Broncos QB Russell Wilson on WR Courtland Sutton: 'He's one of the best receivers I've seen'

Heading into his first season under center for the Denver Broncos, quarterback Russell Wilson has used training camp to get acclimated with his new squad and teammates.

In doing so, Wilson has taken a liking to one of his new weapons, wideout Courtland Sutton.

While neither has participated in a preseason game, the pair have developed a connection during practice.

"Courtland's been exceptional," Wilson told USA Today's Parker Gabriel. "He's got an amazing skill set in terms of his ability to catch the football down the field, but he is extremely, extremely bright."

Wilson praised Sutton's intelligence, saying the fifth-year pro could play quarterback if he chose.

"He's one of the best receivers I've seen in terms of understanding the game and what's going on," Wilson added.

With Wilson now leading the huddle, the hope is Sutton can bounce back after rough 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Sutton missed most of 2020 after suffering an ACL tear during Week 1. While Sutton returned to play in all 17 regular-season games in 2021, he averaged just 13.4 yards per catch, finishing with 58 receptions for 776 yards and two touchdowns.

The Broncos selected Sutton in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Over four seasons in Denver, Sutton has averaged 15.2 yards per catch, with 175 receptions for 2,658 yards and 12 touchdowns.