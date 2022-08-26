Read full article on original website
Hate Crime Charges Filed in Case of Anti-Hindu Rant at a Fremont Taco BellAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
The happiest city in America is located in California, according to new studyJosue TorresCalifornia State
San Francisco museum looks at refugee family origins of puppeteer Frank Oz, who brought Miss Piggy to lifeD.J. EatonSan Francisco, CA
Vile Anti-Hindu Racist Attack at Fremont Taco Bell Stuns the Local CommunityAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
Not Going Down Without a Fight, Supe Candidate Leanna Louie Is Now Suing the City
Would-be District 4 supervisorial candidate Leanna Louie held herself a rally/press conference Tuesday morning to announce that she is suing the city over being struck from the November ballot over residency issues. This all feels like some classic San Francisco political comedy, but this has been no joke to Leanna...
Day Around the Bay: Judges Throws Out Boudin Lawsuit Against Serial ADA Suit Filer
A San Francisco Superior Court judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by former DA Chesa Boudin and Los Angeles DA George Gascon against a San Diego-based law firm that they said had filed thousands of "abusive, baseless" ADA lawsuits. The judge said the firm, regardless of the merit of its cases, was shielded from civil liability, but could still be charged criminally, if such charges are warranted. [Chronicle]
Activists Still Occupying Shuttered Oakland Elementary School, District Vows to Crack Down
An East Oakland elementary school that was closed down in June has drawn a months-long sit-in protest and occupation, but the school district insists they've had enough of all this, claiming one occupier was carrying “what appears to be a firearm.”. You may recall a controversy from the end...
Many SF Restaurant and Bar Parklets Could Be Gone By Spring
With new rules, mandated alterations, and fees looming, you can expect to see some of San Francisco's plethora of pandemic parklets disappear in the next six to eight months. The looming changes are part of the so-called Legislated Shared Spaces program, the next step after the looser, pandemic phase of the program comes to an end. Applications for the ongoing program are due by November 1, and parklets not in compliance with the new regulations — which include things like a marked public seating area for non-paying customers — will have to be removed by April 1, 2023.
Transgender District Celebrates Compton’s Cafeteria Riot Anniversary With ’Riot Party’
Part party, part riot, part gala, Sunday night’s Riot Party helped close out Transgender History Month, and commemorated the 56th anniversary of the Compton’s Cafeteria Riot, an early turning point in the LGBTQ+ civil rights movement. Some history: Last Wednesday would have been the 77th birthday of 1960s...
Muni Fans Losing Their Lunch Over Lunchables Ad Blitz, Now Wrapped Around Buses All Over Town
Social media is going crackers over a very cheesy saturation ad campaign spreading takeover Lunchables ads all over Muni buses, and some people just don’t have the appetite for this. We all recall the Augusts and Septembers of our bygone childhoods, when the dreaded return to school at least...
Day Around the Bay: This Could Be the Hottest Labor Day Weekend Since 2017
Remember that crazy Labor Day Weekend heatwave in 2017 when SF hit 106 degrees? It may not be that crazy hot in the city this week, but a major heat dome is setting up over California that expected to bring triple-digit temps for multiple days in the North, East, and South bays, and SF should definitely see beach days and some hot conditions by Saturday and Sunday. [Chronicle / Twitter]
San Francisco Marks 1000th COVID Death, 29 Months In
While San Francisco has had it relatively good when it comes to COVID mortality in this pandemic, we were hardly spared. And on Saturday, San Francisco marked its 1000th death from COVID-19. We are 29 months into this grueling pandemic, and I guess we can't yet say we're in the...
Hate Crime Charges for Homeless Mountain View Woman Who Allegedly Attacked Teen Wearing Headscarf
A July 1 incident where an unsheltered woman allegedly strangled a teen in a hijab and called her a “terrorist” will be heard as a hate crime in a Santa Clara County courthouse today. The above corner of Castro and Mercy Streets in the city of Mountain View...
SF Police Chief Releases Statement In Support of Officers' Decision to Not Arrest Alleged Catalytic Converter Thief
After catching an enormous amount of flak for releasing an alleged catalytic converter villain — and, apparently, giving him directions on how to get back home — SF Police Chief William Scott released a statement just before the weekend, supporting the decision of the officers who didn't arrest the man.
Man Fatally Stabbed at SF BART Station, Suspect Still at Large
Around 1:40 p.m. Sunday, a man was stabbed at the BART station at 24th and Mission streets in San Francisco; the victim later succumbed to his wounds and the suspect remains at large after fleeing the area. According to BART Police Chief Ed Alvarez, surveillance cameras at the station showed...
Violent Weekend With Multiple Shootings Leaves Five Dead In Oakland
The summertime uptick in street violence in Oakland continued over the weekend with five people killed in three separate and unrelated incidents. The weekend began with a shooting in West Oakland that occurred before sunset in which two people were fatally shot and a cyclist was killed in a related collision.
SF Paramedics Describe Attack By Crazed Man In SoMa Who Chased Them With Their Own Ambulance
Two San Francisco Fire Department paramedics say they were attacked this morning by a crazed individual at the edge of the Mission District near Division Street, first with the man smashing the windshield of the ambulance with a wooden stake. The incident occurred at 6:55 a.m. Monday, according to a...
A New Bushman Has Arrived to Terrify Unsuspecting Fisherman’s Wharf Tourists Again
There’s a new Bushman in town — with a far better costume and a powerful Youtube presence — resurrecting a legendary SF street performance act that dates back more than 40 years. Bay Area children of all ages from any period between the 1980s and the mid-2010s...
10 Best Burning Man 2022 Art Projects and Curiosities (So Far), as the Event is Now Underway
It’s already Day Two of Burning Man 2022, and thanks to a bunch of Burners taking their beloved Starlink satellite internet kits with them, they’re online and we can see what’s been built in Black Rock City this year. It’s that time of year! Time to resurrect...
Kin Khao Reopening at Last, In Mid-September
It's been two and a half years without Kin Khao in Union Square — though Dogpatch residents had a brief pop-up to enjoy that ended last summer — but now the Michelin-starred Thai restaurant is returning at last. Chef-restaurateur Pim Techamuanvivit has been earning accolades at her larger...
Oakland Hip Hop Festival Heiro Day Returns for 10th Annual Celebration Monday, But Really All Weekend
Multi-platinum Oakland native Keyshia Cole headlines Monday’s 10th annual Heiro Day, with Mistah F.A.B. and of course Hieroglyphics in the mix too, but this year the festival has events all Labor Day weekend long. There is no shortage of music festivals in the Bay Area these days, but there...
Two-Alarm Fire In Bret Harte Neighborhood Leaves One Firefighter Injured, Three Displaced
A fire broke out at a home in the Bret Harte neighborhood, south of the Bayview District early Wednesday, and it has caused damage to at least two homes and left one firefighter injured. The fire broke out around 3:20 a.m. Wednesday at 1215 Fitzgerald Avenue. The SF Fire Department's...
Elderly Woman Dies, Two Hospitalized After Nursing Home Serves Them Dishwashing Detergent
A 93-year-old woman is dead and two residents of a San Mateo assisted living facility are in the hospital after all three were mistakenly served dishwashing liquid to drink. The accidental poisoning occurred Saturday at the Atria Park Senior Living facility in San Mateo, and the facility confirmed in a statement that three residents were "mistakenly being served dishwashing liquid as drinking juice."
