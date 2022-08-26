Professor: Redacted version of affidavit for Mar-a-Lago search ‘unprecedented’

A University of New Haven professor says the United States is in unfamiliar territory following the release of a redacted version of the affidavit presented to a judge before a search warrant took place at Donald Trump's home in Mar-a-Lago.

Kenneth Grey, a former FBI agent, tells News 12 the entire situation is unprecedented to begin with, but that the affidavit is offering a glimpse of the full picture.

"This is all brand new territory,” Grey said. “We’ve never had situation where the sitting president is allowing his Department of Justice to go after a previous administration, previous president and to allow a search of his residence for documents.”

The Department of Justice says they began their investigation into Trump for removing White House records, which he illegally kept. In January 2021, Trump returned 15 boxes of government records to the U.S. National Archives. According to the affidavit, the FBI reviewed and identified 184 documents - many of them classified, and some top secret.

"Nobody's above the law," said Sen. Blumenthal, also former Attorney General in Connecticut. "And this affidavit even reacted shows that the Department of Justice complied with the law and established the evidence necessary for a search warrant."