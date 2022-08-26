ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Sen. Marsha Blackburn declares Taiwan an ‘independent nation’ during Taipei visit

By Vivian Jones Main Street Nashville
wilsonpost.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
The Associated Press

Russia launches war games with China, others

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Thursday launched weeklong war games involving forces from China and other nations in a show of growing defense cooperation between Moscow and Beijing as they both face tensions with the U.S. The maneuvers are also intended to demonstrate that Moscow has sufficient military might...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marsha Blackburn
Person
Tsai Ing Wen
The Independent

Potential threat to Taiwan’s undersea internet cables pose risk to global economy, experts warn

Potential disruptions to undersea internet cables in the Taiwan Strait amid rising tensions with China could pose “immediate risks” to the global economy, experts have warned. A report published earlier this week assessed a Chinese database of thousands of potential economic and military targets in Taiwan and identified strategic points of interest.Researchers from George Mason University’s Mercatus Centre found that disruptions to submarine internet cables – crucial for Taipei’s semiconductor industry – could severely affect the US and global economy.While there may not be a full-blown invasion, and China may also pay a price if the undersea cables are...
CHINA
The Associated Press

China rejects UN report on Uyghur rights abuses in Xinjiang

BEIJING (AP) — China has denounced a long-delayed U.N. report that was released over its protest and that says the government’s arbitrary detention of Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups in the western region of Xinjiang may constitute crimes against humanity. Human rights groups and the Japanese...
CHINA

Comments / 0

Community Policy