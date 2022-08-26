Read full article on original website
Alex Rodriguez's $1.5billion deal to buy the NBA's Timberwolves by 2023 'is in jeopardy because the ex-Yankees star is struggling to raise capital since breaking up with Jennifer Lopez, who helped validate him as a businessman'
Alex Rodriguez's $1.5 billion deal to buy the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves is reportedly in jeopardy because the baseball legend is struggling to fund his second payment without his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez by his side. 'His ability to raise capital went from strong to meaningfully weaker,' one source, who is...
Astros rumors: Houston could be in for major upgrade after Michael Conforto offer
The Houston Astros reportedly made an offer to free agent outfielder and former New York Met Michael Conforto. One of the big free agent names that is still on the open market is former New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto. During an offseason workout, Conforto injured his shoulder, and subsequently underwent surgery. For Conforto to play in the postseason, he will have to sign with a team on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Amari Cooper trade looks even worse now for Cowboys
After the Jalen Reagor trade to the Vikings the compensation the Dallas Cowboys got for Amari Cooper looks even worse than it initially did. When the Dallas Cowboys moved wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns in March, some said they didn’t get enough back. Cooper was likely to be a cap casualty with the team, which could be why compensation wasn’t more.
Brian Snitker provides update on Ronald Acuña, who was reinserted back into lineup
Looking to snap a three-game losing streak, Brian Snitker inserted Ronald Acuña Jr. back in the lineup on Wednesday night, batting leadoff against the Colorado Rockies. It will be the first game action for the dynamic Acuña since August 26 as the 24-year-old outfielder has been battling soreness in his right knee.
