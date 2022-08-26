ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithville, TN

ucbjournal.com

Geer celebrates 25 years of service to the UC’s women

COOKEVILLE – Cookeville Gynecology & Urogynecology recently celebrated Dr. Bert Geer for his 25 years of service in the Cookeville medical community. As an OB/GYN in Cookeville since 1997, he delivered thousands of babies until mid 2011. Since August 2011, his practice has focused on providing gynecology and urogynecology...
COOKEVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Dot Foods Celebrates Groundbreaking of 13th U.S. Distribution Center, Its Second Location in Tennessee

(Manchester, Tenn.) – Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground today on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located in Manchester, Tennessee. Dot has an existing facility in Dyersburg, Tennessee, and is excited to bring more jobs to the state. Dot’s new Manchester distribution center, located at 600 Manchester Industrial Parkway, will create more than 250 jobs in the first three years of operations.
MANCHESTER, TN
WSMV

Centennial High students help teacher during life-threatening emergency

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A group of Williamson County students is being honored after helping a teacher through a life-threatening emergency at Centennial High School. “This all happened in a matter of seconds, but it felt like hours,” said Immanuel Barr, JROTC Student. The students presented to a group...
FRANKLIN, TN
Vanderbilt Hustler

Student groups react to antisemitic flyers found in West Nashville

Several antisemitic flyers were found in the driveways of residents in West Nashville less than half a mile from two Nashville synagogues on Aug. 3. The flyers were distributed by the Goyim Defense League, which is an antisemitic platform. Per copies of the flyers that were obtained by local news...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Breaking News: Mount Zion Baptist Church Awards Metro Nashville Public Schools $50k

WHITES CREEK, TN – Bishop Joseph W. Walker, III, Senior Pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church, will award a total of $50,000 to ten Metro Nashville Public elementary, middle school, and high school institutions on Sunday, August 28th during the 11:15 a.m. church service to be held at Mount Zion Baptist Church – 7594 Old Hickory Boulevard, Whites Creek, TN 37189.
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Cookeville family creates memento to remember 2020 tornado

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Cookeville family decided to use some of the debris from the Cookeville tornado to remember the storm that changed their lives forever. It was a storm Sheila Chaffin and her family heard in the dark of night without any warning. “Like everyone else, March 2,...
COOKEVILLE, TN

