Buttigieg delivers $19.5 million grant to Berlin for downtown
BERLIN — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was in Berlin on Friday to celebrate the awarding of a $19.5 million RAISE grant for reconstruction of all the streets and sidewalks in the city’s downtown along with the installation of an innovative snowmelt system. Buttigieg said he was inspired...
Youngkin campaign stop in Maine draws criticism
FAIRFAX, Va. — Plans to make a campaign stop in Maine by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is garnering criticism. The Republican governor will join a campaign fundraiser to show support for former Gov. Paul LePage in Lewiston, Maine next Wednesday. LePage is seeking a third non-consecutive term. Democrats in...
Another New Hampshire University is Getting Millions of Dollars From the United States Government
We've been hearing about funds rolling into New Hampshire, from the Granite State itself receiving more than $4 million from the United States government to the University of New Hampshire getting over $8 million. Now it's time for Plymouth State University to see its share of money, all due to the pandemic.
JEFFERSON, N.H. (WHDH) - The amusement park Santa’s Village in Jefferson, New Hampshire is under investigation after an employee fell off a platform of a ride over the weekend. An employee fell off a platform Saturday while a roller coaster was moving and was taken to the hospital with...
Rock climber rescued after fall in Franconia
FRANCONIA, N.H. — New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said a man from Plymouth suffered serious injuries when he fell from the Echo Crags in Franconia Monday night. Officials said they received a 911 call at about 7:50 p.m. about a climber who had fallen. They said Jared Cullen, 22, was climbing with three friends when he fell. Rescuers had to hike up to the base of Echo Crags to get to Cullen. He was carried down in a litter to a waiting ambulance. Cullen was taken to Littleton Regional Hospital for treatment, officials said.
Federal funding will convert hotel, motels into housing for those most in need
AUGUSTA, Maine — A process is underway in three Maine communities to develop more than 70 new units of housing for people experiencing, or at risk of experiencing homelessness. It's part of an effort by the Maine State Housing Authority to address Maine's affordable housing crisis. Earlier this month,...
$23.8 Billion for Renewable Energy Projects Awarded to Maine
In April 2022, Maine's 1st District Congresswoman Chellie Pingree announced that Maine would receive $10.5 million in federal funding from the USDA's Rural Energy for America Program to fund solar projects after the passage of the $1 trillion Jobs and Infrastructure Act was passed. On Friday, August 26th, it was announced Maine would receive more funding for clean energy after the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.
What’s the Story Behind the So Called Toilet House on Route 5 in Limerick?
On Route 5 in Limerick, as I was driving along, I came upon a very busy and very odd scene. I have dubbed it, the 'toilet house'. Rumor has it and I was unable to confirm nor deny the rumor, that the people who owned the property wanted to start a business and were denied the proper permit by Limerick - so they started a 'protest' of toilets.
Santa's Village employee falls from rollercoaster ride platform
JEFFERSON, N.H. -- An employee at Santa's Village in Jefferson, New Hampshire is seriously injured after falling from a ride's platform on Saturday.The New Hampshire State Fire Marshall said a 51-year-old man suddenly fell off a platform while a rollercoaster ride was in motion.The man suffered serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated. The incident is under investigation.
This Easy Maine Hike Features An Emerald Green Swimming Hole
Need to beat the summer heat? This beautiful emerald green swimming hole is just an easy hike away. Rattlesnake Pool and Flume in Stow, Maine has become a popular summer spot to cool off. The hike on the Stone House Property is easy, with only slight elevation changes. The trail is well traveled and marked, but hikers should choose appropriate footwear for the terrain. Rattlesnake Flume is the first destination you'll arrive at. The gorge is 15-feet deep, featuring a mix of shallow and deep pools, as well as a small waterfall. After, continue up the trail to Rattlesnake Pool. The pool is about 18-feet deep and a beautiful shade of emerald green. The water is breathtakingly cold, literally. After a dip in the pool, the trail continues up Blueberry Mountain. Near the summit the trail gets steep, but it's worth the extra effort. From the top, it's mountains as far as the eye can see. It would make for a beautiful fall foliage peeping location.
A Creepy Old School in Livermore Falls, Maine, to Be Transformed Into a Haunted House This October
For the last couple of years, many of the notable Halloween attractions in Maine have had to operate differently thanks to a combination of the pandemic and a workforce shortage. This could mean scaled-back interactions or just limiting the amount of dates available. Another wrinkle has been the weather, as Maine has seen an abundance of high wind and heavy rain in October recently. So, one haunted attraction in Livermore Falls has decided to tackle all those problems head on. The United Way is going transform a creepy old school into a full blown haunted house with limited dates and no weather cancellations.
2 more die from injuries after N.H. crash that initially killed 1
Two more people died this week from injuries sustained in a Sunday crash on Route 16 in Madison, New Hampshire, bringing the death toll of the crash to three. Michael Seibel, 44, of North Conway, New Hampshire, and Ann-Marie Sargent, 40, of Albany, New Hampshire, died at Maine Medical Center on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, according to state police. They were both flown to the hospital after the single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon.
Fire Crews responded to 5-alarm fire at an apartment building in Norway Saturday afternoon
Firefighters responded to a five-alarm structure fire Saturday afternoon at 17 Deering St., where at least one woman was taken to the hospital. Bystanders Told the Portland Press Heralds the fire started after noon. Several said they believe the building to be a multifamily structure. At 2:30 p.m., flames could...
2-Year-Old Drowns at Home Swimming Pool in Maine, Police Say
A toddler drowned at a home's swimming pool in Maine this weekend, officials said. The 2-year-old was found unresponsive at a swimming pool in Auburn Saturday, but the child died despite first responders' efforts to keep them alive, according to the Auburn police and fire departments. Investigators believe the child...
Arrest and arson charges following Norway apartment fire
NORWAY, Maine — According to a press release from Maine State Police, sent just after 9 a.m. Sunday, 29-year-old Katrina O'Connor has been arrested on arson charges following an apartment fire on Deering Street in Norway. The fire took place around 2 p.m. Saturday. Forty firefighters from 10 communities...
Man identified in fatal crash in New Hampshire
MADISON, New Hampshire — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department received multiple reports of a single-vehicle crash on Route 16 in Madison, New Hampshire on Sunday, Aug. 21 around 3:47 p.m. According to a news release issued by the New Hampshire Department of Safety on Friday, first responders found...
