Tennessee State

WBIR

Loudon County Sheriff retiring after 32 years of leadership

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — After 32 years of leadership with Sheriff Timothy Guider, the Loudon County Sheriff's Office is getting someone new to lead it. Guider is retiring and is planning to spend the next chapter of his life with his family, according to a release from LCSO, and he planned to work on home improvement projects and play more golf. He said he would miss working with the community.
msn.com

Amendment 3 campaign begins across Tennessee

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In November, Tennesseans will have the chance to vote to abolish slavery in our state. One group wanting this amendment to pass is making their voices known Sunday at McGregor Park in Clarksville. Several groups are coming together to raise awareness about Amendment 3, a measure that would abolish slavery in its entirety in the state.
newstalk941.com

Celina Mayor Admits Controversial Sign Was Placed By His Orders

Celina Mayor Luke Collins confirmed Monday that he told city employees to place the sign regarding drug use on an affordable housing property. Collins said the sign was placed after two residents that live near the property voiced concern about drug use there. Collins said he made a promise to the residents to take action.
WDEF

Cleveland Hardwick clothing plant closing down

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Cleveland Daily Banner reports that Hardick Tactical is closing it’s Cleveland plant. The company used to be Hardwick Clothes, a local men’s clothing line that goes back more than 100 years in Cleveland. They were trying to transition from making dress suits...
WREG

TN COVID-19 cases skyrocket; now most infectious in U.S.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee has reemerged as the most infectious state in the country. New COVID-19 cases in the Volunteer State have skyrocketed by 70% in the past two weeks. About 900 COVID-19  patients in Tennessee are hospitalized, with more than 100 in intensive care. The highest transmission rates are in rural counties where the […]
Kingsport Times-News

'Abandoned Tennessee Treasures' book features St. John's Mill, Hagey's Grocery

A new book from a Nashville-based author is highlighting some local abandoned locations. Jay Farrell’s book, “Abandoned Tennessee Treasures,” features historical abandoned locations from across the state — several of which are located within the Tri-Cities area, including St. John’s Mill in Watauga and Hagey’s Grocery in Carter County.
msn.com

The Homemade Fudge From This General Store In Tennessee Is Worth The Drive

In a world that is continually speeding out of control, sometimes it is good to slow down a bit. Tennesseeans know how to turn down the dial and live life at a slower pace. We have time for people and we make room to help others. You will find that same southern hospitality and more at this country store in Pall Mall, Tennessee.
