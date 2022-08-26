ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather

Giant inflatable lock falls off Fortress building, briefly disrupts traffic

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BDrbJ_0hX6lxis00

One of the Boston area’s most memorable landmarks was a causality of severe weather that swept through the area Friday evening.

According to a spokesperson from the Massachusetts State Police, troopers responded to the area of Route 93 Northbound near Exit 15 at approximately 5:00 p.m. after reports the lock was in the roadway. The debris was blocking the right two travel lanes.

According to MSP, the lock did not strike any vehicles or pedestrians.

A tow truck was called to the scene and was able to remove the lock from the roadway around 5:30 p.m.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
informnny.com

Sketches of suspect released in 1982 disappearance of Massachusetts teen

FLORIDA, Mass. (WWLP) – Police released sketches of a suspect in the 1982 disappearance of a woman who was last seen working at a store along Route 2 in Florida. Eighteen-year-old Lynn Burdick has been missing for over 40 years. She was last seen working alone at the Barefoot Peddler’s Country Store on April 17, 1982, when she disappeared between 8 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.
FLORIDA, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflatable#Fortress#Landmarks#Msp#The Free Boston 25 News#Follow Boston 25 News#Cox Media Group
Boston 25 News WFXT

Scathing report says ‘overwhelmed’ MBTA neglected day-to-day safety, putting riders at risk

BOSTON — The Federal Transit Administration on Wednesday issued a scathing report on the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority that indicates the “overwhelmed” and “overworked” agency prioritized long-term projects at the expense of day-to-day operations, putting thousands of riders at risk. The MBTA’s focus left the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

MBTA GM vows ‘new beginning’ for troubled agency

The MBTA has six weeks to come up with a plan to fix all the problems outlined in a 90-page report released by the Federal Transportation Administration (FTA). During a video conference with reporters, Paul Kincaid, FTA Associate Administrator, Communications and Congressional Affairs said, “it’s our hope that today is a turning point for the safety culture at the MBTA”.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
whdh.com

Massachusetts EBT system back to normal service following outage

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Transitional Assistance announced Sunday that the state’s Electronic Benefits Transfer system has resumed regular operations, following a temporary outage. The department says recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, were unable able to use EBT cards or check real-time balances...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

Massachusetts is One of the Absolute Laziest States in the U.S.

In terms of its age in American history, Massachusetts is one of the oldest states in the United States. The 'Founding Fathers' had so much history either in or around the New England area in working hard to help with the creation of this country, you might think that our heritage rubbed on our state. Unfortunately, you would be very wrong.
msn.com

Boston man charged with 4 bank robberies in Allston, Brighton, Brookline, Cambridge

A 31-year-old Boston man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with four bank robberies in Massachusetts, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Jacob Pimentel was indicted on four counts of bank robbery in Allston, Brighton, Brookline and Cambridge, U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins and FBI Boston Special Agent in Charge Joseph Bonavolonta announced on Monday.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
WCAX

Mass. man faces 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont

POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts man is facing 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont after several animals were found dead at a solar field in Pownal. According to the Bennington Banner, Benjamin Cumbie, 50, of Boxborough, Massachusetts, is accused of leaving his sheep for over two months without water.
POWNAL, VT
Boston 25 News WFXT

Sheriff: Mass. couple beat, raped woman in front of 2 kids inside NY hotel room

DEWITT, N.Y. — A Massachusetts couple is facing criminal charges after authorities say they beat and raped a woman in front of two children at a hotel in New York. Dustin Wilson, 27, and Tasheana Flannery, 30, both of Leominster, were arrested earlier this week on charges including rape, criminal sex acts, aggravated sexual abuse, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, unlawful imprisonment, and endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
117K+
Followers
124K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy