HURLOCK, Md. - The town of Hurlock is asking for funding, so they can place a school resource officer in Hurlock Elementary. The Mayor of Hurlock, Reverend Charles Cephas Sr. says, they want protection in their schools, before it's too late. "Safe. In one word, safe. That is the idea of the resource officer. It's that they have security and protection and they know that someone is there to protect them from any intrusion. Or, anyone that wants to cause harm or put them to be in danger. That would eliminate that fear," says Cephas.

HURLOCK, MD ・ 9 HOURS AGO