SFist

Day Around the Bay: Judges Throws Out Boudin Lawsuit Against Serial ADA Suit Filer

A San Francisco Superior Court judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by former DA Chesa Boudin and Los Angeles DA George Gascon against a San Diego-based law firm that they said had filed thousands of "abusive, baseless" ADA lawsuits. The judge said the firm, regardless of the merit of its cases, was shielded from civil liability, but could still be charged criminally, if such charges are warranted. [Chronicle]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Many SF Restaurant and Bar Parklets Could Be Gone By Spring

With new rules, mandated alterations, and fees looming, you can expect to see some of San Francisco's plethora of pandemic parklets disappear in the next six to eight months. The looming changes are part of the so-called Legislated Shared Spaces program, the next step after the looser, pandemic phase of the program comes to an end. Applications for the ongoing program are due by November 1, and parklets not in compliance with the new regulations — which include things like a marked public seating area for non-paying customers — will have to be removed by April 1, 2023.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: This Could Be the Hottest Labor Day Weekend Since 2017

Remember that crazy Labor Day Weekend heatwave in 2017 when SF hit 106 degrees? It may not be that crazy hot in the city this week, but a major heat dome is setting up over California that expected to bring triple-digit temps for multiple days in the North, East, and South bays, and SF should definitely see beach days and some hot conditions by Saturday and Sunday. [Chronicle / Twitter]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

San Francisco Marks 1000th COVID Death, 29 Months In

While San Francisco has had it relatively good when it comes to COVID mortality in this pandemic, we were hardly spared. And on Saturday, San Francisco marked its 1000th death from COVID-19. We are 29 months into this grueling pandemic, and I guess we can't yet say we're in the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Man Fatally Stabbed at SF BART Station, Suspect Still at Large

Around 1:40 p.m. Sunday, a man was stabbed at the BART station at 24th and Mission streets in San Francisco; the victim later succumbed to his wounds and the suspect remains at large after fleeing the area. According to BART Police Chief Ed Alvarez, surveillance cameras at the station showed...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Violent Weekend With Multiple Shootings Leaves Five Dead In Oakland

The summertime uptick in street violence in Oakland continued over the weekend with five people killed in three separate and unrelated incidents. The weekend began with a shooting in West Oakland that occurred before sunset in which two people were fatally shot and a cyclist was killed in a related collision.
OAKLAND, CA
SFist

Kin Khao Reopening at Last, In Mid-September

It's been two and a half years without Kin Khao in Union Square — though Dogpatch residents had a brief pop-up to enjoy that ended last summer — but now the Michelin-starred Thai restaurant is returning at last. Chef-restaurateur Pim Techamuanvivit has been earning accolades at her larger...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Elderly Woman Dies, Two Hospitalized After Nursing Home Serves Them Dishwashing Detergent

A 93-year-old woman is dead and two residents of a San Mateo assisted living facility are in the hospital after all three were mistakenly served dishwashing liquid to drink. The accidental poisoning occurred Saturday at the Atria Park Senior Living facility in San Mateo, and the facility confirmed in a statement that three residents were "mistakenly being served dishwashing liquid as drinking juice."
SAN MATEO, CA

