say her credit cards...
CONCORD, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTV

Charlotte police still looking for July murder suspect

State test scores from 2021-22 to be released to districts on Sept. 1. School districts across the state will examine district-wide student academic performance beginning Thursday. Longtime Hickory restaurant closing due to staff shortage. Updated: 4 hours ago. After several decades of service to the Hickory community, the Snack Bar...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Longtime Hickory restaurant closing due to staff shortage

Man arrested, facing murder charges of father, 4-month-old son in Monroe. Three months after a father and his 4-month-old son were shot and killed at a home in Monroe, an arrest has been made. Concord Mills mall closed after one of 3 suspects shot by officers. Updated: 1 hour ago.
MONROE, NC
WRAL News

NC police involved in shooting at Concord Mills Mall

Concord, N.C. — The Concord Police Department was involved in a shooting Wednesday afternoon at the Concord Mills Mall. According to the police department, there is no ongoing threat to the public. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate the shooting. Authorities were planning...
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Police release photos of car involved in drive-by shooting

Man arrested, facing murder charges of father, 4-month-old son in Monroe. Three months after a father and his 4-month-old son were shot and killed at a home in Monroe, an arrest has been made. Concord Mills mall closed after one of 3 suspects shot by officers. Updated: 4 hours ago.
MONROE, NC
wfmynews2.com

Bond reduced for Lexington woman charged in deadly DWI crash

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A judge reduced the bond for a Lexington woman charged in a deadly DWI case. Amber Whitaker was in custody on a $500,000 bond. That bond is now $75,000. Whitaker was charged in a deadly DWI crash in June that killed an 8-year-old child and injured three other kids.
LEXINGTON, NC
WBTV

Suspect arrested for murder of man near Northlake Mall in June

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has arrested a suspect in the murder of a 26-year-old man that took place in June. Police have arrested 30-year-old Drakwan Butler for the murder of Herbert Eaton. Eaton was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Philadelphia Court near Northlake...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy