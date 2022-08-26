Read full article on original website
Man, 59, critically wounded in East Chatham shooting
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is in critical condition after being shot in the East Chatham neighborhood Wednesday just before noon. The shooting happened in the 7900 block of South Maryland around 11:45 a.m. Police said the 59-year-old victim was outside when he heard shots and felt pain. He...
Man charged in Humboldt Park shooting that seriously wounded woman
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in a shooting that seriously wounded a woman this July in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Jason Munson, 37, was arrested Monday in the South Loop and charged with aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, police said. Munson allegedly shot and seriously wounded a 39-year-old...
Chicago man fired shots at man during road rage incident on expressway: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of being involved in a shooting that stemmed from a road rage incident Monday. Jalynn L, Powell, 21, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated fleeing and eluding. At about 8:30 p.m. Monday, Illinois State Police District Chicago Troopers responded...
Chicago family robbed and attacked by group of teens near train station
A Chicago family was robbed and attacked near a CTA station on the city's South Side on Monday. Police say that the incident happened at around 5:30 p.m. when a family including a mother, 43, a daughter, 23, and godson, 18 were walking in the area of the 95th Street Red Line Station, according to FOX 32.
Man fatally shot at gas station on Far South Side
CHICAGO — A 25-year-old man was fatally shot at a gas station on the city’s Far South Side. The shooting happened around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 11600 block of South Michigan Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood. Police said the man was at a gas station when two offenders approached him and began firing […]
Man killed, another injured in Gary shooting at Happy Tire Shop: police
Sources have identified a 47-year-old man who was shot at a tire shop in Gary Monday as Said Saad.
Pilsen man charged with reckless conduct after blocking CTA Red Line exit while armed
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old Pilsen man was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and reckless conduct after causing a disturbance at a CTA Red Line station in South Loop. Nehemiah Knox was seen by police blocking access to the entrance/exit of a CTA Red Line station near East...
Chicago Mother, daughter attacked by mob outside CTA station
A Chicago woman is speaking out after her family was violently attacked by a mob outside a CTA station on the South Side Monday afternoon.
Chicago teen carjacks 9 people at gunpoint within one day, police say
Chicago police say that a 17-year-old boy carjacked 11 people at gunpoint within the last two weeks, and said that nine of them happened on the same day. Police arrested the teenager on Tuesday after being identified by officials, according to FOX 32. CHICAGO BAKERY OWNER MAY LEAVE CITY AS...
Mob of teens robbed, violently attacked Chicago woman and her family outside CTA Red Line station
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman is speaking out after her family was violently attacked by a mob outside a CTA station on the South Side Monday afternoon. At about 5:30 p.m., a mother, 43, her daughter, 23, and her godson, 18, were walking near the 95th Street Red Line Station.
Man charged in Friday's fatal shooting at Northwest Side Colombian restaurant
Charges have been filed in a fatal shooting at a West Town restaurant. Charlie Moreno, 41, fired through the window of the restaurant in the 2700 block of West Division Street around 9:20 p.m. Friday, striking a man in the neck, Chicago police said.
Man drives himself to hospital after South Chicago drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - On Sunday morning, a man was sitting in his car in South Chicago when he was at multiple times. Police say, around 10:48 a.m., a 24-year-old man was sitting in his car in the 8800 block of South Burley Avenue when a car pulled up next to his and someone started firing shots.
Chicago shooting: Man convicted of committing murder to keep position in Evans Mob street gang
Pierre Robinson faces up to life in prison for committing murder to maintain his position in a Chicago street gang, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
Man fatally shot in neck on West Side
CHICAGO — A man was shot in the neck in South Austin early Sunday morning. According to police, a man was found on the ground with a gunshot wound to the neck near the 4900 block of West Superior Street at around 2:06 a.m. There was a gun retrieved from him. The man was transported to […]
Alderman decries 'urban terrorists' who killed woman outside cop station
New information emerged Monday about a fatal shooting outside the Morgan Park District police station on the Southwest Side. WBBM Newsradio’s Bernie Tafoya reports.
Debris on I-57 damages eight vehicles
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - At least eight vehicles were damaged from tire debris while driving Wednesday morning on Interstate 57 in Cook County. Illinois State Police said they responded to a report of tire debris around 5:11 a.m. in the right northbound lane of I-57 near 123rd Street. The damaged...
Two people shot on same block in Chicago, just 13 hours apart
CHICAGO - Two people were shot on the same block in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Sunday, just 13 hours apart. Chicago police said that a man was found on the ground with a gunshot wound to the neck around 2 a.m. in the 4900 block of West Superior Street. He died.
Two killed in early morning motorcycle crash
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- Two people died in a motorcycle crash early Saturday morning on Cleveland Avenue, according to Michigan City Police. Police were dispatched to the 700 block of Cleveland Avenue at 5:50 a.m. for a motorcycle crash. When they arrived, officers found the motorcycle off the side of...
Man dies after being shot in neck in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was found fatally shot in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood early Sunday. Chicago police say the victim was found on the ground with a gunshot wound to the neck around 2 a.m. in the 4900 block of West Superior Street. The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai...
