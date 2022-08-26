ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Police search for gunman who critically wounded man on a BART train in Oakland

By Salvador Hernandez
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EG21h_0hX6l5aF00

Police are searching for a gunman who shot and critically wounded a man onboard a BART train in Oakland on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Surveillance video shows the suspect shooting at the victim multiple times inside the train at the Fruitvale station at 1:25 p.m., said BART Police Chief Ed Alvarez. The victim, who was not identified, was taken to Highland Hospital with life-threatening injuries, Alvarez said.

The male suspect got off the train and remains at large, Alvarez said.

It's unclear what prompted the attack, he said.

Police closed the Lake Merritt station as investigators gathered evidence and searched for the suspect.

A police officer got to the victim immediately after the shooting was reported and was able to use a tourniquet on the man's arm to stop the loss of blood, Alvarez said. The officer also applied pressure to another wound on the man's leg until paramedics arrived.

The investigation resulted in closing of the Lake Merritt station and delays on the Berryessa line. The station was reopened after 2 p.m., but BART officials said commuters should still expect delays.

Police have interviewed multiple witnesses who were on the train at the time of the shooting, and reviewed video from the train. The shooting, Alvarez said, did not appear to be a random attack.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

CHP: 9-year-old boy shot in car on 580 near Vallejo, shooting results in crash

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A shooting Tuesday night on I-580 near Oakland injured a 9-year-old boy and caused the car he was riding in to crash, hurting the driver, the California Highway Patrol said.At 9:52 p.m., CHP dispatch received reports of a shooting between cars on eastbound I-580 near Fruitvale Avenue. Responding officers then connected with one of the vehicles, which had exited the freeway and crashed near the intersection of 35th Avenue and Brookdale Avenue in Oakland. In the car the driver, a woman, had been injured in the crash, and her 9-year-old passenger had been shot; he was sitting in the front passenger seat.Both had non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated.CHP officials said Wednesday that no motive had been determined nor did they have any suspects. If you or someone you know have information regarding this incident, please call the CHP Investigation Tipline at (707) 917-4491. 
OAKLAND, CA
berkeleyside.org

Antioch man charged with northwest Berkeley carjacking after being spotted in stolen car

A man has been charged with carjacking a Berkeley man at knifepoint Sunday night after authorities say they found him driving the stolen car in Antioch the next day. The Berkeley resident had just parked in the 1000 block of Virginia Street, near Ninth Street, on Sunday at 9:20 p.m. when the carjacking took place, police said.
KRON4 News

Names of victims released after violent weekend in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Oakland police have released the names of six people who lost their lives to violence since Thursday in the city. Isaiah Sanchez, 19, of Oakland, died at the scene of a shooting early Thursday evening in the 2400 block of 64th Avenue. Then Friday evening, two people died from gunfire and […]
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

One arrested; second suspect at large in Newark shooting

NEWARK -- One person was in custody and a second remained at large after riddling a Newark home with bullets and the crashing their vehicle during a short police pursuit.Newark police said officers responded at 9:26 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a residence being struck by gunfire in the 36000 block of Cherry Street. Upon arrival, officers found two suspects -- one of them armed -- who disregarded their commands and got into a vehicle and sped away from the scene.  Police pursued the vehicle, but it crashed after turning northbound into the southbound lanes of Newark Boulevard....
NEWARK, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police looking for missing teen

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – An Oakland family and the police department are looking for 14-year-old Lizy Martinez-Estrada who has been missing for almost a month, according to a Tweet posted by OPD Tuesday. Lizy is considered at-risk due to her age. Lizy was reportedly last seen on August 8 near the 2700 block of 77th […]
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakland Police#Bart#Shooting#Violent Crime#Surveillance#Bart Police#Highland Hospital
CBS San Francisco

San Jose stolen vehicle suspect strips off clothing during Pacifica police standoff

PACIFICA -- Police in Pacifica arrested a San Jose man driving a stolen vehicle after a standoff with officers that included the man taking off all his clothes during the standoff.The incident happened Sunday evening at around 9:50 p.m. In a press statement, Pacifica police said San Jose police contacted their department about a stolen vehicle they were tracking from San Jose into Pacifica. Officers found the vehicle with two occupants in the parking lot of a closed business near the intersection of Reina Del Mar Avenue and Highway 1.Officers conducted a high-risk contact with the people inside the stolen...
PACIFICA, CA
The Richmond Standard

Richmond police patrol activity report: Aug. 26-28

Hmond Police Department regularly releases an overview of recent significant incidents its patrol officers responded to in the city. The segment is an overview and does not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift. RPD PATROL ACTIVITY REPORT – WEEKDAY SHIFT OVERVIEW: Aug. 26-28, 2022...
RICHMOND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

Police seek help in finding man missing for six months

(KRON) — Pinole Police and Alameda County Sheriff’s office are searching for a man who has been missing since last December, according to an announcement from the agencies. Henry Meadows, 74, has been missing for more than six months. Police say that Meadows also goes by the nickname Joe, and has ties in Berkeley, Hayward, […]
PINOLE, CA
KRON4 News

North Bay road rage incident leads to shooting

SANTA ROSA (KRON) – Police made an arrest in a Monday road rage incident that led to a shooting, according to a Facebook post. Arnaldo Jimenez-Romeo, a 28-year-old from Fortuna in Humboldt County, was booked into Sonoma County Jail for felony assault with a deadly weapon and felony negligent discharge of a firearm. Shortly after […]
NBC Bay Area

Man Found Shot to Death in Car in Oakland: Police

Oakland police are investigating an early morning shooting death Sunday in the 2400 block of Park Boulevard. Police received reports of a vehicle collision in the area just after 1:30 a.m. They found a man in a car suffering from an apparent gunshot wound who died at the scene. An...
OAKLAND, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
411K+
Followers
68K+
Post
190M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy