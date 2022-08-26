ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, TN

WBIR

Loudon County Sheriff retiring after 32 years of leadership

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — After 32 years of leadership with Sheriff Timothy Guider, the Loudon County Sheriff's Office is getting someone new to lead it. Guider is retiring and is planning to spend the next chapter of his life with his family, according to a release from LCSO, and he planned to work on home improvement projects and play more golf. He said he would miss working with the community.
wvlt.tv

Anderson Co. deputy makes from coma

Original brick facade at Public Safety Complex to be repaired, increasing budget. Crews have been transforming the closed St. Mary’s Hospital into a Public Safety Complex for more than two years. Mud run proceeds to benefit local veteran organizations. Updated: 12 minutes ago. Participants are encouraged to wear old...
crossvillenews1st.com

CROSSVILLE WOMAN’S TIRES SLASHED AT DOLLAR GENERAL MARKET

On 8-20–2022 Crossville Police responded to Dollar General Market on Miller Ave. in reference to a vandalism. Upon arrival the officer spoke with the victim. She stated she had parked her vehicle at work, and returned to find the two driver side tires flat. She stated she suspected her soon to be ex spouse to be the culprit. There was no witnesses, and the camera surveillance was not accessible at the time of the report.
WDEF

Cleveland Hardwick clothing plant closing down

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Cleveland Daily Banner reports that Hardick Tactical is closing it’s Cleveland plant. The company used to be Hardwick Clothes, a local men’s clothing line that goes back more than 100 years in Cleveland. They were trying to transition from making dress suits...
wvlt.tv

Cookeville family creates memento to remember 2020 tornado

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Cookeville family decided to use some of the debris from the Cookeville tornado to remember the storm that changed their lives forever. It was a storm Sheila Chaffin and her family heard in the dark of night without any warning. “Like everyone else, March 2,...
msn.com

Where to pick your own apples in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - With fall beginning in less than a month, the smell of apple cider and baked goods are coming. Along with that cozy fall feeling, comes the season for apple picking. As time goes on, it seems to be harder and harder to find orchards to pick...
msn.com

The Homemade Fudge From This General Store In Tennessee Is Worth The Drive

In a world that is continually speeding out of control, sometimes it is good to slow down a bit. Tennesseeans know how to turn down the dial and live life at a slower pace. We have time for people and we make room to help others. You will find that same southern hospitality and more at this country store in Pall Mall, Tennessee.
grocerydive.com

Food City set to acquire local grocer in Tennessee

Food City announced on Wednesday its plans to acquire Cooke’s Food Store/Fresh n’ Low stores with hopes of finalizing the acquisition by Oct. 1. The company stated it will keep the Cooke’s/Fresh n’ Low name and make efforts to re-hire “the vast majority” of Cooke’s current store associates.
Grundy County Herald

Bean sentenced to 6 years

Anthony (Tony) Glenn Bean, 61, former Chief Deputy of the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, was sentenced to 72 months in federal prison and 150 hours of community service by the Honorable Travis R. McDonough, in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee at Chattanooga, Friday. Bean was found guilty on three counts of deprivation of rights by McDonough in January of this year.

