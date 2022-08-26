ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodside, DE

WBOC

Cove Road Beach Restoration Project is on Schedule

Bivalve, Md. --- It was a perfect day for construction on Cove Road Beach. The beach, just south of Bivalve, first closed in early August to bring it back to life after taking a toll from past storms and nor'easters'. Chuck Rousseau is the deputy director of Wicomico County Recreational Parks, he says the project is moving right along.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

Sussex P&Z defers vote on Osprey Point projects

Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission voted to defer a decision on a rezoning application to allow a restaurant and marina in the Osprey Point subdivision, which is under construction. At its Aug. 25 meeting, Commissioner Bruce Mears said the commission should wait for the outcome of a pending public hearing on the marina to be scheduled by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Terrapin Island final site plan approved

The final site plan for the Terrapin Island subdivision was approved Aug. 25 by Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission. Terrapin Island, located along Camp Arrowhead Road adjacent to Bayfront at Rehoboth and the West Bay manufactured home park, will have 42 single-family home lots on 32 acres. More than...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Businesses Prepare for Labor Day Weekend Amid Staff Shortages

OCEAN CITY, Md. -- Multiple businesses in Ocean City are expecting an influx of customers during the upcoming Labor Day weekend, but they are also bracing for a shortage of workers as students return to classes or go back home. Popular Ocean City restaurants like Fish Tales, Coconuts, and Guido's...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Kent Co. school receives donation

DELAWARE – Caring Hearts Helping Hands received a generous donation of school supplies from a variety of donors this week. Donations came from local businesses and individual donors. We’re told the organization was able to 144 book bags into the hands of young students in Kent County. We...
KENT COUNTY, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Everett Meredith reopens after 2 years without a home

The Crusaders of Everett Meredith Middle School finally have a home to call their own. For the past two years, they’ve moved around as the Appoquinimink School District destroyed the original 1929 building and rebuilt it in the same location on Broad Street in Middletown. Wednesday at 6 p.m. officials will cut the ribbon to celebrate the school opening this ... Read More
MIDDLETOWN, DE
WBOC

Limited Lifeguards Along Delmarva Coast

As the summer winds down, lifeguards on Delmarva are heading back to school. Beach patrol units will now have to stretch their resources. Ocean City and Rehoboth Beach officials say they will have more than enough staff for Labor Day Weekend. But when the holiday is over, many beaches will be left unguarded.
OCEAN CITY, MD
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

115-Year-Old Susquehanna River Trail Bridge to be Replaced Thanks to $20 Million Design Grant

The project to replace the Susquehanna River Rail Bridge is getting closer to reality with the announcement of $20 million in funding to complete the final design work. The bridge is 115 years old, serving as the main rail connector between Havre de Grace and Perryville, Md. The two-track bridge carries all Amtrak service, MARC commuter trains and freight on the Northeast Corridor main line.
PERRYVILLE, MD
WBOC

The Historic District of Milton is Expanding to Include More Historic Homes

Milton, De. --- The town of Milton is expanding the historic district to preserve the town's rich history. Most people are on board with the expansion even if it does create some inconveniences. The proposed expansion would include 417 buildings, structures, and sites. Milton's preservation commission is collaborating with the University of Delaware to preserve the town's history. Milton's mayor, John Collier, says he wants to keep the town's history a priority.
MILTON, DE
WBOC

Ocean City Pedestrian and Driver Safety at Question After Numerous Accidents

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Neighbors and visitors who spoke to WBOC on Monday expressed their hope for more to be done to prevent future pedestrian accidents in Ocean City. This comes after a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car while crossing Coastal Hwy in Ocean City near 59 St., late Friday. The incident was just one of many pedestrian accidents that have occurred in Ocean City during this summer alone.
OCEAN CITY, MD
U.S. Geological Survey

USGS 01484525 MILLSBORO POND OUTLET AT MILLSBORO, DE

LOCATION.--Lat 38°35'40.4", long 75°17'27.7", Sussex County, DE, Hydrologic Unit 02040303, on right bank on upstream side of bridge on State Highway 24, upstream from Millsboro Pond Dam, at Millsboro. DRAINAGE AREA.--61.7 mi2. REVISIONS HISTORY (WQ).--https://waterdata.usgs.gov/nwis/dv/?site_no=01484525: 2013. PERIOD OF RECORD.--May 1986 to September 1988. March 1991 to current year. GAGE.--Water-stage recorder, concrete control, and crest-stage gage. Datum of gage is 1.19 ft above North American Vertical Datum of 1988. REMARKS.--Outflow from lake controlled by sluice gates at outlet. Natural flow of stream affected by inflow from sand mine de-watering process. U.S. Geological Survey satellite data-collection platform at station. EXTREMES FOR PERIOD OF RECORD.--Maximum discharge, 2,080 ft3/s, Sept. 30, 2016, gage height, 4.95 ft; minimum discharge, 0.0 ft3/s, no flow, Aug. 29-31, 1998, July 9, 2012. COOPERATION.--Funding for this station is provided by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control through the Delaware Geological Survey, and the U.S. Geological Survey.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Deep Roots Behind Historic Lighthouse for Sale

DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md. -- On Tuesday, lighthouse enthusiasts spoke with WBOC about the history of the centuries old Hooper Island Lighthouse that was built in 1902. The lighthouse is up for sale in an online auction via the U.S. General Services Administration. The auction began on August 8, 2022 with an opening bid set at $15,000.000.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Hurlock Hoping For Funding For A School Resource Officer

HURLOCK, Md. - The town of Hurlock is asking for funding, so they can place a school resource officer in Hurlock Elementary. The Mayor of Hurlock, Reverend Charles Cephas Sr. says, they want protection in their schools, before it's too late. "Safe. In one word, safe. That is the idea of the resource officer. It's that they have security and protection and they know that someone is there to protect them from any intrusion. Or, anyone that wants to cause harm or put them to be in danger. That would eliminate that fear," says Cephas.
HURLOCK, MD
FOX 43

Lancaster County woman struck and killed in Ocean City

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman was struck and killed in the area of 59th Street in Ocean City, Maryland on Aug. 26, according to Ocean City police. Sophia Batisti, 21, from Reinholds, was crossing Coastal Highway from the east against the pedestrian crossing signal, police said. A...
OCEAN CITY, MD

