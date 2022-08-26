Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
East Dallas Family Shaken After Drive-By Shooter Opens Fire on Home
For 40 years, Heidi Dawes family has called Casa View home, but she never experienced terror there the way she felt early Friday morning. "I had laid down next to my son, and it was just [gunshot noises] just firing," Dawes said. "I heard my dad yelling, and then I heard my mom screaming."
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Fort Worth Police shoot suspect holding woman at gunpoint
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police released body camera footage depicting the end of a multi-county chase that ended with a woman dead and police killing the driver. The chase started Sunday night in Troy, located in Bell County near Temple. It went on for about 130 miles with state troopers and other law enforcement agencies following.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Police Release Dramatic Bodycam Video of Shooting Involving Hostage on I-35
Fort Worth police on Wednesday released video of a dramatic situation that came to an end on Interstate 35 Sunday when police shot and killed a man but not before he fatally wounded a hostage. It happened Sunday when police in Central Texas started chasing a car north on I-35....
dallasexpress.com
Five Minors Struck in Shootings on Sunday
Three juveniles were killed, and two others were wounded in separate shootings within a 24-hour period last Sunday across North Texas. Denton County deputies responded to a call of a reported gunshot victim around 2 a.m. Sunday morning at the intersection of Elk Point Drive and Cove Meadow Drive in the Hilltown neighborhood near Little Elm.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Shots Fired at Police, Two Arrested After Chase Ends in Crash
Fort Worth police say officers were fired on multiple times Tuesday during a police chase that ended in a crash that hospitalized three people. According to police, the chase came to a close when the driver of a stolen vehicle crashed into a pickup truck and trailer on the frontage road for NE Loop 820 and Denton Highway/U.S. 377 in Haltom City.
fox4news.com
East Dallas family's home riddled with bullets in drive-by shooting
DALLAS - An East Dallas family says they have no idea why their home was targeted by a drive-by shooter. The outside of their home is riddled with bullet holes. The gunfire erupted early Friday morning just before 5 a.m. Angie Robles and her husband were asleep when a bullet...
Euless man facing a murder charge following another drunk driving crash
41-year old Joel Calderon already had 2 drunk driving convictions before police say he got into an accident with a motorcycle June 5th in Irving. They say he was drunk then too
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Who Was Shot and Crashed Car into Fort Worth House Was Lyft Driver: Police
A man who was shot and crashed his car into a Fort Worth house in July and later died was a Lyft driver who was giving a ride to two people who tried to rob him, according to court documents. Ibrahim Alkhateeb, 65, was shot in his head a little...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
5-Year-Old Boy Shot While Riding in a Car, Shooter at Large
Dallas police are investigating the circumstances leading up to a shooting that ended with a 5-year-old boy shot and injured in Pleasant Grove. Police initially said the child was shot during an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles in Dallas on Sunday night. However, on Monday afternoon police said that...
Fort Worth fatal crash victim identified as Texas Wesleyan student
A victim killed by a car in Fort Worth over the weekend has now been identified as a Texas Wesleyan student named Charles Trammell. The identification has been confirmed by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner
Man jailed in Fort Worth shooting death of his estranged wife's friend
Fort Worth police have now named the man they have arrested in the shooting death of a man said to be the friend of the suspect’s estranged wife.
WFAA
Police chase ends with hostage, suspect dead in Fort Worth: Latest update
Police are still working to piece together what happened. An officer killed the suspect.
26-year-old found shot to death inside southwestern Dallas apartment, police say
DALLAS — Police have opened an investigation into a deadly shooting that happened in Dallas early Sunday morning. The department said they got a call at around 5:30 a.m. about a shooting on Winding Brook Circle, near Interstate 30 and Fort Worth Avenue. They found a man with multiple gunshot wounds inside the apartment.
dallasexpress.com
Man Shot by Local Police After Allegedly Raising Rifle
Fort Worth Police shot a 39-year-old man after he allegedly raised a rifle and pointed it at them. On August 21, police were called to the 1200 block of Vincent Street regarding a man threatening to kill himself with a shotgun. The man tried to shoot himself, police claimed, but...
dallasexpress.com
DPD: Man Kills Himself Surrounded by Marshals
Surrounded by law enforcement, a man accused of sexually assaulting a child fatally shot himself in a Dallas hotel’s parking lot Tuesday morning. A U.S. Marshals task force went to the hotel after a tip that the man, wanted on a charge of continuous sexual assault of a child, was there.
Man found dead after shooting in southeastern Dallas, police say
DALLAS — Detectives are investigating a shooting in southeastern Dallas that killed a man on Sunday. According to the police department, they got a call about an active shooter on Wixom Lane where rounds of bullets hit a home. When they got there, they found a man that was...
3 juveniles killed, 2 others shot in less than 24 hours in North Texas
DALLAS — Three juveniles were killed and two others were shot in separate shootings across North Texas on Sunday, officials said. Two victims who died were 17, and one other was 5. Two children who were wounded but expected to survive are 18 months old and 5 years old.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Dies After Being Found Shot Behind Shed in Dallas: Police
A man who was found shot behind a shed on a vacant property in Dallas has died, police say. Dallas Police responded to an active shooter call in the 800 block of Wixom Lane where rounds hit a home Sunday morning. According to the Police Department, Dallas Fire Rescue responded...
