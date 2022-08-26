ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Inmate completes mural inside Virginia Beach Correctional Center

By Ciara White-Sparks
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dzXnS_0hX6o5gs00

The Virginia Beach inmate who was sentenced to an 18-month sentence completes his mural inside the Virginia Beach Correctional Center.

News 3 reporter Margaret Kavanagh first learned about Michael Fetter back in July, as he was first working on the mural that highlights the aspects of Virginia Beach.

The word "freedom," King Neptune, the state emblem, the ocean, a fighter jet, and many other images are part of the colorful tribute to the Resort City.

Michael Fetter, the artist, says painting the mural has been very therapeutic.

“That’s me on those walls. That’s my heart, that’s my soul, that’s everything in me that’s bleeding out,” Fetter said,

During his incarceration deputies noticed his artistic talent and saw an opportunity to improve the facility while giving him a positive and creative outlet while serving his time.

Every night he worked on it for a few hours.

“We walk down here and look at the different things that represent our city. It’s awesome to me and I’m happy to have it here in the jail,” said Chief Deputy Rocky Holcomb.

Fetter told us it helps keep his mind off being in jail.

He worked on the project nightly for about two months, transforming the drab, “jail beige” hallway into a therapeutic masterpiece.

The mural features images of a bald eagle, fighter jet, sand, dolphins, King Neptune, an American flag, the word “freedom” and more.

The Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office has supported art programs for rehabilitation in the past, including working with The Chrysler Museum of Art to create the Beyond the Block inmate art exhibitions in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

Some of the artwork created for those exhibitions remains on display in the Correctional Center’s Visitation Lobby.

The VBSO plans to commission additional murals for the Correctional Center.

The next location will be the Muster Room, where deputies meet prior to their shifts to discuss operational information.

“This mural is incredible and will have a lasting impact for years to come,” said Sheriff Ken Stolle. “Not only will it uplift everyone who sees it, but it is also a terrific example of what inmates can accomplish when given the opportunity to use their talents for good.”

To follow Fetter’s work, you can find him on Instagram here.

Comments / 13

Janay Newby
4d ago

very beautiful but how much time he getting off his sentence for completing such beautiful art work IS MY QUESTION....LET DEM PPLE GO

Reply
5
Tim Davis
4d ago

here we have a criminal in jail to be punished for his crime but yet the state let's this guy deface the property paid by the tax payers. wow.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Marie Covington died of gunshot, medical examiner finds

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — As the Virginia Beach Police Department conducts its own probe into its response, reporting and public notification in connection to the fatal abduction of Marie Covington, 10 On Your Side’s investigative team continues to search for new information in the case. On Wednesday,...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Affidavit: Hampton woman found dead had refused abortion

RICHMOND, Va. — A day before his pregnant girlfriend was fatally shot in July, a Naval officer took her to a Virginia Beach abortion clinic, where she refused the procedure, investigators said in an affidavit. Raquiah King, 20, was found dead near an intersection in Hanover County. About a...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

3 arrested after woman robbed on Holland Road in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two 18-year-olds and a 17-year-old have been arrested after police say a woman was robbed while putting groceries in her vehicle Saturday on Holland Road in Virginia Beach. Police say the incident happened just before 2:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of Holland Road....
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Entertainment
Virginia Beach, VA
Entertainment
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Virginia Beach, VA
Government
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Sessoms elected as Sergeant at Arms

SUFFOLK, VA – Vonda Kaye Sessoms, a resident of Ahoskie, was recently elected, as the first African American female, to the position of Sergeant at Arms for the Fraternal Order of Police of Virginia on Aug. 12 at the 36th Biennial Virginia State Conference in Norfolk, VA. She is...
AHOSKIE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murals#Art Museum#Art Exhibitions#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Instagram
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth man sentenced to life in shooting of 7-year-old

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth man has been sentenced to life without parole after being convicted of fatally shooting a 7-year-old in Atlanta. Police said Kennedy Maxie was struck by a stray bullet fired by Daquan Reed back in December 2021 while Maxie and her family went Christmas shopping in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

‘Flurona’ hits Hampton Roads

Fall is almost here and typically that is the start of flu season, but flu is already circulating this summer as well as COVID and now there are patients who are coming down with both at the same time. It's sometimes referred to as Flurona and it even hit the WAVY-TV 10 newsroom.
HAMPTON, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

47K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy