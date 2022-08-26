Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Bear seen on University of Montana campus
MISSOULA, Mont. — University of Montana Police received a report of a bear near the Prescott House on campus. The bear was located and police observed it heading south through the brush. The bear was not acting aggressively, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks were notified. The following was sent...
Montana Woman Stays Hopeful For The Return Of Missing Dog
It has been more than 10 brutally long days for fur-baby mom, Aurora. Aurora has been on the search for her dog, Rooster (LOVE the name by the way) and is doing whatever she can to bring him home. Rooster, seen below, has been missing since the 20th of August,...
Western Montana Fair attendance tops 100,000
Organizers report that for the first time in recent years, attendance topped 100,000 at the Western Montana Fair.
NBCMontana
Western Montana Fair smashes attendance record
Missoula, MT — Numbers for the Western Montana Fair are out, and officials say visitors topped 100,000, beating the record set just last year. Presale tickets for the carnival went up by 32%. Next year’s fair is set for Aug. 9-13, and the theme is “The Butterfly Effect” to...
NBCMontana
Ribbon cutting to be held for Foys Lake Road Interchange
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation and city of Kalispell will cut the ribbon Wednesday on the Foys Lake Road Interchange. The public is invited to the ribbon cutting from 5 to 7 p.m. at the maintenance yard, south of the Airport Road roundabout, across from Silver Buckle Road for games and treats.
NBCMontana
Long-term parking goes up at Missoula airport
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Montana Airport is set to increase it's long-term parking pricing by a dollar, starting October 1. The increase will charge travelers $10-per-day, with the first hour in long-term parking free. According to the Missoula Montana Airport, multiple factors caused the increase--from a new terminal...
NBCMontana
Accident blocks southbound Brooks St. in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department reports there is a blockage on southbound Brooks Street at Paxon Street due to an accident. Officials say drivers should yield to emergency vehicles and first responders on the scene and to expect traffic delays and possible traffic rerouting. Missoula Police Department...
NBCMontana
Missoula PaddleHeads to host UM night, John Engen night
MISSOULA, Mont. — Monday started the Missoula PaddleHeads' final home stand of the regular season, and along with their typical weekly events, they will host a University of Montana night on Friday and a John Engen night on Saturday. Nonprofit Tuesday, Woof Wednesday and Thirsty Thursday are still on...
NBCMontana
East Fork 3 Fire burns in Lolo area
MISSOULA, Mont. — The East Fork 3 Fire is burning west of Lolo Peak in Missoula County. The blaze is in the area of East Fork Lolo Creek Road and 1 1/2 miles northwest of Skookum Butte Lookout, 2 1/2 miles north of the Montana-Idaho state line and 6 miles south of Lolo Creek Campground and Highway 12.
Mainstream Country Star Announces Massive Concert in Montana
Montanans love country music, and one of today's hottest country stars just announced a concert that you don't want to miss. Kane Brown hasn't been around for long, but he quickly made a name for himself in country music. He's had a lot of hits that you've most likely heard if you listen to any country radio station. Some of his most popular songs include hits like What Ifs, Heaven, One Mississippi, and his latest Like I Love Country Music.
NBCMontana
Voting for Missoula Co. Pet Commissioner wraps up
MISSOULA, Mont. — Voting for this year's Missoula County Pet Commissioner contest ends this Wednesday. The contest ran throughout the month of August, and voting began Aug. 21. The winning pet will be recognized with an official proclamation during a commissioners' public meeting and receive a $25 gift card...
NBCMontana
Accident on Reserve St. in Missoula backs up traffic
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula police are on the scene of an injury accident on Reserve Street and River Road. An ambulance is on scene. Traffic is backed up and drivers can expect delays. NBC Montana will let you know when we have more information.
NBCMontana
Gray wolf trapping courses to be held for CSKT member hunters
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Tribal Wildlife Management Program will host two wolf trapping instruction courses for Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Member Hunters interested in a gray wolf trapping permit. This course is mandatory for new hunters preparing to use foothold traps for wolves in the upcoming season. The...
NBCMontana
Tours of Swan Valley wetland restoration efforts offered Wednesday
MISSOULA, Mont. — The public can tour restoration efforts in the Swan River National Wildlife Refuge on Wednesday. A group called Swan Valley Connections and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are hosting the event. Workers are trying to restore the natural hydrology of 600 acres of wetlands along the inlet of Swan Lake.
NBCMontana
Kalispell students return to classes
MISSOULA, Mont. — Kalispell Public Schools start Wednesday. Teachers are prepared and excited to see students back on campus. The senior class already has their lockers picked out. Early kindergarten through sixth and ninth graders go back Wednesday. On Thursday, the rest of the classes return. The district still...
NBCMontana
Fire danger lowered to high in Missoula Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Fire danger in Missoula County has been lowered to high as temperatures have cooled. The fire danger was previously labeled very high. Officials still urge people to use caution when outdoors as when fire danger is high. Dry grasses and needles ignite easily, and a fire...
NBCMontana
FWP takes left behind stuffed animal on adventures before family returns
MISSOULA, Mont. — A blue stuffed bunny, Miffy, was left behind at Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park while the family was vacationing from Washington. Lulu, 4, realized Miffy was missing when the family had arrived to their next stop, the Grand Tetons. Lulu's mom, Reagan left a voicemail...
NBCMontana
Wildlife officials say bears are active around UM campus
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks warns that bears are very active right now, and many people see them in and near the University of Montana campus. One black bear was just west of campus, near Hellgate High School several days ago. Also, people came upon a...
NBCMontana
Continental Divide Trail hikers rerouted as wildfire burns on Wisdom District
MISSOULA, Mont. — Travelers on the Continental Divide Trail are being asked to detour in the Beaverhead Deerlodge National Forest's Wisdom District, due to a small wildfire. The Trail Ridge Fire is burning about a quarter mile from the CDT, between Gibbons Pass and the Hogan Trail, 4.5 miles north of the Hogan Cabin. The fire was measured at 13.5 acres on Monday.
NBCMontana
Controversy in Lake Co. leaves irrigators questioning water delivery next year
MISSOULA, Mont. — Local irrigators packed the Ronan Community Hall on Tuesday night to discuss the controversy over irrigation fees in Lake County. Now people are concerned water might not be delivered next year. The Lake County Commission passed a resolution last month that said they weren't going to...
