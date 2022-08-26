ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September

Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
#Broadband#Original Song#Florence#Muscle Shoals#Scrub
NASA
Politics
Unemployment
J.R. Heimbigner

Tax benefits from going solar could save you thousands

photo of man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) Want to save or earn thousands of dollars more per year? Of course you do. Well, it might be worth looking into the government benefits you can receive by going solar in Washington state. Some of the advantages of solar energy include lowering (or eliminating) your electric bill, raising your home value, reducing your carbon footprint, and even earning money back on your investment. (source)
WASHINGTON STATE
Nuclear Fuel for Advanced Reactors Spurred by Climate Bill Funds

The Biden administration’s efforts to develop a more energy-dense nuclear fuel got a sudden $700 million windfall in the climate-and-tax bill signed into law this month, a boost for the agency’s plans to demonstrate two next-generation reactors before the end of the decade, energy officials and nuclear supporters said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Dominion May End $10B Offshore Wind Project Over Performance Clause

The giant utility Dominion Energy has found itself in a disagreement with state regulators over a proposed performance guarantee for its $10 billion Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project, one of the largest planned wind farms in the U.S. development pipeline. The clause is enough of a concern for Dominion that it has threatened to scuttle CVOW altogether and walk away - a seismic shock for the budding U.S. offshore wind industry.
VIRGINIA STATE
EPA tells 15 states they missed air pollution plan deadline

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has issued notices to 15 states for failure to submit plans for air pollution reduction, four months after a lawsuit on the matter from a coalition of environmental groups. In the lawsuit, originally filed in April, four organizations charged that the EPA had neglected to...
NEBRASKA STATE
Here’s First Solar’s (NASDAQ:FSLR) $1.2B Plan to Boost Manufacturing in the U.S.

In its endeavor to expand manufacturing capacity in the United States, First Solar is planning to invest around $1.2 billion. The move could have been triggered by the passage of the Climate Bill. American solar technology company First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) recently informed its stakeholders about the plans to increase...
INDUSTRY

