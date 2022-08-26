Tax increase goes on ballot, fire union expresses frustration

Members of the Local 77 St. Joseph Fire Union attend the city council meeting where a sales tax increase for police pay was voted to be on the November ballot. Clayton Anderson | News-Press NOW

The St. Joseph City Council voted unanimously Friday to put a sales tax increase on the ballot to raise police pay, but the St. Joseph Fire Union is frustrated with negotiations.

The tax increase proposal will go on the ballot to include a half-cent sales tax increase to raise police pay, if passed by voters. The St. Joseph Fire Department was not included in the current tax increase, although they were included in the 2013 public safety tax along with the police and health department.