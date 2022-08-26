ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onslow County, NC

Onslow County Sheriff’s Office begins Booze It & Loose It campaign

By Kimberly Wooten, Onslow County Sheriff's Office
 5 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – If you decide to drink and drive this Labor Day, you could find yourself celebrating the end of summer in the Onslow County jail.

Beginning Friday, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office will be increasing its presence to stop impaired drivers during the annual Labor Day Booze It & Lose It Campaign, which will run until September 11. Driving while impaired is against the law in Onslow County and could result in a DWI charge, thousands of dollars in court costs, and even in your or someone’s death.

Finding a sober ride home is one of the simplest things you can do to prevent a fun summer night from turning into tragedy. We’ve seen it too often, and that’s why we’ll be out here doing our part to stop people from driving impaired, so they don’t kill themselves or others out on the road,” said Sheriff Hans Miller.

In 2021, 423 people lost their lives in North Carolina due to alcohol-related crashes, including 15 during the Labor Day Booze It & Lose It enforcement period.

