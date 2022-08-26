Texas intruder who 'terrorized' college-aged women sentenced to life

A Texas intruder who "terrorized" college-aged women in their apartments and stood over them while he groped or sexually assaulted them has been sentenced to life in prison, according to a district attorney's office.

Christopher Williams was convicted for burglary of a habitation with attempted sexual assault on April 22, 2018, at the Junction Apartment complex in College Station.

The burglary matched a string of similar crimes and reports made between 2015 and 2018, according to a release from the Brazos County District Attorney's Office.

"The victim reported that she was awakened to find a man in her apartment holding his hand over her mouth and attempting to put his hand into her underwear," said a release. "The victim struggled with the man and was able to scream. When the victim began screaming, the man ran off."

The woman had "a wet stain on her clothing" which was later determined to be semen, according to the release.

"In each of these burglaries, the suspect would enter into the victims’ residences through unlocked doors and would grope and attempt to sexually assault each victim," said the release. "The victims all were college-aged females who reported that also reported that the suspect ejaculated."

The victims also reported that following the incident they began receiving unwanted sexual text messages, according to the release.

College Station police tracked the number and were led to the Williams' address in Montgomery. DNA analysis revealed he was in fact the man "terrorizing this community."

“10 of the strongest and most courageous women you will ever find, faced down a serial offender this week and allowed a Brazos County jury to end this monster's reign of terror," said Assistant District Attorneys Kristin Burns and Brian Baker in a statement.

"Christopher Williams will never again have access to a door of his choosing."