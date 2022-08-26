ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

East Dallas Family Shaken After Drive-By Shooter Opens Fire on Home

For 40 years, Heidi Dawes family has called Casa View home, but she never experienced terror there the way she felt early Friday morning. "I had laid down next to my son, and it was just [gunshot noises] just firing," Dawes said. "I heard my dad yelling, and then I heard my mom screaming."
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

VIDEO: Fort Worth Police shoot suspect holding woman at gunpoint

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police released body camera footage depicting the end of a multi-county chase that ended with a woman dead and police killing the driver. The chase started Sunday night in Troy, located in Bell County near Temple. It went on for about 130 miles with state troopers and other law enforcement agencies following.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Five Minors Struck in Shootings on Sunday

Three juveniles were killed, and two others were wounded in separate shootings within a 24-hour period last Sunday across North Texas. Denton County deputies responded to a call of a reported gunshot victim around 2 a.m. Sunday morning at the intersection of Elk Point Drive and Cove Meadow Drive in the Hilltown neighborhood near Little Elm.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Shots Fired at Police, Two Arrested After Chase Ends in Crash

Fort Worth police say officers were fired on multiple times Tuesday during a police chase that ended in a crash that hospitalized three people. According to police, the chase came to a close when the driver of a stolen vehicle crashed into a pickup truck and trailer on the frontage road for NE Loop 820 and Denton Highway/U.S. 377 in Haltom City.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

East Dallas family's home riddled with bullets in drive-by shooting

DALLAS - An East Dallas family says they have no idea why their home was targeted by a drive-by shooter. The outside of their home is riddled with bullet holes. The gunfire erupted early Friday morning just before 5 a.m. Angie Robles and her husband were asleep when a bullet...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Violent Crime#Arlington Police#The Felix Apartments#Cypress Club Drive
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

5-Year-Old Boy Shot While Riding in a Car, Shooter at Large

Dallas police are investigating the circumstances leading up to a shooting that ended with a 5-year-old boy shot and injured in Pleasant Grove. Police initially said the child was shot during an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles in Dallas on Sunday night. However, on Monday afternoon police said that...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
dallasexpress.com

Man Shot by Local Police After Allegedly Raising Rifle

Fort Worth Police shot a 39-year-old man after he allegedly raised a rifle and pointed it at them. On August 21, police were called to the 1200 block of Vincent Street regarding a man threatening to kill himself with a shotgun. The man tried to shoot himself, police claimed, but...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

DPD: Man Kills Himself Surrounded by Marshals

Surrounded by law enforcement, a man accused of sexually assaulting a child fatally shot himself in a Dallas hotel’s parking lot Tuesday morning. A U.S. Marshals task force went to the hotel after a tip that the man, wanted on a charge of continuous sexual assault of a child, was there.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Dies After Being Found Shot Behind Shed in Dallas: Police

A man who was found shot behind a shed on a vacant property in Dallas has died, police say. Dallas Police responded to an active shooter call in the 800 block of Wixom Lane where rounds hit a home Sunday morning. According to the Police Department, Dallas Fire Rescue responded...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy