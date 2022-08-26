Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBOC
Cove Road Beach Restoration Project is on Schedule
Bivalve, Md. --- It was a perfect day for construction on Cove Road Beach. The beach, just south of Bivalve, first closed in early August to bring it back to life after taking a toll from past storms and nor'easters'. Chuck Rousseau is the deputy director of Wicomico County Recreational Parks, he says the project is moving right along.
Cape Gazette
Sussex P&Z defers vote on Osprey Point projects
Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission voted to defer a decision on a rezoning application to allow a restaurant and marina in the Osprey Point subdivision, which is under construction. At its Aug. 25 meeting, Commissioner Bruce Mears said the commission should wait for the outcome of a pending public hearing on the marina to be scheduled by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.
WBOC
Ocean City Businesses Excited for Labor Day Weekend, Bracing for Loss of Workers
Labor Day weekend is one of the busiest times in Ocean City. September also see J-1 students returning home, which leaves a dent in staffing for many businesses.
WBOC
Lack of Rain is Hurting Farmers Without Irrigation
The lack of rain over the past few weeks in Worcester and Wicomico County is hurting crop yield. Specifically, it's hurting corn and soybean crops.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Gazette
Terrapin Island final site plan approved
The final site plan for the Terrapin Island subdivision was approved Aug. 25 by Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission. Terrapin Island, located along Camp Arrowhead Road adjacent to Bayfront at Rehoboth and the West Bay manufactured home park, will have 42 single-family home lots on 32 acres. More than...
Garage, Three Vehicles Destroyed In Massive Port Deposit Blaze: Fire Marshal
A massive garage fire that broke out in Cecil County led to hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal. At approximately 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, a crew of more than two dozen members of the Water Witch Volunteer Fire Company responded to a large garage fire in the 700 block of Jacob Tome Highway in Port Deposit.
WBOC
Businesses Prepare for Labor Day Weekend Amid Staff Shortages
OCEAN CITY, Md. -- Multiple businesses in Ocean City are expecting an influx of customers during the upcoming Labor Day weekend, but they are also bracing for a shortage of workers as students return to classes or go back home. Popular Ocean City restaurants like Fish Tales, Coconuts, and Guido's...
WMDT.com
Kent Co. school receives donation
DELAWARE – Caring Hearts Helping Hands received a generous donation of school supplies from a variety of donors this week. Donations came from local businesses and individual donors. We’re told the organization was able to 144 book bags into the hands of young students in Kent County. We...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Everett Meredith reopens after 2 years without a home
The Crusaders of Everett Meredith Middle School finally have a home to call their own. For the past two years, they’ve moved around as the Appoquinimink School District destroyed the original 1929 building and rebuilt it in the same location on Broad Street in Middletown. Wednesday at 6 p.m. officials will cut the ribbon to celebrate the school opening this ... Read More
WBOC
Limited Lifeguards Along Delmarva Coast
As the summer winds down, lifeguards on Delmarva are heading back to school. Beach patrol units will now have to stretch their resources. Ocean City and Rehoboth Beach officials say they will have more than enough staff for Labor Day Weekend. But when the holiday is over, many beaches will be left unguarded.
Amazon to close warehouses in Essex and Hanover
Amazon will be closing two of its Baltimore-area warehouses, and will relocate 353 employees. The company filed a notice with the state labor department last week
115-Year-Old Susquehanna River Trail Bridge to be Replaced Thanks to $20 Million Design Grant
The project to replace the Susquehanna River Rail Bridge is getting closer to reality with the announcement of $20 million in funding to complete the final design work. The bridge is 115 years old, serving as the main rail connector between Havre de Grace and Perryville, Md. The two-track bridge carries all Amtrak service, MARC commuter trains and freight on the Northeast Corridor main line.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBOC
The Historic District of Milton is Expanding to Include More Historic Homes
Milton, De. --- The town of Milton is expanding the historic district to preserve the town's rich history. Most people are on board with the expansion even if it does create some inconveniences. The proposed expansion would include 417 buildings, structures, and sites. Milton's preservation commission is collaborating with the University of Delaware to preserve the town's history. Milton's mayor, John Collier, says he wants to keep the town's history a priority.
WBOC
Ocean City Pedestrian and Driver Safety at Question After Numerous Accidents
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Neighbors and visitors who spoke to WBOC on Monday expressed their hope for more to be done to prevent future pedestrian accidents in Ocean City. This comes after a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car while crossing Coastal Hwy in Ocean City near 59 St., late Friday. The incident was just one of many pedestrian accidents that have occurred in Ocean City during this summer alone.
U.S. Geological Survey
USGS 01484525 MILLSBORO POND OUTLET AT MILLSBORO, DE
LOCATION.--Lat 38°35'40.4", long 75°17'27.7", Sussex County, DE, Hydrologic Unit 02040303, on right bank on upstream side of bridge on State Highway 24, upstream from Millsboro Pond Dam, at Millsboro. DRAINAGE AREA.--61.7 mi2. REVISIONS HISTORY (WQ).--https://waterdata.usgs.gov/nwis/dv/?site_no=01484525: 2013. PERIOD OF RECORD.--May 1986 to September 1988. March 1991 to current year. GAGE.--Water-stage recorder, concrete control, and crest-stage gage. Datum of gage is 1.19 ft above North American Vertical Datum of 1988. REMARKS.--Outflow from lake controlled by sluice gates at outlet. Natural flow of stream affected by inflow from sand mine de-watering process. U.S. Geological Survey satellite data-collection platform at station. EXTREMES FOR PERIOD OF RECORD.--Maximum discharge, 2,080 ft3/s, Sept. 30, 2016, gage height, 4.95 ft; minimum discharge, 0.0 ft3/s, no flow, Aug. 29-31, 1998, July 9, 2012. COOPERATION.--Funding for this station is provided by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control through the Delaware Geological Survey, and the U.S. Geological Survey.
WBOC
Deep Roots Behind Historic Lighthouse for Sale
DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md. -- On Tuesday, lighthouse enthusiasts spoke with WBOC about the history of the centuries old Hooper Island Lighthouse that was built in 1902. The lighthouse is up for sale in an online auction via the U.S. General Services Administration. The auction began on August 8, 2022 with an opening bid set at $15,000.000.
WMDT.com
Wicomico Goes Purple hosting Toiletry Drive for Recovery in September
WICOMICO CO., Md- Wicomico Goes Purple needs your help to collect items for those in need. As part of their Go Purple Campaign, they’re hosting a Toiletry Drive for Recovery. Donations will be accepted from September 1 through September 30. Travel size items are preferred and they’re looking for...
WBOC
Hurlock Hoping For Funding For A School Resource Officer
HURLOCK, Md. - The town of Hurlock is asking for funding, so they can place a school resource officer in Hurlock Elementary. The Mayor of Hurlock, Reverend Charles Cephas Sr. says, they want protection in their schools, before it's too late. "Safe. In one word, safe. That is the idea of the resource officer. It's that they have security and protection and they know that someone is there to protect them from any intrusion. Or, anyone that wants to cause harm or put them to be in danger. That would eliminate that fear," says Cephas.
Lancaster County woman struck and killed in Ocean City
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman was struck and killed in the area of 59th Street in Ocean City, Maryland on Aug. 26, according to Ocean City police. Sophia Batisti, 21, from Reinholds, was crossing Coastal Highway from the east against the pedestrian crossing signal, police said. A...
Eastern Shore motorcyclist killed in Delaware
An Eastern Shore man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Delaware Monday evening, said Delaware State Police.
Comments / 3