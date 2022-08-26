Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Billings man pleads guilty for trafficking meth in Montana, Idaho, Oregon
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Billings man admitted to trafficking methamphetamine in Montana, Idaho and Oregon and was sentenced to 15 years on Wednesday. Robert Allen Williams, 58, pleaded guilty in April to possession with intent to distribute meth and later led law enforcement on a high-speed chase before crashing near Laurel.
NBCMontana
FWP issues temporary fishing closure for Beaverhead River
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks issued a full fishing closure on the Beaverhead River starting at 12:01 a.m. Thursday. The closure takes place for the entire river, from the confluence with the Big Hole River through the Clark Canyon Dam, and will remain in place until water temperatures and fish stressors are deemed less harmful by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
NBCMontana
Western Montana Fair smashes attendance record
Missoula, MT — Numbers for the Western Montana Fair are out, and officials say visitors topped 100,000, beating the record set just last year. Presale tickets for the carnival went up by 32%. Next year’s fair is set for Aug. 9-13, and the theme is “The Butterfly Effect” to...
NBCMontana
4 Montana teachers named finalists for Teacher of the Year award
MISSOULA, Mont. — Superintendent Elsie Arntzen announced four finalists for the 2023 Montana Teacher of the Year award. The finalists are Sheila Devins, Kris Gulman, Catherine Matthews and Jake Warner. A record 57 teachers across the state were nominated by parents, teachers, administrators and community members. The finalists will...
NBCMontana
HRDC hosts back-to-school clothing event in Bozeman on Wednesday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bozeman's free, back-to-school clothing event is back after the pandemic. The Human Resources Development Council invites everyone ages 12 to 18 to come get clothing and personal care items. Participants can choose from racks of new and gently used clothing , plus shoes, socks, athletic wear...
NBCMontana
Vista Outdoor to make Bozeman headquarters for outdoor products
Bozeman, Mont — Vista Outdoor, the parent company of Camelbak, Bushnell and other outdoor products and sporting products brands, announced big plans for Bozeman, and a multimillion-dollar purchase of Simms Fishing Products. “This is a cult-like brand. It's a brand that's got followers that would buy this at any...
NBCMontana
Rum Creek now biggest fire in Oregon, surpassing 10,000 acres
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Following an explosive weekend of growth, the Rum Creek Fire, burning to the northwest of Grants Pass, has scorched 10,709 acres as of Monday morning and has virtually no containment. The fire started Aug. 17 when lightning moved across the region. Officials at the Northwest...
NBCMontana
Whitefish Review to host humor writing contest
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Whitefish Review is hosting the Montana Prize for Humor, a writing contest with a $1,500 prize on the line. The money is split between three categories: true stories, figments of imagination and poetry. Winners will be published in the winter and spring issue for 2023.
NBCMontana
MSU prepares for Gold Rush game against McNeese State
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana State University is gearing up for their first game of the season against McNeese State, a program with a decorated history in the southland conference now under the leadership of a new coaching staff. Seven out of the 12 coaches listed on the roster come...
NBCMontana
Record heat on the way
Record heat is expected today for much of western Montana with highs topping off in the mid 90s and low 100s this afternoon. Late tonight and into the early morning hours tomorrow, a weak disturbance will bring a few showers/thunderstorms to northwest Montana. Unfortunately, little to no rain will reach the ground. With this being said, we'll need to keep an eye on the potential for lightning strikes sparking off new fires. Everything will clear out by Thursday mid morning and the sunshine will return, along with breezy afternoon winds. Temperatures will cool a few degrees Thursday into Friday. We'll still be above normal, with highs in the low 90s.
NBCMontana
3D weather: When western Montana could see 1st frost
With conditions as hot as we have been seeing recently, it can be hard to think about a cold topic such as frost. Climatologically, we are in the period where we could start seeing cooler temperatures. Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs has news our local gardeners can use in the video above! Below, a more detailed chart can be found.
NBCMontana
Excitement builds for Gold Rush game at Bobcat Stadium
BOZEMAN, Mont — The excitement is building at Montana State University. Student tickets are now sold out for the Bobcats Gold Rush game. The tickets sold out in 25 minutes after becoming available. Reserved tickets sold out the first week of going on sale in early August. However, Cats...
NBCMontana
Quartz Fire burning in Glacier National Park mapped at 1,698 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Quartz Fire burning in Glacier National Park has grown less than an acre in the past few days. Overnight infrared mapping shows the fire is 1,698 acres. The lightning-caused fire is burning in the North Fork portion of the park, in the Quartz Lake drainage....
NBCMontana
Potentially record breaking temperatures this week
Today will be a really nice day across western Montana. Temperatures will be in the 80s mainly area wide with mostly clear skies. High pressure builds in. Temperatures will rise to the 90s and even low 100s across western Montana. We'll be hot and dry for most of the week, aside for a slight chance for a few showers/thunderstorms Thursday.
NBCMontana
HRDC event provides free back-to-school shopping experience
Bozeman, Mont — Bozeman students were able to do some back-to-school shopping for free on Wednesday. HRDC hosted the event at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds. Teens had the opportunity to restock their closets with clothing and other items. Organizers said it was all possible through the generosity of the...
NBCMontana
MSU finalizes depth chart
BOZEMAN, Mont. — After exceptional work over fall camp, true freshman wide receiver Taco Dowler is listed as Montana State’s punt returner for the season. “He’s caught the ball well, he’s made good decisions, and I think he has the ability to get into the open field,” said Bobcats head coach Brent Vigen. “I feel really confident about a true freshman going back there and being our punt returner and continuing to build through the season.”
NBCMontana
Central Valley Fire crews knock down house fire
MISSOULA, Mont. — Central Valley Fire officials responded to a Belgrade house fire just before 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and assisted with getting all occupants and animals to safety. Crews were dispatched to 164 Astor Avenue for a person yelling for help and learned a house was on fire.
NBCMontana
Police seek information about shooting at Bozeman Beach
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bozeman police are seeking information on an altercation at Glen Lake Rotary Park, also known as Bozeman Beach. On Sunday around 10 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance with a weapon after several people reported gunshots. Numerous officers arrived and located a person who was assaulted...
NBCMontana
IHS announces nearly $136 million in funding for diabetes program
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Indian Health Service announced nearly $136 million in funding for its Special Diabetes Program for Indians in fiscal year 2023. The initiative helps fund diabetes treatment and prevention for American Indian and Alaska Native communities. The IHS made awards to 301 sites in 35 states...
NBCMontana
$146K in grant funding helps 4 communities grow
Missoula, MT — Four Montana communities will be sharing $146,000 in grant funding through the Community Development Block Grant Program. The grants will help with the planning of critical infrastructure along with community development. The Montana Department of Commerce made the announcement Monday. The four areas getting the funding...
