Chicago, IL

CBS News

Man, 59, critically wounded in East Chatham shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is in critical condition after being shot in the East Chatham neighborhood Wednesday just before noon. The shooting happened in the 7900 block of South Maryland around 11:45 a.m. Police said the 59-year-old victim was outside when he heard shots and felt pain. He...
fox32chicago.com

Man charged in Humboldt Park shooting that seriously wounded woman

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in a shooting that seriously wounded a woman this July in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Jason Munson, 37, was arrested Monday in the South Loop and charged with aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, police said. Munson allegedly shot and seriously wounded a 39-year-old...
WGN News

Man fatally shot at gas station on Far South Side

CHICAGO — A 25-year-old man was fatally shot at a gas station on the city’s Far South Side. The shooting happened around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 11600 block of South Michigan Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood. Police said the man was at a gas station when two offenders approached him and began firing […]
fox32chicago.com

Man drives himself to hospital after South Chicago drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - On Sunday morning, a man was sitting in his car in South Chicago when he was at multiple times. Police say, around 10:48 a.m., a 24-year-old man was sitting in his car in the 8800 block of South Burley Avenue when a car pulled up next to his and someone started firing shots.
WGN News

Man fatally shot in neck on West Side

CHICAGO — A man was shot in the neck in South Austin early Sunday morning. According to police, a man was found on the ground with a gunshot wound to the neck near the 4900 block of West Superior Street at around 2:06 a.m. There was a gun retrieved from him. The man was transported to […]
fox32chicago.com

Debris on I-57 damages eight vehicles

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - At least eight vehicles were damaged from tire debris while driving Wednesday morning on Interstate 57 in Cook County. Illinois State Police said they responded to a report of tire debris around 5:11 a.m. in the right northbound lane of I-57 near 123rd Street. The damaged...
abc57.com

Two killed in early morning motorcycle crash

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- Two people died in a motorcycle crash early Saturday morning on Cleveland Avenue, according to Michigan City Police. Police were dispatched to the 700 block of Cleveland Avenue at 5:50 a.m. for a motorcycle crash. When they arrived, officers found the motorcycle off the side of...
