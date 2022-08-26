Adventures with Purpose won't collect reward for finding missing teen

The reward offered in the case of missing teen Kiely Rodni, which had climbed from $10,000 to $75,000 in the two weeks following her disappearance, won't go to Adventures with Purpose, the private dive team that found Kiely's body in Prosser Creek Reservoir not far from where she went missing.

Some of the largest donations will be returned to donors.

"Adventures with Purpose does not accept rewards," said Linda Luchetti, a spokesperson for the Rodni family.

She said the reward was partially funded by a GoFundMe account set up for Linda Nieman, Kiely's mother that has raised nearly $63,000.

Larger donations pledged to the reward have been returned, Luchetti said.

Law enforcement confirmed that they had not helped organize the reward and had no knowledge or involvement in how or if it would be paid.

Kiely, 16, was last seen in the early morning of Saturday, Aug. 6 at a party of 200 to 300 young people at Prosser Family Campground, 10 minutes from the mountain town of Truckee and a popular hangout for young people. The last data received from her cellphone was at 12:33 a.m. Saturday.

Efforts to find her involved multiple law enforcement agencies searching in the water, by air and on foot, but Kiely seemed to have disappeared without a trace.

The agencies used dive teams, swimmers and sonar equipment to search Prosser and other lakes in the area while the FBI sent 50 investigators to work it as a possible child abduction.

Two weeks from the morning Kiely was last seen, Adventures with Purpose found her body inside her upside-down silver Honda, in 14 feet of water 55 feet from the shoreline near where she was last seen.

The dive team used high-tech sonar equipment to find the car before sending a diver down to confirm. An autopsy later confirmed Kiely was in the car. An official cause of death is pending an investigation and results from a toxicology report.

Adventures with Purpose is expected to stream an episode on finding Kiely in the coming weeks on their YouTube channel, which has millions of followers. It has not returned multiple requests for an interview, but online says it funds searches through video views, subscribers, donations and merchandise sales. It says it does not charge families or law enforcement.

In a previous case, Adventures with Purpose threatened to sue for a $100,000 reward promised in the case of a missing Iowa man, according to a 2020 story in the Des Moines Register.

In that case, Adventures with Purpose went to a small Iowa town to search for 22-year-old Ethan Kazmerzak, who disappeared in 2013. They found his body in his car at the bottom of a quarry pond.

When reached by phone Friday by the Reno Gazette Journal, Iowa businessman Brad Staley, who had helped organized the reward, said Adventures with Purpose didn't end up suing.

He said Kazmerzak's family gave the dive team money. He could not say how much but believed it was a significant amount.

