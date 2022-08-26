Omaha Central High School unveils statue of sports legend Gale Sayers

Omaha native and NFL legend, Gale Sayers was the youngest person ever inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

On Friday night his alma mater, Central High School honored him with the unveiling of a bronze statue.

3 News Now Reporter Alyssa Curtis was there.

