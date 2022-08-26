Back to School End of Summer Bash at Portsmouth City Park

Back-to-school season is right around the corner and the city of Portsmouth is hosting a Back-to-School End of Summer Bash on Saturday, August 27 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

There will be a free school supply giveaway which will end at 4 p.m.

In addition to the giveaway, there will be youth activities, music, food, and basketball competitions.

Youth are also eligible for a $100 gift card during the event. Details on how students can qualify are listed on the flyer below.

The City of Portsmouth

As students head back to the classroom many parents are looking for ways to get their kids vaccinated.

As a way to help parents out the Portsmouth Health Department is offering vaccinations on August 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Portsmouth Health Department

For more information contact the Portsmouth Health Department at 757-393-8585.

