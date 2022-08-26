Read full article on original website
chattanoogacw.com
'Should be a local decision' Murfreesboro school leaders sound off against 3rd grade law
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Murfreesboro City School board is voicing concerns about a controversial new state law requiring schools to hold back third grade students if they don’t meet expectations on the English Language Arts portion of the state TCAP test. Students can retake the test or...
100-year-old Tennessee Tech alum gave $60,000 piano to School of Music
Tennessee Tech alum recently donated a piano worth $60,000 to the Tennessee Tech School of Music shortly after her 100th birthday TTU shared.
WSMV
School asks artist to cover up ‘pet remembrance’ field painting; instead, he quits
MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - The groundskeeper who maintained the Macon County football field said he quit after he claimed the school told him to cover up his latest midfield painting. Shaun Trent had painted elaborate and often timely art on the high school football field for 12 years, and...
Cleanup begins following record-breaking Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair
Organizers with the 2022 Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair set a goal of 600,000 attendees this year. But the numbers are in, and they exceeded that.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Vehicle Battery Materials Maker Announces $95 Million Tennessee Plant
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A manufacturer of electrolyte material for electric...
ucbjournal.com
Geer celebrates 25 years of service to the UC’s women
COOKEVILLE – Cookeville Gynecology & Urogynecology recently celebrated Dr. Bert Geer for his 25 years of service in the Cookeville medical community. As an OB/GYN in Cookeville since 1997, he delivered thousands of babies until mid 2011. Since August 2011, his practice has focused on providing gynecology and urogynecology...
Tennessee Tribune
Dot Foods Celebrates Groundbreaking of 13th U.S. Distribution Center, Its Second Location in Tennessee
(Manchester, Tenn.) – Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground today on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located in Manchester, Tennessee. Dot has an existing facility in Dyersburg, Tennessee, and is excited to bring more jobs to the state. Dot’s new Manchester distribution center, located at 600 Manchester Industrial Parkway, will create more than 250 jobs in the first three years of operations.
WSMV
Centennial High students help teacher during life-threatening emergency
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A group of Williamson County students is being honored after helping a teacher through a life-threatening emergency at Centennial High School. “This all happened in a matter of seconds, but it felt like hours,” said Immanuel Barr, JROTC Student. The students presented to a group...
Franklin County Schools says buses aren't running Tuesday morning
Monday night, Franklin County Sheriff Tim Fuller warned that school buses might not roll in the morning on Tuesday.
Tennessee parents voice concerns about state’s 3rd grade retention law
Last January Tennessee lawmakers passed a new policy that would hold back 3rd graders who don't pass the state's reading test.
murfreesborovoice.com
LOOKING BACK: The Songwriters who Visit a Place Called Hippie Hill - On the Outskirts of Rutherford County, TN
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN - Looking Back) While at Hippie Hill on a cool October day (October 13, 2016), I ran across a man named Wayd Battle. In a small and cramped cabin of sorts, we talked. Hippie Hill is deep in the woods of Middle Tennessee, at the edge of...
Vanderbilt Hustler
Student groups react to antisemitic flyers found in West Nashville
Several antisemitic flyers were found in the driveways of residents in West Nashville less than half a mile from two Nashville synagogues on Aug. 3. The flyers were distributed by the Goyim Defense League, which is an antisemitic platform. Per copies of the flyers that were obtained by local news...
newstalk941.com
Cookeville Police Department Hoping To Start Process To Obtain Command Trailer
Cookeville Police Department hoping to start bid process to receive a command trailer. Major Ken Sircy said the department is looking at a 31-foot-long trailer that will serve mainly as a command center during emergency events. He said the need for such a tool was made clear after the 2020 tornado.
Investigation underway after fire reported at Bill Rice Christian Academy
An investigation is underway after a fire was reported at a building at the Bill Rice Christian Academy in Murfreesboro.
Tennessee Tribune
Breaking News: Mount Zion Baptist Church Awards Metro Nashville Public Schools $50k
WHITES CREEK, TN – Bishop Joseph W. Walker, III, Senior Pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church, will award a total of $50,000 to ten Metro Nashville Public elementary, middle school, and high school institutions on Sunday, August 28th during the 11:15 a.m. church service to be held at Mount Zion Baptist Church – 7594 Old Hickory Boulevard, Whites Creek, TN 37189.
Hundreds of applications pour in for Tennessee's ESA program
More than 600 applications have come in for Tennessee’s new Education Savings Account program. Gov. Bill Lee said they’ve been working overtime to get the program up and running this school year.
‘Brazen’ thieves target South Nashville businesses for tools, copper
Copper, generators and air conditioners are among the items stolen in a string of business break-ins in South Nashville.
Frontier Airlines expands Nashville nonstop flight options
Frontier Airlines has announced a launch of new nonstop service options out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, including a direct flight to Nashville starting January 2023.
wvlt.tv
Cookeville family creates memento to remember 2020 tornado
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Cookeville family decided to use some of the debris from the Cookeville tornado to remember the storm that changed their lives forever. It was a storm Sheila Chaffin and her family heard in the dark of night without any warning. “Like everyone else, March 2,...
