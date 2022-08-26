ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg, IN

Greensburg police searching for missing 36-year-old woman

By Joe Schroeder
FOX59
FOX59
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Obbka_0hX6l4hW00

GREENSBURG, Ind. — The Greensburg Police Department is investigating the disappearance of a 36-year-old woman.

Police said Jennifer Leeper is described as a 36-year-old white female. GPD said Leeper is 5’5″ tall, 140 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Leeper was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, July 25 in Greensburg, which is 52 miles southeast of Indianapolis.

GPD believes Leeper may be in extreme danger and that she may require medical assistance.

Anyone with any information on Leeper’s location should contact the Greensburg Police Department at (812) 222-4911 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Police investigating after man, woman found dead in Fishers home

FISHERS, Ind. — Police are investigating after two people were found dead Wednesday morning. The Fishers Police Department said officers responded to the Cumberland Place neighborhood after a caller threatened suicide. When they arrived, nobody responded. Officers entered the home and discovered the bodies of a man and woman. The department said detectives and crime […]
FISHERS, IN
FOX59

Silver Alert canceled for missing Carmel 89-year-old

UPDATED: Carmel Police say that Jack Hufford has been located and is safe. The Silver Alert is canceled. ————————————————————————————————————– CARMEL, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 89-year-old man from Carmel. According to the Carmel Police Department, Jack Hufford was last seen on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in Carmel. He […]
CARMEL, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Greensburg, IN
Sports
Greensburg, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Greensburg, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Brown Hair#911#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX59

IMPD searching for missing Indy 17-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy metro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old who was last seen Monday afternoon. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Deparment, the missing 17-year-old, Alan Turcios, is a 5’6″, 172 pound male with black hair and brown eyes. IMPD said Turcios was last seen in the area […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE 15

Two charged with stealing mail in western Indiana

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV — A Rockville man and Indianapolis woman have been arrested and accused of stealing large amounts of mail as well as burglarizing a residence while the owner was in a nursing home after an investigation in Parke County. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, his office began receiving reports of […]
wfft.com

Police are asking for help with the investigation of a body found in Connersville cemetery

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (WFFT) - Indiana State Police are investigating the death of Thomas Combs, 53, of Connersville, and requesting public assistance. Combs was found in Dale Cemetery (807 N. Gregg Road, Connersville, Indiana) on the morning of August 17. After performing an autopsy, Fayette County Coroner Cord Coyle has determined the cause of death to be a gunshot wound.
CONNERSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WISH-TV

Police: Body found in field near Whiteland motel

WHITELAND, Ind. (WISH) — An unidentified male body was found Tuesday morning in a field near a Whiteland motel, according to the Johnson County Coroner’s Office. The body was found at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday near the Wishing Well Motel on U.S. 31, about 4.5 miles south of Franklin.
WHITELAND, IN
FOX59

IMPD seeks assistance in assault investigation

INDIANAPOLIS — A 74-year-old woman is recovering after being assaulted in her home and Indianapolis investigators are asking for the public’s help in tracking down those responsible. Tuesday morning just before 6:30 a.m., IMPD North District officers responded to the 4400 block of North Washington Boulevard for a welfare check. Once there, they found the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

ISP asking for help in death of man found shot in cemetery

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police detectives are asking for the public’s help in putting together what happened to a man found shot in a cemetery in east central Indiana. Police found the body of 53-year-old Thomas Combs in the Dale Cemetery in Connersville on Aug. 16....
CONNERSVILLE, IN
FOX59

Police looking for missing man

UPDATE: IMPD announced Green was located and is safe ******** INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for your help in finding a missing man. 73-year-old Earnest Green was last seen in the area of 800 S Kitley Ave on August 27th. Green is 5’7″, weighs 163 pounds with brown hair and blue […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

39K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy