Accidents

Six Flags Rollercoaster Shut Down After Several Riders Injured

By Isabel Rupp
 5 days ago
John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images

Five people were reportedly hospitalized late Thursday after riding the El Toro rollercoaster at Six Flags Great Adventures in New Jersey. A spokesperson for the amusement park said riders had “reported back pain,” leading to the ride being shut down for inspection. The wooden 19-story coaster—with the second-largest drop height nationwide and reaching 70 miles per hour—partially derailed last June. No riders were injured that time, but the Department of Community Affairs put it under an engineering review, and it underwent months of inspections and testing.

