With new rules, mandated alterations, and fees looming, you can expect to see some of San Francisco's plethora of pandemic parklets disappear in the next six to eight months. The looming changes are part of the so-called Legislated Shared Spaces program, the next step after the looser, pandemic phase of the program comes to an end. Applications for the ongoing program are due by November 1, and parklets not in compliance with the new regulations — which include things like a marked public seating area for non-paying customers — will have to be removed by April 1, 2023.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO