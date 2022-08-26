Read full article on original website
Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September
Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
FOXBusiness
Biden approves largest oil, gas lease sale in US history, steamrolls eco review with inflation bill
President Biden reinstated the largest oil and gas lease sale in U.S. history, essentially steamrolling the need for environmental review, by signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law on Tuesday. While the Inflation Reduction Act includes several green energy provisions opposed by the fossil fuel industry, the bill also orders...
Biden signs executive order kick-starting implementation of sweeping US chip manufacturing law
President Joe Biden is planning to kick-start the implementation process of the sweeping $280 billion law to boost US domestic chip-making and scientific research, according to a copy of an executive order obtained by CNN.
Peltola beats Palin, wins Alaska House special election
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Democrat Mary Peltola won the special election for Alaska’s only U.S. House seat on Wednesday, besting a field that included Republican Sarah Palin, who was seeking a political comeback in the state where she was once governor. Peltola, who is Yup’ik and turned 49...
FOXBusiness
Democrats' inflation bill quietly created green energy loan program critics warn could lead to next Solyndra
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which President Biden signed into law last week, opens the door for hundreds of billions of dollars of taxpayer money to be spent on green energy loans with unspecified accountability measures. The IRA "plusses up" three existing Department of Energy (DOE) loan-guarantee programs and creates...
Largest U.S. solar panel maker to spend up to $1 billion on new factory in Southeast
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- The nation's largest solar panel manufacturer announced on Tuesday that it will invest up to $1 billion in building a new factory, its fourth, to be located somewhere in the Southeast. First Solar, which is the United States' largest developer of the green energy panels, said...
FOXBusiness
Top industry group raises alarm on future of green energy: 'Has now become a crisis'
FIRST ON FOX: The National Mining Association (NMA) issued a stark warning Tuesday that the U.S. is too reliant on imports to fulfill mineral requirements needed for green energy projects. The NMA, which is the leading trade organization representing mining interests in the U.S., expressed its concerns in a federal...
Commerce secretary urges states to compete for semiconductor funds: ‘This is a race’
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo urged states to compete for funding made available for producing semiconductors by the federal government during an event at Arizona State University on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. Raimondo gave remarks while touring a microchip manufacturing facility at the university with Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.). President...
Railroads back plan calling for 24% raises but workers wary
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The major freight railroads signaled they’re ready to negotiate a new deal with their workers based on a presidential report that calls for 24% raises, but the 12 unions involved in the stalled talks covering 115,000 workers still haven’t commented on the recommendations.
First Solar plans to cash in on the new climate bill and invest up to $1.2 billion in US manufacturing
First Solar plans to expand its US manufacturing by spending up to $1.2 billion to build a factory, the company's fourth, in the Southeast.
Tax benefits from going solar could save you thousands
photo of man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) Want to save or earn thousands of dollars more per year? Of course you do. Well, it might be worth looking into the government benefits you can receive by going solar in Washington state. Some of the advantages of solar energy include lowering (or eliminating) your electric bill, raising your home value, reducing your carbon footprint, and even earning money back on your investment. (source)
bloomberglaw.com
Nuclear Fuel for Advanced Reactors Spurred by Climate Bill Funds
The Biden administration’s efforts to develop a more energy-dense nuclear fuel got a sudden $700 million windfall in the climate-and-tax bill signed into law this month, a boost for the agency’s plans to demonstrate two next-generation reactors before the end of the decade, energy officials and nuclear supporters said.
US to see renewable energy boom in wake of historic climate bill
Renewable energy is set for an unprecedented boom in the US in the wake of its first ever climate bill, with the capacity of solar and wind projects expected to double by the end of the decade and providing the bulk of total American electricity supply, new analysis has shown.
maritime-executive.com
Dominion May End $10B Offshore Wind Project Over Performance Clause
The giant utility Dominion Energy has found itself in a disagreement with state regulators over a proposed performance guarantee for its $10 billion Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project, one of the largest planned wind farms in the U.S. development pipeline. The clause is enough of a concern for Dominion that it has threatened to scuttle CVOW altogether and walk away - a seismic shock for the budding U.S. offshore wind industry.
EPA tells 15 states they missed air pollution plan deadline
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has issued notices to 15 states for failure to submit plans for air pollution reduction, four months after a lawsuit on the matter from a coalition of environmental groups. In the lawsuit, originally filed in April, four organizations charged that the EPA had neglected to...
tipranks.com
Here’s First Solar’s (NASDAQ:FSLR) $1.2B Plan to Boost Manufacturing in the U.S.
In its endeavor to expand manufacturing capacity in the United States, First Solar is planning to invest around $1.2 billion. The move could have been triggered by the passage of the Climate Bill. American solar technology company First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) recently informed its stakeholders about the plans to increase...
