Portland approves next round of Safer Summer PDX funding
PORTLAND, Ore. — The deadly violence continues in Portland, with police reporting four homicides in just the last week. The crimes put the city on pace for another record-breaking year. For many Portlanders, patience is wearing thin, and the concern over a lack of safety is only growing. However,...
Portland Pie Squares from "Fabulous Modern Cookies"
MAKES 25 (1 3/4-INCH) SQUARES. Although Paul lived in Portland, Oregon, for a few years, I had not visited until a couple years ago when we drove down after a book event in Seattle. I was struck by the lush magnificence of its evergreen landscape. In addition to providing its verdant beauty, Oregon’s climate (particularly in the Willamette Valley) is ideal for growing wine grapes, hazelnuts, and sweet cherries, including Bing and Rainier varieties. Along with its agriculture, Portland (in particular) is known for its coffee culture and has a history of roasting and selling coffee since 1900—long before baristas in green aprons appeared on the scene. Taking some liberties, we paired sour cherries (the traditional fruit for cherry pies) with crunchy hazelnuts for a streusel-topped bar that’s made even more special with the addition of instant espresso powder. While it doesn’t add a definite coffee flavor, it provides a complex dark undercurrent that highlights the cherry’s tart bite. —C.T.
Vancouver woman shocked to see bear in her driveway
A Vancouver woman said she had to look three times at the video feed from her surveillance video before she actually believed there was a bear in her yard.
Tigard-Tualatin staff welcomed back in 'needed' celebration, preparing for students
TIGARD, Ore. — The students are not back on campus just yet, but the Tigard-Tualatin School District is already taking note of how other neighboring districts are handling the return to the classrooms this year. The administration held a welcome back celebration Wednesday for its teachers and staff ahead...
Riverfront Park shooting suspect arrested in Portland
SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect in a shooting near Riverfront Park earlier this month has been arrested in Portland. Matthew Brumfield, 26, is being extradited to Spokane on three charges. Spokane Police said the situation started at a restaurant on 3rd Ave on the evening of August 17. A group of people, which police say included Brumfield, was being unruly...
Small furry pets available for adoption in Portland, Oregon
Small furry pets available for adoption in Portland, Oregon. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Portland, Oregon on Petfinder.
1 dead in shooting in Portland’s Centennial neighborhood
A man was shot and killed in Portland's Centennial neighborhood Sunday night, police said.
Man killed in Eliot neighborhood shooting identified
The victim of a homicide in the Eliot Neighborhood was identified Wednesday.
Cracker Barrel Location Closure
Financial challenges are not only growing for American citizens. It is also increasing for American businesses. This economic pressure has caused companies to update their operating models. Some brands are looking at their less profitable locations and closing them. Cracker Barrel recently announced the closure of an individual store.
3 dead including shooter at Bend shopping center
Three people are dead after a shooting at the Forum shopping center in Bend, police confirmed late Sunday.
Wildfire smoke to descend on valley, lowering air quality
WESTERN OREGON – With the Cedar Creek Fire and Rum Creek Fire burning a total of more than 21,000 acres, fire officials are warning that prevailing winds will bring smoke into cities in western Oregon. Fire officials say that moderate amounts of smoke will be present in most cities...
MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER MOTORCYCLE WRECK
A Portland man was hospitalized after a motorcycle wreck on Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said a 39-year old had borrowed a friend’s motorcycle then crashed it in the 7800 block of Hayhurst Road in the Yoncalla area. The man’s right leg appeared to be broken. He was transported by ambulance to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield. He was listed in serious condition at last check, according to a hospital spokesperson. The motorcycle appeared to be totaled and was released to its owner.
In-N-Out Burger denied application for Beaverton restaurant
BEAVERTON, Ore. — There will not be a new In-N-Out Burger location in Beaverton after all. A Washington County hearings officer denied the fast-food chain’s application Monday. The restaurant would have been on the north side of the Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway next to a Chick-fil-A. The hearings officer said...
Air quality advisory posted for Willamette Valley, Portland-Vancouver metro area
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Southwest Clean Air Agency has issued an air quality advisory today for the Portland-Vancouver metro, Salem, Corvallis, and surrounding areas due to smog. DEQ and SWCAA expect the advisory to last until at least Thursday evening. Both agencies...
One year later, problems with homeless camp at Big Four Corners Natural Area persist
PORTLAND, Ore. — "I built this place. It was my dream. And they're destroying it." When we first met George Donnerberg, he was frustrated and emotional as he talked about what was happening to his floating home community along the Columbia River. "When I walk across the dock down...
Old Farmer’s Almanac shares its winter outlook for Pacific Northwest
The Old Farmer’s Almanac has released its winter weather predictions for the 2022-2023 season. According to North America’s oldest continuously published periodical, winter will be mild and a little dry for much of the Pacific Northwest.
Gunfire erupts in SE Portland, 2 wounded
Gunfire erupted in Southeast Portland Sunday night, leaving 2 people wounded.
Hwy. 99E Fatal, Clackamas Co., Aug. 29
On August 25, 2022 at approximately 4:28 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Hwy 99E near milepost 22. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound blue Toyota Corolla, operated by Alexix Moncrief (20) of Salem, struck a pedestrian, Jeremy Hofman (48) of Portland, that was in the lane of travel. Hofman was transported by air ambulance to an area hospital and was later pronounced deceased. Moncrief was not injured. Hwy 99E was closed for approximately 3 hours while Oregon State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Canby Police Department, Canby Fire Department, Life Fight Network and ODOT.
Explosion rocks downtown Portland food cart pod
Police and Fire Bureau are investigating the early Sunday blast where no one was reported injured.The Portland Police Bureau and Portland Fire & Rescue are responding to an early Sunday explosion at the food cart pod located near the intersection of Southwest Fifth Avenue and Southwest Harvey Milk Street. No one was immediately reported injured. According to police, at 3:40 a.m. on Aug. 28, callers reported an explosion at the food cart pods in downtown Portland. Officers responded to find an explosion had shattered a large number of windows in the surrounding block. Officers searched the area...
Shooting in N Portland draws large police presence
A reported shooting drew a large police presence in North Portland Sunday night.
