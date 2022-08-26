Sen. Marsha Blackburn declares Taiwan an ‘independent nation’ during Taipei visit

Potential disruptions to undersea internet cables in the Taiwan Strait amid rising tensions with China could pose “immediate risks” to the global economy, experts have warned. A report published earlier this week assessed a Chinese database of thousands of potential economic and military targets in Taiwan and identified strategic points of interest.Researchers from George Mason University’s Mercatus Centre found that disruptions to submarine internet cables – crucial for Taipei’s semiconductor industry – could severely affect the US and global economy.While there may not be a full-blown invasion, and China may also pay a price if the undersea cables are...

