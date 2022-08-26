Record heat is expected today for much of western Montana with highs topping off in the mid 90s and low 100s this afternoon. Late tonight and into the early morning hours tomorrow, a weak disturbance will bring a few showers/thunderstorms to northwest Montana. Unfortunately, little to no rain will reach the ground. With this being said, we'll need to keep an eye on the potential for lightning strikes sparking off new fires. Everything will clear out by Thursday mid morning and the sunshine will return, along with breezy afternoon winds. Temperatures will cool a few degrees Thursday into Friday. We'll still be above normal, with highs in the low 90s.

MONTANA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO