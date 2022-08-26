More housing development to come in rural Pottawattamie County

Chuck DeVetter is a homeowner in rural Pottawattamie County. There, he enjoys the "peace and quiet."

"We've seen as many as 6 or 8 gigantic bucks out our window. That's been a tremendous blessing and really awesome. So...I want to keep that view," he said.

But his view could change. Two subdivisions are planned in areas off Pioneer Trail in rural Pottawattamie County.

Between the two neighborhoods, there will be 176 lots for people to construct new homes. The hope is to bring more people in.

"We see that there's going to be growth in the county. We did kind of stagnate in our last census, we grew just a small percentage, but that is because we are lacking in our ability for new people to come to our area," Pottawattamie County Director of Planning & Development Matt Wyant said.

County Supervisor Justin Schultz says they've been working with Southwest Iowa Regional Water to extend the water line from the city to rural Pottawattamie County.

"You get this country setting, you're not living in the city but you get city-type water and it just makes it a valuable-type home for folks," Schultz said.

Schultz acknowledges there have been roadblocks with the project.

"The costs to do this water line five years ago was somewhere around a million dollars, and now that cost is upwards of 3.5 million by the time this is all said and done," Schultz said.

As the county moves development east into rural areas, he says some neighbors could be upset by the change.

Still, DeVetter stays positive. "There will be lots of neighbors and lots of positive things that come out of it," he said.

Those new neighbors could be putting up houses as soon as 2024. According to a housing study by the county, 230 new housing units will be needed by 2040.

